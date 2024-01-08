MADAME WEB Promo Video And Banner Feature Expanded Looks At Characters' Superhero Identities

Sony Pictures has shared a brief new promo video and a banner for Madame Web, and it spotlights most of the main characters and their superhero identities...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 08, 2024
Sony Pictures has shared a brief promo video for Madame Web, along with a new promo banner which gives us a new (well, expanded) look at the main characters and their hero/villain identities.

The banner is basically just a horizontal version of a recently released poster, but we do get to see a few more details of the various costumes.

The Spider-Man spin-off stars Dakota Johnson as the clairvoyant Cassandra Webb, who we find using her abilities in an attempt to save a group of young woman, played by Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor, from a villainous Spider-Man lookalike known as Ezekiel Simms.

The girls Web is doing her best to keep safe, Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin and Anya Corazón, are all destined to become heroes with Spider-like powers of their own, and it looks like the main plot is going to revolve around Cassie trying to keep "Death" from catching up to them, Final Destination style.

The movie also stars Emma Roberts and Adam Scott, who are believed to be playing Peter Parker's mother, Mary, and beloved Uncle Ben. The recent trailer didn't confirm this, but based on what we did see, we'd say it's most likely accurate.

Check out the banner and video below, and let us know if you're looking forward to Madame Web in the comments section.

Sony also has a third Venom movie slated for Nov. 8, 2024, and Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, coming on Aug. 30, 2024. El Muerto, which was set to star Bad Bunny, has reportedly been dropped from the schedule.

"'Meanwhile, in another universe...'" reads the official synopsis, "In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines." "The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present."

Clarkson, who also helmed Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Defenders, directs from a script by Matt Sazama, Kerem Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Adam Merims executive produced.

Madame Web will swing into theaters on Feb. 14, 2024.

lazlodaytona - 1/8/2024, 3:04 PM
Man, I actually think it looks decent. Frickin' sony
harryba11zack - 1/8/2024, 3:26 PM
@lazlodaytona - the guy on hanging on the wall with his feet out is what sold me that this was gonna be the mcu's true comeback.
HashTagSwagg - 1/8/2024, 3:05 PM
Finally a real Marvel movie
dracula - 1/8/2024, 3:07 PM
This is going to bomb harder than Morbius

Real question is what will bomb worst

Madame Web or Kraven
Bucnastydathird - 1/8/2024, 3:11 PM
@dracula - I think this 12 pound of elephant shit will bomb the worst
harryba11zack - 1/8/2024, 3:19 PM
@dracula - Captain America: Brave New World
mountainman - 1/8/2024, 3:27 PM
@dracula - Kraven should earn more than this, but yes both will definitely bomb.
Origame - 1/8/2024, 3:30 PM
@dracula - the marvels 🤣
Fares - 1/8/2024, 3:34 PM
@dracula - See I don't know what bombing means for a superhero movie nowadays. Does good marketing and quality still matter for general audiences or are they just so completely disenchanted with Superhero projects that they don't recognize and don't have a positive history with?

I'm waiting for the next "virgin IP" Superhero movie to know for sure. Aside from GOTG, and Spider-Verse I guess (positively established brands), all Superhero movies bombed this year, yet the general consensus says that not all of them were THAT bad, not to the embarrassing level of the box office we're seeing at least.

A few years ago, a mediocre superhero movie would get past the 300-400 mark, but this year proved to be different.

I think that to know for sure, we need a positively-reviewed movie about a fresh Superhero IP (like Shang Chi), with neither good nor bad baggage, adequate marketing, and no internet meme-ing that might spawn a cultural moment in its favour (or against it) like Barbenheimer. A completely well-controlled and isolated case study.
The1st - 1/8/2024, 3:55 PM
@dracula - It'll come down to spiders and mothers in the rainforest I'm sure
dracula - 1/8/2024, 3:08 PM
Wonder how long before the spider women animated movie comes out
Batmangina - 1/8/2024, 3:14 PM
It's like the put The Marvels in a SPIRIT Halloween store window.

At least Chick CBMs make BANK so nothing to worry about here - especially since the comics sell at least 200K copies per month for each character.
Order66 - 1/8/2024, 3:19 PM
Marvel fatigue exists because of movies like this.
Batmangina - 1/8/2024, 3:20 PM
@Order66 - Let's call Shitty Content Fatigue by its proper name
Spoken - 1/8/2024, 3:20 PM
Aside from The Terminator plot they got going on idk if I will watch.
MarvelZombie616 - 1/8/2024, 3:20 PM
I think this will be better than The Marvels, which means that it's watchable.
Origame - 1/8/2024, 3:31 PM
@MarvelZombie616 - saying that is like saying getting punched in the kidney is better than getting kicked in the balls.
AllsGood - 1/8/2024, 3:20 PM
Sony Pictures Madame Web don't what the critics say along with all their comic book movies. I won't miss any of them.
WhatIfRickJames - 1/8/2024, 3:27 PM
@AllsGood -
WhatIfRickJames - 1/8/2024, 3:22 PM
My resolution is to understand why he was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died
Superheromoviefan - 1/8/2024, 3:22 PM
very little advertisment
not a good look
Waifuslayer - 1/8/2024, 3:22 PM
Isabella in a skin tight spider suit is reason enough to watch.
WhatIfRickJames - 1/8/2024, 3:25 PM
Also, they keep showing the ladies in costumes to get us to see this farkakte movie and I bet that they only appear briefly in some web vision or some shit.

GhostDog - 1/8/2024, 3:30 PM
Man this looks like bottom of the barrel, uninteresting monotony

But boobs so...
Oberlin4Prez - 1/8/2024, 3:33 PM
Not to sound like a total dude on this, but I feel like making zero effort to keep dangling hair out of the equation is kind of a recipe for disaster.
IShitYourPants - 1/8/2024, 3:43 PM
This is what the colour beige would look like if it could watch paint dry.
AnthonyVonGeek - 1/8/2024, 3:55 PM
My prediction
BiggieMac4Sauce - 1/8/2024, 4:03 PM
Sony making all the right moves. excited for this one!
DocSpock - 1/8/2024, 4:19 PM

Not going to the theater. I'll watch it when it comes on TV like Morbius.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 1/8/2024, 4:20 PM
Why does Ezekiel explode when he lands? 🤣
JFerguson - 1/8/2024, 4:23 PM
MADAME WEB LOOKS TERRIBLE!

