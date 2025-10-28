SHANG-CHI Star Simu Liu Blasts Notion Of Replacing Background Actors With AI: "Art Is Art Because It’s Human"

In the ongoing debate surrounding Hollywood's usage of AI, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu has responded to recent comments from Shark Tank's Kevin O’Leary...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 28, 2025 10:10 AM EST
As the AI debate continues (some remain staunchly opposed, some are all for it, and others see it as an inevitability we're just going to have to get used to), recent comments from Shark Tank investor-turned-actor Kevin O’Leary have garnered a lot of attention.

O'Leary, who makes his acting debut in A24’s Marty Supreme, is under the impression that productions could save millions by replacing background extras with AI stand-ins.

“Almost every scene had as many as 150 extras,” O’Leary told World of Travel. “Those people had to stay awake for 18 hours, fully dressed, moving around in the background — not even always visible on camera — and it cost millions of dollars to do that.”

“Tilly Norwell [he means AI actress Tilly Norwood] is an actor who’s burst onto the scene — she’s 100 percent AI. She doesn’t exist, but she’s a great actress. She can appear at any age, she doesn’t need to eat, and she works 24 hours a day. The union is going out of their minds. I’d argue, for the sake of art, you should allow it in certain cases — and extras are a great use case. You can’t tell the difference. Just put 100 Tilly Norwells in there and you’re good.”

As you can probably imagine, O'Leary's AI stance has come in for a lot of backlash, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu is one of the first major Hollywood stars to directly respond in an interview.

Liu initially responded on X last week - “Sure, blame the extras making 15-22 dollars an hour struggling to make a living and not above the line people making multiple millions" - and has now elaborated while speaking to Deadline.

“First of all, I thought that take that I was responding to is a really dumb take, particularly really tone deaf and out of touch and also just kind of incorrect. The idea that these background actors who are making minimum wage are somehow the reason why movies are now costing too much, that’s simply not true. This idea of replacing actors with AI, it’s so antithetical to my development as an actor. I think if I was able to learn from that experience, then how many other people are doing the same? In depriving the world of background actors, you’re also depriving people the opportunity to kind of pick up these skills.”

“Film is such an artist’s medium," Liu continued. "Of all the uses of AI that have come forth, replacing art is just, I feel like, the last thing that anybody wants to do with AI. I feel like art is art because it’s human. It comes down to even the way that extras move…it all plays into the frame, and it’s all meaningful to the story. I really do feel like human beings are smart. I feel like when we see somebody in the background not moving like a human, we know. I feel like we could still tell the difference, at least right now.”

Though major studios have dabbled in AI (mostly only for marketing purposes... for now), we're probably still a long way off from seeing an army of Tilly Norwoods populating a crowd scene in a Marvel Studios movie, for example. But it will probably all depend on how many other actors, directors and studio execs use their status to speak out against it like Liu has here.

Liu is expected to return as Shang-Chi in one or both of the upcoming Avengers movies. As for a direct sequel to his solo film, there's been no official word since it was announced shorty after the first movie's release, but Liu remains confident that it is "definitely" going to happen.

“A lot of it is above my pay grade, but it’s definitely happening,” the actor recently told The Press Trust of India. “[I’m] just very excited to kind of work on it and it’s going to be amazing. I really can’t say anything beyond that.”

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/28/2025, 10:47 AM
Good for Simu in regards to speaking out about this , I agree with his stance personally…

Also wouldn’t replacing actors with AI be more expensive then just getting people for the background?.

