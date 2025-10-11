TRON: ARES CinemaScore Revealed As Opening Weekend Estimates Drop To Mid-To-High $30 Million Range

Audiences have now seen TRON: Ares, and that means we have a CinemaScore for the movie. You can find out how this threequel compares to its predecessors, and get the latest box office update, here...

By JoshWilding - Oct 11, 2025 07:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Tron
Source: SFFGazette.com

TRON: Ares revved into theaters on Thursday evening, and following a $15 million Friday, the movie is now eyeing a three-day opening weekend in the mid-to-high $30 million range.

That's lower than expected, and a stark contrast from the $45 million opening weekend projections that pointed to TRON: Ares having a franchise-best debut. According to Deadline (via SFFGazette.com), it'll take a lot to get the movie back into the $40 million range, suggesting the mixed reviews had an impact, after all. 

The trade does, however, point out that, "It's Indigenous Peoples' Day weekend, hence a 4-day stretch. If MLB and NFL steal the guys away Sunday, here's to hoping they find the movie on Monday. Comscore reports that 45% of K-12 schools are off Monday, along with another 22% colleges."

So, TRON: Ares stands a chance of making money in the long term, and we'll be waiting on international numbers for a couple of days (like many blockbusters, overseas ticket sales could make all the difference in the coming weeks). 

Whether it will be a big enough hit to justify TRON 4 is another matter, especially as we're hearing rumblings about a $200 million production budget. Still, like TRON and TRON: Legacy before it, there's always a chance it will achieve cult classic status. 

TRON: Ares' CinemaScore has also been revealed. As always, we'll remind you that CinemaScore is a market research firm that surveys audience reactions to newly released movies.

After attending opening night screenings, moviegoers rate films on an A+ to F scale, providing insights into audience satisfaction. Widely used in the film industry, CinemaScore helps gauge the initial reception of movies and influences box office predictions based on audience feedback.

With a B+ score, TRON: Ares is on par with TRON and TRON: Legacy, as well as movies like Mad Max: Fury Road, Interstellar, Inception, The Creator, and Terminator: Salvation. That's not bad company to be in, so decent word of mouth could ultimately benefit the movie.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the threequel 57% from critics and 86% on the audience-generated Popcornmeter. 

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.

The movie stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, and Gillian Anderson. Joachim Rønning directs; producers are Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger.

TRON: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), featuring all original music by Nine Inch Nails, will be released on September 19 via Interscope Records. The release marks the first-ever film score by the pioneering band, although bandmates Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have composed 20 scores under their own names, winning two Oscars, three Golden Globes, a GRAMMY and an Emmy in the process.

TRON: Ares is now playing in theaters.

TRON: ARES Ending Explained: Ares' Final Fate, How It Connects To [SPOILER], And How It Sets Up A Sequel
TRON: ARES Post-Credits Scene Breakdown: What [SPOILER] Means For The Franchise's Future And TRON 4
dragon316
dragon316 - 10/11/2025, 7:35 AM
It’s transformers one and fantastic four first steps all over again fans may like movie does bad in theater
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 10/11/2025, 8:07 AM
If the budget WAS $200M can't see it getting anywhere close to break even on these revised prediction, can't think of a film down at $30M OW that even made $200M TOTAL at the WWBO in recent years. There is always the odd exception that starts low with super long legs, but they tend not to be this TYPE of film (ie happens at times with horror or kids animations, not action blockbusters normaly).

Shame, loved the first film and like the second and the franchise always had a lot of potential with solid scripts but after hearing critics pan the narrative, and with Leto as lead who tends to turn me off projects, seems the only thing going for it is visuals and soundtrack but those on their own aren't enough for me.

I still hope those who do pay to see on the big screen enjoy it however but likely low on my streaming list for free at this point.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 10/11/2025, 8:09 AM
Tron: Ovaries
Timerider
Timerider - 10/11/2025, 8:13 AM
It didn’t work, because people wanted a continuation of Tron Legacy, they wanted Sam back, they wanted Quorra back and they definitely wanted Tron back, Bruce Boxleitner.

