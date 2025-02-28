Razzie Award Winners 2025: MADAME WEB And JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Walk Away With The Top "Prizes"

The Academy Awards take place on Sunday evening and, as has become the tradition, the full list of "winners" from the 2025 Razzie Awards has just been unveiled.

Madame Web took three wins for "Worst Picture," "Worst Screenplay," and an arguably well-deserved "Worst Actress" for lead star Dakota Johnson. It wasn't the only comic book adaptation to walk away with a prize, though, as Joker: Folie à Deux nabbed "Worst Sequel" and "Worst Screen Combo" for Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga.

The vast majority of celebrities and filmmakers ignore the Razzies, while few interviewers have the nerve - and understandably so - to ask celebrities about their "wins."

However, Francis Ford Coppola, who earned "Worst Director" for his critically panned Megalopolis, issued a scathing retort on social media today.

"I am thrilled to accept the Razzie award in so many important categories for Megalopolis, and for the distinctive honor of being nominated as the worst director, worst screenplay, and worst picture," he wrote in part, "at a time when so few have the courage to go against the prevailing trends of contemporary moviemaking!"

"In this wreck of a world today, where ART is given scores as if it were professional wrestling, I chose to NOT follow the gutless rules laid down by an industry so terrified of risk that despite the enormous pool of young talent at its disposal, may not create pictures that will be relevant and alive 50 years from now," Coppola concluded.

Madame Web and Joker: Folie à Deux were both critical and commercial flops, with many fans ranking them among the worst comic book movies ever made. That wasn't a surprise with Sony's first 2024 Marvel movie but Joker won Oscars and grossed over $1 billion in 2019 so that was a shock.

You can find the full list of Razzie winners below.

Worst Picture

Borderlands

Joker: Folie à Deux

Madame Web (WINNER)

Megalopolis

Reagan

Worst Actor

Jack Black / Dear Santa

Zachary Levi / Harold and the Purple Crayon

Joaquin Phoenix / Joker: Folie à Deux

Dennis Quaid / Reagan

Jerry Seinfeld / Unfrosted (WINNER)

Worst Actress

Cate Blanchett / Borderlands

Lady Gaga / Joker: Folie à Deux

Bryce Dallas Howard / Argylle

Dakota Johnson / Madame Web (WINNER)

Jennifer Lopez / Atlas

Worst Supporting Actor

Jack Black (Voice Only) Borderlands

Kevin Hart / Borderlands

Shia LaBeouf (in drag) / Megalopolis

Tahar Rahim / Madame Web

Jon Voight / Megalopolis, Reagan, Shadow Land & Strangers (WINNER)

Worst Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose / Argylle & Kraven the Hunter

Leslie Anne Down (as Margaret Thatcher) / Reagan

Emma Roberts / Madame Web

Amy Schumer / Unfrosted (WINNER)

FKA twigs / The Crow

Worst Director

S.J. Clarkson / Madame Web

Francis Ford Coppola / Megalopolis (WINNER)

Todd Phillips / Joker: Folie à Deux

Eli Roth / Borderlands

Jerry Seinfeld / Unfrosted

Worst Screen Combo

Any Two Obnoxious Characters (But Especially Jack Black) / Borderlands

Any Two Unfunny “Comedic Actors” / Unfrosted

The Entire Cast of Megalopolis / Megalopolis

Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga / Joker: Folie à Deux (WINNER)

Dennis Quaid & Penelope Ann Miller (as "Ronnie and Nancy") / Reagan

Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

The Crow

Joker: Folie à Deux (WINNER)

Kraven the Hunter

Mufasa: The Lion King

Rebel Moon 2: The Scargiver