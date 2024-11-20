SGT. ROCK: Daniel Craig Rumored To Be Luca Guadagnino's First Choice To Play Title Role - CONFIRMED

SGT. ROCK: Daniel Craig Rumored To Be Luca Guadagnino's First Choice To Play Title Role - CONFIRMED

Though the movie still hasn't been officially announced, a new rumor is claiming that Daniel Craig is Sgt. Rock director Luca Guadagnino's top choice to play the title character...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 20, 2024 02:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Sgt. Rock

UPDATE: Deadline has now confirmed that Craig is in talks to star, though no deals have been closed. The trade also believes that Sgt. Rock will be Guadagnino's next project.

Original article follows.

Luca Guadagnino (Challengers, Call Me By Your Name, Suspiria) may not seem like the most obvious fit to helm a comic book/superhero movie, but the filmmaker is believed to be in talks with DC Studios to direct an upcoming DCU project.

Jeff Sneider first mentioned that Guadagnino was "being courted for a future DCU movie" in his newsletter back in September, and Nexus Point News later weighed in, claiming to reveal the film he's in talks to direct.

Guadagnino is reportedly set to helm a Sgt. Rock movie, and his Challengers and Queer collaborator Justin Kuritzkes is on board to pen the script. The project is said to be a "period piece set during World War II."

Now, Nexus Point News has shared a very interesting update. According to the site, former James Bond Daniel Craig is the filmmaker's "first choice" to play the title role.

Even if this is accurate - though to be fair, the site has been on a roll with scoops over the past while - there's nothing to say Craig would be interested, so this may not amount to much.

We've been hearing whispers of a potential Sgt. Rock movie for quite a while, and attempts to get a film based on the character off the ground go all the way back to the late '80s, when Arnold Schwarzenegger was briefly attached to play the lead. Bruce Willis was also said to be in talks to play Rock in a movie helmed by Guy Ritchie back in 2008.

Producer Joel Silver revealed that this take on the properly was going to be set in the future during a 2010 interview with LA Times.

"It [takes place] a little bit in the future. As a war movie, it's not going to be 'where it's been,' it's going to be 'where it's going.' We didn't want to do Iraq, we didn't want to do a contemporary war. We wanted to do a sort of futuristic war. It's pretty strong. Chad St. John wrote the script and we've got Francis Lawrence involved in developing it with us. It's not a 'go' movie yet but I'm feeling good about it."

Sgt. Franklin Rock was created by Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert, debuting in the pages of Our Army at War #83 in 1959. Rock was a member of the Easy Company, a unit that fought in the European Theatre during World War II and consisted of a disparate group of individuals who managed to participate in every major action in the European war.

What do you make of this rumor? Any interest in a Sgt. Rock movie, and do you think Guadagnino would be a good pick to direct? Be sure to let us know in the comment section down below.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/20/2024, 12:36 PM
Nice....Putin please dont destroy the world yet i wnt to see this movie
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/20/2024, 2:52 PM
@Malatrova15 - Time to send in the Easy Company. Wahoooo!! (no wait, that's the Howling Commandoes)
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/20/2024, 3:02 PM
@ObserverIO - both would join Putin because they hate nazis.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/20/2024, 12:36 PM
A movie that will never happen, for $1,200 Alex!
User Comment Image
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 11/20/2024, 12:43 PM
Challengers is one of my favorite movies of 2024. Know next to nothing about Sgt. Rock but this is an exciting team.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 11/20/2024, 2:48 PM
@regularmovieguy - I HATED Challengers but will admit it was well done. I just didn't like the subject matter. I can't imagine why they would make a SGT Rock movie though. How does a human WW2 story fit into the DCU?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/20/2024, 2:53 PM
@regularmovieguy - My third favorite after The Substance and Blitz.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 11/20/2024, 12:44 PM
Just makes sense for The Rock to play a character named Rock.

Let’s make it happen!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/20/2024, 1:07 PM
@thedrudo -

No. Yuck. Let’s have a good actor do it.
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 11/20/2024, 2:06 PM
@thedrudo - who paid you to say that? Hard pass on the rock.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/20/2024, 2:55 PM
@thedrudo - and lets replace Mark Ruffalo with Hulk Hogan already!
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 11/20/2024, 12:49 PM
HELLS YEAH!!! I'M DOWN FOR THIS!

And this gives me an excuse for posting some amazing Sgt. Rock art form the late GREAT Joe Kubert!
User Comment Image
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 11/20/2024, 3:58 PM
@Nomis929 - Well I'll be damned. Thought of you when I saw the headline. The first DC comic I ever purchased at 8 years of age from a 7-Eleven spinner rack was Sgt. Rock #309. Never thought i would see Rock ... Sgt ... Easy Co! would make it to the big screen.
User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/20/2024, 1:05 PM
Cool, I'm down for more obscure characters to get shine in the DCU.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/20/2024, 1:06 PM

This would be Awesome!!!!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/20/2024, 1:16 PM
This could be scoopers trying to ride the awards buzz “ Queer” is making right now atleast for Craig’s performance in it but I could buy this aswell since they recently worked together on that…

Luca probably liked working with him and thinks he could pull this character off well which I think he could also!!.

However, I do wonder if this will be just a pure period war story akin to Saving Private Ryan or something more to it?.

User Comment Image
Reginator
Reginator - 11/20/2024, 1:26 PM
we all know deep down it will be Pedro Pascal that gets the part.
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 11/20/2024, 1:32 PM
Haven't seen any of this guy's films, is he a good director for this movie?

Also I wish the Arnold Schwarzenegger had gotten made back in the day, it would've been directed by the guy who made Die Hard and screen-written by the people who made Blade Runner and The Running Man respectively; sounded like a good time lol.

User Comment Image

(P.S. Lowkey think that Jon Bernthal would be better casting than Craig tbh).

User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 11/20/2024, 2:56 PM
@Superspecialawesomeguy - Do You Know why did the Arnold movie get shelved?
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 11/20/2024, 3:12 PM
@Nomis929 - From what I remember the movie was ready to go into production (with Schwarzenegger even doing costume fittings and promotional pin badges like the one in the image above being handed out at conventions), but then Arnie dropped out due to finding out that the movie would be shot on location in former Yugoslavia and not near his new home in Idaho like he was allegedly promised.

User Comment Image
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 11/20/2024, 1:52 PM
In the future they are drafting old guys to be sergeants?
S8R8M
S8R8M - 11/20/2024, 1:59 PM
I think Shane Black and The Rock were going to do it after Iron Man 3?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/20/2024, 2:58 PM
@S8R8M - User Comment Image
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 11/20/2024, 2:07 PM
Jon Bernthal was meant for this role.
Monkeyballs2
Monkeyballs2 - 11/20/2024, 2:09 PM
Getting a bunch of Degos to direct the DCU movies. Muschietti. Guadagnino. I like it. Make it like the Dirty Dozen and get Alessandro De Rosa (Enio Morricone's protégé0 to score it.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/20/2024, 2:10 PM
Ah, actual filmmakers making cbm's. It's so nice
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/20/2024, 2:47 PM
Luca is somewhat of an odd choice for this kind of film but I also could see him really lean into the drama & emotion of this to make a compelling war film.

Maybe even frame it as a story of a member of his company telling the last time he ever saw Rock and no knows what happened to him like in some continuities?.
Ojeet78
Ojeet78 - 11/20/2024, 3:58 PM
His visual language is really something so I'm curious to see how it plays out. He can make a film look and "feel" luscious and passionate or he can make it grimy and distant. If this indeed does happen I'd love to see how it plays out.

