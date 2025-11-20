THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING - First Trailer Takes Us Back To Panem For The Most Brutal Games Yet

The first trailer for Lionsgate's The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has been released, and it features an all-star cast playing younger versions of some well-known characters...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 20, 2025 01:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

Lionsgate has released the first trailer and poster for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, the latest instalment in the mega-successful franchise, which will once again be directed by Francis Lawrence.

This prequel is set 24 years before Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) made the fateful decision to volunteer as tribute in place of her sister, and focuses on Joseph Zada as a younger Haymitch Abernathy (played by Woody Harrelson in the original trilogy) as he competes in the 50th Hunger Games, aka the Second Quarter Quell, which is known as the most brutal game in Panem history.

The movie will also introduce younger versions of several other well-known characters, including Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavesnbee, Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee, Maya Hawke as Wiress, and Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman.

The cast also features Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird and McKenna Grace as Maysilee Donner.

Check out the trailer and poster below along with some promo stills, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING revisits the world of Panem and follows young Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

Francis Lawrence will direct from a screenplay adaptation by Billy Ray. Color Force’s Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will produce. Cameron MacConomy will executive produce.

The five films in the franchise have taken in over $3.3 billion at the box office. Sunrise on the Reaping sold 1.5 million copies in its first week on sale in the U.S., U.K., Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The 1.2 million copies sold in the U.S. are twice the first week sales of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and three times the first week sales of Mockingjay.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be released in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026. Will you be seeing it on the big screen?

MasterMix
MasterMix - 11/20/2025, 1:51 PM
Wow, a teaser one whole year before it comes out
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 11/20/2025, 1:54 PM
Definitely gonna have to re read before Next November. This looks so good
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 11/20/2025, 3:02 PM
Looks a lot less bleak and dystopian than the others Hunger Games to me. Havent read the books, is it supposed to be like that?
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 11/20/2025, 3:59 PM
@Shivermetimbers - Guess it kinda depends what part of the world it is mostly set in, the capitol doesn't seem that way in the main, bunch of the other sectors however and within the games itself...
TK420
TK420 - 11/20/2025, 5:33 PM
Somebody get these yn some takeout, or some shit. They still hongry...

