MADAME WEB: Never-Before-Seen Photos Reveal New Look At Araña, Spider-Girl, Spider-Woman, And Ezekiel

Some new photos from behind the scenes of Madame Web have revealed several never-before-seen shots of Spider-Woman, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, and Ezekiel Sims suited up and ready for action...

By JoshWilding - Aug 27, 2025 04:08 AM EST
Sony Pictures doesn't have the strongest track record with Marvel Comics adaptations, so fans didn't have high expectations for Madame Web. When the movie ultimately arrived with 12% on Rotten Tomatoes and grossed only $100.3 million at the worldwide box office, it wasn't that surprising. 

Despite featuring an impressive cast and a director with superhero experience in SJ Clarkson (Jessica JonesThe Defenders), very little about Madame Web worked. Eventually, it became a subject of ridicule and is now destined to be remembered as one of the worst superhero movies ever.

Still, if there's one thing we could all agree worked in Madame Web, it's the costumes. Now, a new look at those has been revealed thanks to some never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photos. 

We believe that more are on the way, but in the meantime, the spotlight is on Sydney Sweeney (Spider-Woman), Celeste O'Connor (Spider-Girl), Isabela Merced (Araña), and the villainous Ezekiel Sims (played by Tahar Rahim). While the latter is a knock-off Spider-Man, it's a real shame that the three female superheroes didn't get more screentime in these suits. 

Dakota Johnson also got her own superhero costume at the end of Madame Web, but that didn't strike a chord with fans in quite the same way. The Materialists star took the brunt of criticism, earning herself a Razzie for "Worst Actress" in the process. 

"I got a voice note from Sandra Bullock, because I don’t know if you know, but I won the Razzie for Worst Actress," Johnson recently said of the accolade. "Sandra Bullock sent me a voice note being like, 'I heard you are in the Razzie club and we should have brunch, we should have a monthly brunch.'"

"Because I guess she won that the year that she won the Oscar as well. It was in the same year, I think," she continued. "I freaked out getting this message from her because she’s so iconic to me as like a movie star. I was like, 'Oh my God.' It was just crazy."

You can take a closer look at Madame Web's costumed characters in the X posts below. 

Meanwhile, in another universe...In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines.

The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.

The movie stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

Madame Web is now available on Digital, DVD, Blu-ray, 4K and on Netflix.

ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 8/27/2025, 5:09 AM
Nope, still horrible
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 8/27/2025, 5:11 AM
It amazes me that Sony thought this was worth releasing.
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 8/27/2025, 5:16 AM
at least the costumes looked good
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/27/2025, 5:22 AM
@Superheromoviefan - yeah i gotta admit the costume designer was on point with these.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/27/2025, 5:22 AM
A movie where she visited different realities and interacted with different Spider-men would've made so much money, but instead we got...whatever this was.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 8/27/2025, 5:22 AM
User Comment Image
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 8/27/2025, 5:52 AM
What was even the point of making these costumes if they weren't going to be used? Sony is dogshit