Anyway in regards to Liu , I am interested to see his upcoming Peacock show “The Copenhagen Test”

?si=b5qyJxBP--BvLer2
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/28/2025, 10:53 AM
AI can help with the workload and menial jobs, but they'll just use cgi for background characters. Obviously physically seeing the person or object or set is what they SHOULD be doing. But they're lazy as [frick]
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 10/28/2025, 10:54 AM
Oh great, the 'star' of smash hit shang chi has chimed in
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 10/28/2025, 11:05 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - You're chiming in too. What are your hits?
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 10/28/2025, 11:17 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - well he's gotta do something.....shang Chi 2 has been pending for 4 years now 😭
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/28/2025, 10:59 AM
He can be replaced by a manequin in Doomsday and no one will notice
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 10/28/2025, 11:05 AM
Using AI people in the background is no different than using cardboard cutouts or CGI or any other trick that’s been used in film for decades now to show people in the background. Talk about being ignorant of your craft.
Corruptor
Corruptor - 10/28/2025, 11:05 AM
BEST EVER SUPER-HERO CAN BEAT AI! BLAST NOTION! AI BAD! KUNG FU BAD!

HIIII YAAH!
Drace24
Drace24 - 10/28/2025, 11:07 AM
User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/28/2025, 11:08 AM
The fact that this is even a debate is why we're cooked as a society. If you're replacing actors with AI, why should I even go see the movie? I'll just have Sora 2 generate something based off the plot description. Before long, children will be asking their parents: human people used to dress up and play in movies? Wait, never mind. They will not ask their parents. They will type that question into chatgpt.

Kevin O’Leary is a jackass who said this primarily to piss people off. Business man treats art like a business.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 10/28/2025, 11:15 AM
I agree with everything he said except hes late to the part. Secondly, like most people, he only care when it hits HIS particular corner of art. Amazon if filled with so many AI books, its killing the indie scene. YouTube is adopting AI tools and handing it out so people can fill Shorts with even more slope. Concept, digital, graphics artists have already been hit HARD.

F man, even game studios are using AI in places were devs would be needed. Similar to all the supposed art supporters, filling their timelines with Sora slop and profile pics of themselves, people are full of shit.

Its so bad that my own future creative endeavors probably wont succeed without AI. Creators, writers, I respected are using it to 10x their output. If you don't use it, you are basically out of luck because there is always someone out there who will.

Most of what I see on FB now is AI. Fake quotes, fake bots commented on fake slop. Dead internet theory is real.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 10/28/2025, 11:18 AM
I think he's wrong. Yes I agree with his sentiment that people shouldn't be replaced because it will destroy our economy but AI will for sure be accepted by the general public at some point. We're gonna get to the point where we can create our own good quality movies just by telling the AI a prompt sitting at home. "I want a justice league movie with Nic cage as superman, goku as batman, in the direction style of Quinton Tarantino. make all background actors Oompa Loompas." and its gonna spit out a bonkers movie. We are still in the infancy of AI. In one way it's disheartening to see the age that people see a computer can produce a movie but at the end of the day it's following a plot formula which can be replicated over and over
CubanRef
CubanRef - 10/28/2025, 11:21 AM
Hard to take this guy serious when he once said we should sympathize with Pedos because it’s a mental illness. He knows because he played one for a role apparently. 🙄
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 10/28/2025, 11:23 AM
"Art is art because it’s human" -Simu Liu

PHUCKING RIGHTEOUS! YES! He gets it! 🤓👍🏻
Matchesz
Matchesz - 10/28/2025, 11:41 AM
@SuperiorHeckler - okay so then enough CGI and bring back practical sets and movie effects then
Irregular
Irregular - 10/28/2025, 11:51 AM
Sad to say it, but because entertainment has transformed these past ten years and how we watch entertainment, it's beginning to feel to the point that production time for 2-3 years, may not be worth the wait any more. People are addicted to reels, shorts, TikTok. They need good reasons to sit and watch something without being connected to a network. It is, what it is sadly.

I do think there will always be an audience for the authentic film experience. Just like there is an audience for book enthusiasts, for paintings, CD's, stage plays, musicals, vinyl records, so on and so forth. Hell even the Home Video market has it's own audience that anticipate those releases from the indie scene.

Honestly the complaints about AI is no different from the early 1900's how some people viewed "moving pictures." Same with the complaints about TVs being accessible to own and a must, going from analog to digital, yada, yada, yada!


TLDR Response: Get over it, AI is here.
grif
grif - 10/28/2025, 11:56 AM
i wonder if ai could create someone as annoying as this guy?

