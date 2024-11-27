SPIDER-MAN 5 - How Sony's MARVEL Villains Can Be Integrated Into An MCU-Set Street-Level SPIDER-MAN Movie

With Kraven as the last confirmed Sony movie and Avengers: Secret Wars on the horizon, Sony could bring its villains over from Earth-688B into the Sacred Timeline. This opens the door for them to appear in the MCU, either in brief cameos -like Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home or Happy in Deadpool & Wolverine- or as central antagonists. For the latter, Kraven, Venom and Knull are the best suited.

To make this work, a few assumptions are made. Knull is an extradimensional god, allowing him to enter the Sacred Timeline at will. He accomplished this after he acquired a partial Codex when Venom merged with the Xenophages in Venom: The Last Dance, which he deciphered and used to break free​​​​​​​. Meanwhile on Earth-616, Spider-Man has acquired the Symbiote first seen in the post-credit scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Moreover, Spider-Man also already has had run-ins with both Mr. Negative and Black Cat. And finally, Peter Parker has started working for Dr. Octavius.



Act 1: Kraven's Last Hunt

It starts in medias res with one of the Inner Demons' attacks. This results in many casualties, including Flash Thompson losing his legs. Spider-Man fends of their leader Mr. Negative and helps the casualties to FEAST, despite the Symbiote telling him to go after Mr. Negative. During the chaos, Dimitri (from Spider-Man: Far From Home) is seen contacting someone. At FEAST, Dr. Michaels and nurse Rio Morales tend to the injured while Spider-Man is approached by Madame Web, who warns him that Knull is coming for the Symbiote. Despite the warning, Spider-Man chooses to focus on Mr. Negative for now.

Soon after, Spider-Man is ambushed by Kraven, who actually beats Spider-Man with a near-fatal shot. Before burying him, Kraven reveals that defeating Venomized Spider-Man was his ultimate prize. Spider-Man digs his way out at night and makes his way to FEAST, where he is helped by Rio's son Miles, who calls in the Night Doctor. The Night Doctor, who turns out to be Dr. Morgan Michaels, uses electric shocks and his sonar abilities to sever the Symbiote’s bond with Spider-Man, allowing Spider-Man to heal. The Symbiote is untethered from Spider-Man, but finds a new host in Flash in the next room.



Act 2: Agent Venom

Having recovered days later, Peter creates a new suit with Doctor Octavius, telling him the suit is "for a friend." During Spider-Man's abscence however, a new vigilante named Agent Venom has started taking on the Inner Demons. With the help of journalist Eddie Brock, who's also looking for the symbiote, they find Agent Venom interrogating Kraven on how to track Mr. Negative. Spider-Man's arrival results in three-way fight, with Agent Venom ultimately defeating Kraven and escaping with his rifle. Kraven allows himself to be arrested, having already proven he can beat Spider-Man once.

Spider-Man contacts Black Cat, due to her ties with the criminal circuit, to get a lead on Mr. Negative's location. Arriving at his last whereabouts, Spider-Man finds Agent Venom having beat him to the punch. It's revealed Venom bonded with Flash due him sharing a hatred towards Mr. Negative. Another three-way fight erupts, in which Mr. Negative is beaten and returned to his human form: FEAST's founder Martin Li. Having beat Mr. Negative, Spider-Man convinces Flash to let go of Venom and Li use his Lightforce powers to purify Venom and transform into Anti-Venom to help stand against Knull.



Act 3: King in Black

At this point, Eddie arrives and Anti-Venom bonds with him, resulting in Anti-Venom gaining the memories of Venom from Earth-688B. However, Knull locates the Symbiote due to this bond. Knull, an eldritch god of darkness, gave Li access to the primordial Darkforce energy and used it to corrupt him into becoming Mr. Negative. As a side-effect, Li also gained acces to Lightforce energy. Li reveals once he gained his powers, he developed an innate hatred towards symbiotes and it's wielders. Transformed, he used these powers to establish the Inner Demons to draw out the Symbiote-wielding Spider-Man.

Knull finally arrives, but is opposed by Mr. Negative, Anti-Venom and Spider-Man. The fight ends when Flash shows up and wounds Knull using Kraven's rifle. Before Knull can recover, Anti-Venom uses his Lightforce powers to blow up Knull in an anti-Darkforce blast. Later, it's revealed that both Miles and Dr. Michaels were infected with Spider-Man's blood, which combined with the electric shocks resulted in Miles gaining powers and Michaels' sickness being cured. In the end, Octavius deduces Peter Parker is Spider-Man and starts buidling tentacles to take Spider-Man down for lying to him.

This is just my idea for how Kraven, Venom, Mr. Negative, Morbius and others can be used in a Spider-Man movie akin to how they were in the Spider-Man games, but feel free to disagree in the comments.