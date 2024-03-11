MORBIUS: Michael Keaton On His Vulture Cameo: "I’m Nodding Like I Know What The F*** They’re Talking About"

MORBIUS: Michael Keaton On His Vulture Cameo: &quot;I’m Nodding Like I Know What The F*** They’re Talking About&quot; MORBIUS: Michael Keaton On His Vulture Cameo: &quot;I’m Nodding Like I Know What The F*** They’re Talking About&quot;

Spider-Man: Homecoming star Michael Keaton has reflected on his bizarre Morbius cameo, admitting that he was left utterly baffled by The Vulture swooping into the Living Vampire's reality. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 11, 2024 01:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Morbius

Morbius debuted in 2022 to overwhelmingly negative reviews. Despite that, Sony Pictures still gave its writers the green light to pen Madame Web, a movie released this year...to even worse reviews. 

While we still don't know what went wrong with the latter, it's no secret that the Living Vampire's big screen debut underwent extensive reshoots, removing various Spider-Man references in the wake of Sony and Marvel Studios striking a new deal to share the web-slinger. 

Michael Keaton's Vulture was always set to appear but was once going to be depicted as originating from Michael Morbius' world. Reshoots later added a Multiverse element - even though him being set there made no sense - and Adrian Toomes attempted to recruit the bloodsucker to his heroic Sinister Six. 

Talking to Josh Horowitz, Keaton confessed that his cameo made no sense to him and that the people in charge failed to even properly explain it to him!

"I mean, they said 'Okay' ... and even they couldn’t quite explain it. They said, 'Look, let me just kind of tell you,' and I go, 'I really don’t quite know what you’re talking about or even who some of these people are,' and he said, 'Okay, let me explain,' but it was complicated because, obviously, they were looking down the road."

"I’m nodding like I know what the f*** they’re talking about. I go, 'Uh-huh.' And I’m thinking, 'You may as well be explaining quantum physics right now to me. All I know is I just know my guy. And I know the basics,'" Keaton continued. "So finally, they were looking at me, and they just started laughing."

"They said, 'You don’t know what we’re talking about, do you?' I said, 'No, I don’t, no idea what you’re talking about.'"

Something tells us Keaton won't be clamouring to return for Morbius 2! Jared Leto has largely remained silent when it comes to his thoughts on the Marvel movie, but Matt Smith didn't shy away from addressing its failings a few months after it arrived in theaters.

"Yeah, it was thrown under the bus," Smith said of the response to the movie. "But you just have to roll with it. What else are you gonna do? It’s a film, at the end of the day, we’re not saving lives. For whatever reason, it didn’t quite work out and...It is what it is."

The Doctor Who star isn't the only actor dissatisfied with the finished product, as co-star Al Madrigal expressed similar frustrations during an interview with us in 2022. "I got butchered in that thing. I think that’s what they did," he said. "They just really…because of COVID, they just had so much time to mess with it. They really messed with it."

Hear more from Keaton in the X post below.

It's Morbin' Time All Over Again As MORBIUS Gets A Premiere Date On Disney+
Related:

It's Morbin' Time All Over Again As MORBIUS Gets A Premiere Date On Disney+
MORBIUS Picks Up 5 Razzie Award Nominations Including Worst Picture And Worst Actor For Jared Leto
Recommended For You:

MORBIUS Picks Up 5 Razzie Award Nominations Including Worst Picture And Worst Actor For Jared Leto
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

DarkModeDan - 3/11/2024, 2:03 PM
"I’m Nodding Like I Know What The F*** They’re Talking About..."
BlackStar25 - 3/11/2024, 2:08 PM
Shocked they even got this man to do a cameo honestly...
MotherGooseUPus - 3/11/2024, 2:08 PM
HAHAHA this is great. Sony being Sony and sucking once again
dracula - 3/11/2024, 2:28 PM
Sony stick to animation and just let marvel do what they want in live action
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 3/11/2024, 2:34 PM
Nod, smile and take the money.
slickrickdesigns - 3/11/2024, 2:37 PM
Imagine Sony cared about this actually “SonySpidermanSpinoffverse” … what should they do to make these movies better and more cohesive??

Maybe adding Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man as a part of each spinoff movie would help intrigue fans and make more cohesive. Also stop trying to make them heroes and make them villains. Their story can still be tragic but in the movie it should be clear that they start with good intentions and by the end of the film the “anti hero” should embrace their hate for Spider-Man and each plot should contain reasons for the characters to despise Spider-Man. But the time they establish 5 or 6 villains Sony can make a Sinister Six movie which could be a secret the Amazing Spider-Man 3 film and focus on the villains but overall involve Spider-Man and a giant finale/climax where the S6 fight Spider-Man.
MuadDib - 3/11/2024, 2:37 PM
All of Sonys live action spider man less universe movies are 100% trash

The sad part is Marvel will never regain the rights to Spider-Man and his thousands of related characters, short of buying Sonys movie studio, as long as ppl keep paying Sony to watch their trash.

If ppl stopped paying to watch it, and Sony wasn’t making any money at l, then MAYBE they would think twice about continuing to push out these shet movies.

Obviously Sony is primarily to blame, but I also blame the GA and fanboys for propping up that dumpster fire of a universe and the never ending cash grab spin-offs

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder