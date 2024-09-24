TERMINATOR: DARK FATE Producer James Cameron Explains What He Thinks Went Wrong With Tim Miller's Sequel

TERMINATOR: DARK FATE Producer James Cameron Explains What He Thinks Went Wrong With Tim Miller's Sequel

Terminator: Dark Fate was released to positive reviews in 2019 but struggled to find an audience. Now, producer and The Terminator director James Cameron has shared what exactly he believes went wrong...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 24, 2024 04:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Terminator
Source: Empire Online (via SFFGazette.com)

After helming 2016's Deadpool, Tim Miller found himself in high demand. When creative differences with Ryan Reynolds resulted in the filmmaker walking away from the Merc with the Mouth's sequel, he set about rebooting the Terminator franchise alongside James Cameron.

The filmmaker had given Terminator Genisys his seal of approval in a featurette, sharing praise he's since admitted regretting due to what a colossal disappointment it ended up being.

While Dark Fate received positive reviews from fans and critics, it didn't make an overly impressive impact at the box office. Earning $62 million in North America and $261 million worldwide, the blockbuster was deemed a flop and the iconic franchise was put back on the shelf for what felt like the umpteenth time.

Cameron was hands-on with the latest movie, though, perhaps explaining why it was much better received than the underwhelming Rise Of The Machines, Salvation, and Genisys.

Talking to Empire Online (via SFFGazette.com), the Avatar director looked back on Dark Fate and, like many fans, singled out Gabriel Luna's Terminator as one of his favourite things about the sequel. "I think the Rev-9 was cool as shit. Personally, I think that’s as good as anything that we did back then."

Asked for his thoughts on why the movie struggled to find an audience, Cameron said, "Our problem was not that the film didn’t work. The problem was, people didn’t show up. I’ve owned this to Tim Miller many times. I said, 'I torpedoed that movie before we ever wrote a word or shot a foot of film.'"

He puts that down to "getting high on my own supply" with Terminator 2: Judgment Day, a movie that focused heavily on Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, a concept Dark Fate returned to by bringing together T-800 and Sarah Connor...again.

"We achieved our goal. We made a legit sequel to a movie where the people that were actually going to theatres at the time that movie came out are all either dead, retired, crippled, or have dementia. It was a non-starter. There was nothing in the movie for a new audience."

Giving his final thoughts on Terminator: Dark Fate, Cameron said, "I think the film’s cracking. I still think mine are the best, but I put it in solid third."

As noted, the movie received far more positive reviews than previous reboots, Terminator Salvation and Terminator Genisys. However, its 70% score put it on par with Terminator: Rise of the Machines (in contrast, The Terminator has 100% and Terminator 2: Judgement Day sits at 91%).

Cameron is believed to be working on a reboot but it's currently unclear when or where we'll see that. 

TERMINATOR Director James Cameron Confirms New Movies Are In Development - But Fans Should Expect Big Changes
Related:

TERMINATOR Director James Cameron Confirms New Movies Are In Development - But Fans Should Expect Big Changes
TERMINATOR: ZERO Anime Series Hits Netflix Amid Highly Positive First Reviews
Recommended For You:

TERMINATOR: ZERO Anime Series Hits Netflix Amid Highly Positive First Reviews
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
CoHost
CoHost - 9/24/2024, 4:38 AM
SMDH
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/24/2024, 4:43 AM
He should be looking for those submarine fellas....all my fellas....all my fellas...a..a...a...all my fellas
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/24/2024, 4:48 AM
try the first 5 minutes
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 9/24/2024, 4:51 AM
@harryba11zack - hater lol.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 9/24/2024, 5:12 AM
@harryba11zack - The movie was decent, but they definitley aliented the core fans by offing Furlong's John Connor off the jump...it kind of made T2 (the best of the franchise) obsolete, and the only reason they did that was to have another Arnold T800 out and about and getting old.

as for what he said "I think the film’s cracking. I still think mine are the best, but I put it in solid third."

I find the first one to be more of a horror. The 2nd is the best, with Dark Fate a second in my opinon....in seeing them as action/drama. Salvation had it's problems but that doesn't enough love imo, that was the future movie we all wanted to see.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 9/24/2024, 4:51 AM
I don’t care what anyone else says I’m the biggest terminator fan there is. My sister forced me to watch both two original movies when I was only five. Scared the shit out of me but it’s engraved in my subconscious mind. The first two are classics. Rise of the machines is good average fun. Salvation is a decent effort but I have issues with it. I hate Genesis but I really like dark fate. For me it ticked all the right boxes. Yes it’s flawed, some things don’t work but strangely enough it feels like the most organic sequel to judgment day. Linda Hamilton’s return as Sarah Connor is what I dig the most. Mackenzie Davis nailed it as grace. Arnie is far more tolerable in his final performance here as opposed to his part in Genesis that I thought was absolute cringe! The Rev 9 is awesome. Gabriel luma was so cool as the baddie. Easily the best terminator villain since Robert Patrick’s T-1000.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 9/24/2024, 5:23 AM
I like dark fate. I think it is a fitting third.
Salvation is underrated.
And we don't need to talk about Rise and Genesys.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder