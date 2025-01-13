KRAVEN THE HUNTER: New Red Band Clip Released Ahead Of Tomorrow's Digital Debut

Kraven the Hunter arrives on Digital tomorrow, and just in case you decided to skip the movie on the big screen, we have an extended red band clip featuring Aaron Taylor Johnson's beast-man in action.

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 13, 2025 11:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Kraven the Hunter

If you decided to skip Kraven the Hunter in theaters (and judging by the movie's box office performance, quite a lot of people did), you'll be able to check out Sony Pictures' latest (possibly final) SSU adventure when it arrives on Digital tomorrow before heading to 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD on March 4.

To mark the release, IGN has debuted an exclusive 5-minute clip which spotlights one of the movie's most exciting action sequences, as Kraven (Aaron Taylor Johnson) chases down a group of mercenaries who have kidnapped his brother Dmitri (Fred Hechinger).

It's advertised as a red-band clip, but to be honest, there's really only one instance of violence and it's not particularly graphic.

During a recent interview, Alessandro Nivola, who plays the villainous Aleksei Sytsevich/Rhino, was asked about the film's negative reception.

“I really don’t know what happened behind the scenes. On these kinds of movies, you hear about all the wranglings at the studio, and maybe there were too many chefs. I don’t know,” said the actor. “I don’t know enough about what the process was beyond just my experience of being on set, which was really joyful. So I didn’t have any sense of there being problems behind the scenes. But a lot of that probably starts to play out in the edit with all the different opinions about it, so I really couldn’t tell you.”

“Kraven the Hunter is the visceral story about how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the titular character in the R-rated film.”

Kraven the Hunter is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel Entertainment. Distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, it is intended to be the sixth film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU). The film was directed by J. C. Chandor and written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk.

In addition to Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the title role, Ariana DeBose will play Calypso, a voodoo priestess and Kraven's on-off love interest (in the comics, at least); Fred Hechinger is Dmitri Smerdyakov, aka the Chameleon, who is Kraven's half-brother; Alessandro Nivola will play Aleksei Sytsevich, aka the Rhino, and Christopher Abbott will portray another villain known as the Foreigner.

The movie has been rated R for "Strong bloody violence, and language."

