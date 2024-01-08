MADAME WEB Promo Video And Banner Feature Expanded Looks At Characters' Superhero Identities

Sony Pictures has shared a brief promo video for Madame Web, along with a new promo banner which gives us a new (well, expanded) look at the main characters and their hero/villain identities.

The banner is basically just a horizontal version of a recently released poster, but we do get to see a few more details of the various costumes.

The Spider-Man spin-off stars Dakota Johnson as the clairvoyant Cassandra Webb, who we find using her abilities in an attempt to save a group of young woman, played by Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor, from a villainous Spider-Man lookalike known as Ezekiel Simms.

The girls Web is doing her best to keep safe, Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin and Anya Corazón, are all destined to become heroes with Spider-like powers of their own, and it looks like the main plot is going to revolve around Cassie trying to keep "Death" from catching up to them, Final Destination style.

The movie also stars Emma Roberts and Adam Scott, who are believed to be playing Peter Parker's mother, Mary, and beloved Uncle Ben. The recent trailer didn't confirm this, but based on what we did see, we'd say it's most likely accurate.

Check out the banner and video below, and let us know if you're looking forward to Madame Web in the comments section.

Sony also has a third Venom movie slated for Nov. 8, 2024, and Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, coming on Aug. 30, 2024. El Muerto, which was set to star Bad Bunny, has reportedly been dropped from the schedule.

"'Meanwhile, in another universe...'" reads the official synopsis, "In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines." "The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present."

Clarkson, who also helmed Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Defenders, directs from a script by Matt Sazama, Kerem Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Adam Merims executive produced.

Madame Web will swing into theaters on Feb. 14, 2024.