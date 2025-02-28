Razzie Award Winners 2025: MADAME WEB And JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Walk Away With The Top "Prizes"

The Academy Awards take place on Sunday evening and, as has become the tradition, the full list of "winners" from the 2025 Razzie Awards has just been unveiled.
Madame Web took three wins for "Worst Picture," "Worst Screenplay," and an arguably well-deserved "Worst Actress" for lead star Dakota Johnson. It wasn't the only comic book adaptation to walk away with a prize, though, as Joker: Folie à Deux nabbed "Worst Sequel" and "Worst Screen Combo" for Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga.
The vast majority of celebrities and filmmakers ignore the Razzies, while few interviewers have the nerve - and understandably so - to ask celebrities about their "wins."
However, Francis Ford Coppola, who earned "Worst Director" for his critically panned Megalopolis, issued a scathing retort on social media today.
"I am thrilled to accept the Razzie award in so many important categories for Megalopolis, and for the distinctive honor of being nominated as the worst director, worst screenplay, and worst picture," he wrote in part, "at a time when so few have the courage to go against the prevailing trends of contemporary moviemaking!"
"In this wreck of a world today, where ART is given scores as if it were professional wrestling, I chose to NOT follow the gutless rules laid down by an industry so terrified of risk that despite the enormous pool of young talent at its disposal, may not create pictures that will be relevant and alive 50 years from now," Coppola concluded.
Madame Web and Joker: Folie à Deux were both critical and commercial flops, with many fans ranking them among the worst comic book movies ever made. That wasn't a surprise with Sony's first 2024 Marvel movie but Joker won Oscars and grossed over $1 billion in 2019 so that was a shock.
You can find the full list of Razzie winners below.
Worst Picture
Borderlands
Joker: Folie à Deux
Madame Web (WINNER)
Megalopolis
Reagan
Worst Actor
Jack Black / Dear Santa
Zachary Levi / Harold and the Purple Crayon
Joaquin Phoenix / Joker: Folie à Deux
Dennis Quaid / Reagan
Jerry Seinfeld / Unfrosted (WINNER)
Worst Actress
Cate Blanchett / Borderlands
Lady Gaga / Joker: Folie à Deux
Bryce Dallas Howard / Argylle
Dakota Johnson / Madame Web (WINNER)
Jennifer Lopez / Atlas
Worst Supporting Actor
Jack Black (Voice Only) Borderlands
Kevin Hart / Borderlands
Shia LaBeouf (in drag) / Megalopolis
Tahar Rahim / Madame Web
Jon Voight / Megalopolis, Reagan, Shadow Land & Strangers (WINNER)
Worst Supporting Actress
Ariana DeBose / Argylle & Kraven the Hunter
Leslie Anne Down (as Margaret Thatcher) / Reagan
Emma Roberts / Madame Web
Amy Schumer / Unfrosted (WINNER)
FKA twigs / The Crow
Worst Director
S.J. Clarkson / Madame Web
Francis Ford Coppola / Megalopolis (WINNER)
Todd Phillips / Joker: Folie à Deux
Eli Roth / Borderlands
Jerry Seinfeld / Unfrosted
Worst Screen Combo
Any Two Obnoxious Characters (But Especially Jack Black) / Borderlands
Any Two Unfunny “Comedic Actors” / Unfrosted
The Entire Cast of Megalopolis / Megalopolis
Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga / Joker: Folie à Deux (WINNER)
Dennis Quaid & Penelope Ann Miller (as "Ronnie and Nancy") / Reagan
Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
The Crow
Joker: Folie à Deux (WINNER)
Kraven the Hunter
Mufasa: The Lion King
Rebel Moon 2: The Scargiver
Worst Screenplay
Joker: Folie à Deux
Kraven the Hunter
Madame Web (WINNER)
Megalopolis
Reagan