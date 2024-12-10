KRAVEN THE HUNTER Social Media Reactions Land Following First Press Screenings

The first reactions to Sony Pictures' Kraven the Hunter are now online following an initial round of press screenings, and they're... not quite as bad as we were expecting?

The studio's previous SSU movies, especially Madame Web and Morbius, pretty much killed any hype for this R-rated solo outing for the popular Spider-Man villain, but it sounds like there might be some fun to be had.

A handful of people loved the film, and while the majority of the reactions are definitely leaning negative, the gruesome violence and action scenes do seem to be a big selling point. The script, acting, VFX, and pretty much every other aspect of the movie?

Well, have a read through the X posts for yourselves below, and we'll continue to update as more come in.

The full review embargo lifts tomorrow at 3pm EST, so be sure to check back for our verdict then.

“Kraven the Hunter is the visceral story about how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the titular character in the R-rated film.”

Kraven the Hunter is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel Entertainment. Distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, it is intended to be the sixth film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU). The film was directed by J. C. Chandor and written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk.

In addition to Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the title role, Ariana DeBose will play Calypso, a voodoo priestess and Kraven's on-off love interest (in the comics, at least); Fred Hechinger is Dmitri Smerdyakov, aka the Chameleon, who is Kraven's half-brother; Alessandro Nivola will play Aleksei Sytsevich, aka the Rhino, and Christopher Abbott will portray another villain known as the Foreigner.

Sony's next "SMU" movie has been rated R for "Strong bloody violence, and language."