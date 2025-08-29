MADAME WEB: More Never-Before-Seen Photos See The Movie's Spider-Women Strike Comic Book Poses

A box office flop and one of the worst-reviewed superhero movies of all time, Madame Web is destined to be long remembered...for all the wrong reasons. However, there's one thing Sony Pictures' Marvel Comics adaptation did get right.

We are, of course, talking about the costumes worn by Julia Cornwall (Sydney Sweeney), Anya Corazón (Isabela Merced), and Mattie Franklin (Celeste O'Connor).

More never-before-seen suit photos have been revealed today, featuring the trio suited up, both with and without their masks. There are some minor flaws—Julia's costume would have benefited from lenses over her eyes—but it's criminal that these didn't get more than a few seconds of screentime in Madame Web.

It seems the plan was for these heroes to suit up and swing into battle in a sequel, but that's never going to happen. We don't expect to see these characters again in a future movie, especially with Sony putting its Marvel fare on the back burner for a while.

Last year, we asked filmmaker S.J. Clarkson about bringing these costumes to the big screen. "Simply, you hire Ngila Dixon. She is the most extraordinary costume designer," she shared. "She comes from a place of character and she really thinks about who they are, who they want to be, and how they’d like to be portrayed. I think that’s a balance of what we got out of those looks."

"They wanted to be confident but there’s something pulling them back, and that’s where Ngila is absolutely brilliant," Clarkson added. "Obviously, with how that translated to them as regular teenagers and into their potential selves in the future."

You can look through these new photos from Madame Web in the X posts below.

Meanwhile, in another universe...In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines.

The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.

The movie stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

You can watch our interviews with filmmaker S.J. Clarkson and Ezekiel Sims actor Tahar Rahim in the players below.




