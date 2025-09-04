SHANG-CHI Star Simu Liu Takes A Shot At Sequel Delay While Commenting On MAN OF TOMORROW Announcement

A Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sequel hasn't materialised in the four years since its release, and lead star Simu Liu has taken a cheeky shot at Marvel Studios after the Man of Tomorrow news.

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 04, 2025 01:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Shang-Chi

Despite kicking its way into theaters when moviegoers were still wary about heading to multiplexes, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings grossed an impressive $432.2 million in 2021. 

Nearly four years later, we're still waiting to see Shang-Chi in action again. Fortunately, Simu Liu has been confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, but there was a time when it looked like the character would be a central focus of the Multiverse Saga.

Shang-Chi was reportedly being lined up to take centre stage in Shang-Chi and the Wreckage of Time (a movie we expected Marvel Studios to announce at 2022's San Diego Comic-Con) and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Plans changed, and Shang-Chi's Ten Rings likely no longer have ties to Kang. Still, that's an easy "retcon" when they hail from Kakaranthara (the home of Fin Fang Foom) in the comics.

For the time being, work on the sequel appears to have completely stalled, especially with filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton busy shooting Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Reacting to a post about Superman follow-up, Man of Tomorrow, Liu cheekily referenced his frustrations with Shang-Chi 2 taking such a long time to materialise, courtesy of a well-chosen emoji. 

Based on how much time has passed and the fact that moviegoers will only turn up for superhero movies that are event-level epics, the odds of a Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings follow-up are slim. The character should easily find a place in other team-up projects—he may even briefly team up with Spidey next summer if the rumblings we've heard are accurate—but another solo outing isn't a sure thing. 

Asked about a Spider-Man: Brand New Day cameo earlier this year, Liu said, "Oh, I’m not even - I’m not even going near that one," the actor laughed. "I haven’t heard anything. I love people who love those movies, and I also love those movies."

Before that, he'd addressed concerns about his sequel being shelved now that Cretton (who was once in line to helm Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) has shifted focus to the web-slinger. 

"I don’t think anything’s been impacted," he said. "I think we’re all...I speak to Destin often and there’s nothing coming out of both of us but excitement to make this film."

Superman was released this past July, and Man of Tomorrow looks set to follow less than two years later. That's a quick turnaround for a sequel, but one that fans have responded positively to in an age where it's not uncommon to be left waiting for anywhere up to five years.

Stay tuned for updates on Shang-Chi's MCU future as we have them. 

InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 9/4/2025, 1:07 PM
What the hell is a Shang Chi?
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 9/4/2025, 1:13 PM
I didn't liked Shang-Chi much. It's not bad but it didn't felt special to me.

Personally, I wouldn't be upset if there's not sequel at all.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 9/4/2025, 1:16 PM
@Alucard28 - Same.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 9/4/2025, 1:30 PM
@Alucard28 - They completely bypassed and ingnored the appeal of the comics which were essentially kung-fu James Bond adventures in favor of a generic Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon ripoff.
tram84
tram84 - 9/4/2025, 1:14 PM
"grossed an impressive $432.2 million" 😂
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 9/4/2025, 1:24 PM
@tram84 - The Eternals saved lives.
Reborn
Reborn - 9/4/2025, 1:30 PM
@tram84 - The movie was released in 2021 when Covid was still pretty much a thing worldwide and its from a unknown asian character, it did well.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 9/4/2025, 1:18 PM
Shame because it has nothing to do with him. A bunch of stuff happened after that movie came out that forced the studio to put the sequel on the back burner.
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 9/4/2025, 1:20 PM
The title of this article is completely MISLEADING. Yes, Liu has been outspoken the last couple of years in regards to getting Shang-Chi 2 being greenlit but I don’t see an issue with his most recent statements. Let’s not create unnecessary drama.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 9/4/2025, 1:23 PM
Chump took a back seat to the MCU's Katie in his own movie. That's what Feige wanted to do with Blade, make him a secondary character to a bunch of girl bosses.

