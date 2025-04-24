SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY - 5 MCU Characters Who Should Be Paired Up With Tom Holland's Peter Parker

… 5. ...

CONTENT CAN BE DELETED AT ANY TIME, and without prior notice, if we feel that it breaks ComicBookMovie.com's Community Guidelines or ToS (Terms of Service)

CONTENT CAN BE EDITED OR DELETED AT ANY TIME, and without prior notice, if it does not meet our Content and Quality Guildeines. This could editing a post for spelling and grammar, removing the offending post from the homepage, or deleting the post entirely.

IMPORTANT! Content should follow ComicBookMovie.com's theme. CONTENT THAT DOES NOT FIT, or that is better suited elsewhere, will be moved to the appropriate site within the network (if applicable), or removed entirely.

PLEASE NOTE: There are articles in the queue that they may be in the process of publishing. The Article ID (the numerical value at the end of the URL) is what decides which article will stay up in the event of two posts on the same topic, NOT the time stamp or when the article is published.

To ensure your contributions will not be removed

Review the Quality & Content Guidelines.

DO NOT post copyrighted or trademarked content.

post copyrighted or trademarked content. DO NOT plagiarize, and ALWAYS credit your source.

plagiarize, and ALWAYS credit your source. DO NOT submit articles with poor grammar, spelling or punctuation errors.

submit articles with poor grammar, spelling or punctuation errors. DO NOT post messageboard threads. This is NOT a forum. We only accept ARTICLES: breaking news, editorials, reviews, interesting features, fan fiction, etc.

post messageboard threads. This is NOT a forum. We only accept ARTICLES: breaking news, editorials, reviews, interesting features, fan fiction, etc. DO NOT post duplicate news content. Check the site before posting.

You WILL be banned from contributing if you abuse this tool by

Posting fake news or trolling.

Using the articles tool to attack another ComicBookMovie.com user.

Spamming, or selfishly using ComicBookMovie.com only to promote yourself or a personal cause.

Posting a complaint as an article.

