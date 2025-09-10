Jeff Bridges Returns As Kevin Flynn In Awesome New TRON: ARES Character Posters

Disney has just shared six new character posters for TRON: Ares (via SFFGazette.com), putting the spotlight on the characters played by Jared Leto, Jeff Bridges, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Evan Peters, and Gillian Anderson.

By far the most exciting poster is undoubtedly the one devoted to Bridges' Kevin Flynn. The actor was de-aged for 2010's TRON: Legacy, but that fortunately won't be the case in this threequel. The extent of his role remains to be seen, as does whether Leto's Ares is meant to be the new face of the TRON franchise moving forward.

Excitement for TRON: Ares does appear to be somewhat muted, and at least some of the blame for that could be laid at Leto's feet. He's an Oscar-winner, but hasn't exactly fared well in the blockbuster realm, with critically panned turns in movies like Suicide Squad and Morbius.

TRON has become a big part of the Disney World theme park in Orlando, Florida, so the House of Mouse is looking to breathe new life into the franchise in theaters. Time will tell whether that pans out.

"Not to be too clichéd, but I always thought about him a bit like Pinocchio," filmmaker Joachim Rønning previously explained. "Ares wants to be a real boy. We talked a lot about him almost being an infant, discovering the world for the first time, and how we wanted the audience to see the world through his eyes."

"The little things that we take for granted, or don’t see anymore. That was important," he added. "And then a bigger theme for the film is what it takes - what it means - to be human. Especially in this case, because he’s a computer program."

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.

The movie stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, and Gillian Anderson. Joachim Rønning directs; producers are Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger.

TRON: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), featuring all original music by Nine Inch Nails, will be released on September 19 via Interscope Records. The release marks the first-ever film score by the pioneering band, although bandmates Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have composed 20 scores under their own names, winning two Oscars, three Golden Globes, a GRAMMY and an Emmy in the process.

TRON: Ares arrives in theaters on October 10, 2025.