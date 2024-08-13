James Cameron Is Returning To The TERMINATOR Franchise For A "Totally Classified" Project

We have no idea what it is he's working on, but legendary director James Cameron has revealed that he is developing a "totally classified" Terminator project...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 13, 2024
Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgement Day director James Cameron is working on a new project... but that's literally all we have to go on.

Despite decent reviews, the last movie, Dark Fate, was the latest instalment in the franchise to underperform at the box office, and it was generally assumed that it'd be a very long time before we see the war against the machines continue on the big screen.

The saga may be taking a (possibly permanent) break in live-action, but Cameron has now revealed that he is developing a Terminator... something!

The legendary filmmaker shared the surprising news while speaking to THR about the upcoming Netflix animated series, Terminator Zero.

"It looks interesting. My relationship to that is very much like The Sarah Connor Chronicles — other people spinning stories in a world I set in motion is interesting to me. What’s their takeaway? What intrigued them about it? Where are they going with it? It looks like they’re going back to the root cause of Judgment Day — the nuclear war — and whether that’s an ultimate timeline. I’d be curious to see what they’ve come up with. I’m working on my own Terminator stuff right now. It’s got nothing to do with that. Like with The Sarah Connor Chronicles, they occasionally touched on things I had been playing with completely independently. So there’s some curiosity there. It’s not a burning curiosity, but, obviously, it’d be nice to see it succeed."

"It’s totally classified," he added when asked for more details. "I don’t want to have to send out a potentially dangerous robotic agent if you were to talk about it, even retroactively."

Before fans get too excited, this "Terminator stuff" really could be anything. There's obviously a chance it is a new movie or live-action series, but it could just as easily be a comic book, novel or some other media.

In the same interview, Cameron confirmed that he's still planning to direct the next three Avatar movies.

"Sure. Absolutely. I mean, they’re going to have to stop me. I got plenty of energy, love doing what I’m doing. Why would I not? And they’re written, by the way. I just reread both of them about a month ago. They’re cracking stories. They’ve got to get made. Look, if I get hit by a bus and I’m in an iron lung, somebody else is going to do it."

What do you make of this? Could we actually see James Cameron take the helm of a new Terminator movie? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.

