SPIDER-MAN: Tom Holland Reflects On How He Found Out He'd Been Cast As The MCU's Peter Parker

SPIDER-MAN: Tom Holland Reflects On How He Found Out He'd Been Cast As The MCU's Peter Parker

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man, Tom Holland, has reflected on the day he found out he'd play Peter Parker, revealing that he discovered that news the same way as the rest of us. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 24, 2024 07:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

When Sony Pictures decided to team up with Marvel Studios, The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield was out and the hunt was on for a new Peter Parker. 

Following an extensive search, relative unknown Tom Holland was tapped to play the iconic superhero in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. He'd later return in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Next up for Holland is Spider-Man 4 and Avengers: Doomsday. We'll surely see more of him beyond that and the actor reflected on learning he'd been cast as the wall-crawler in a recent interview. 

As you might imagine, it was a day Holland will never forget...

"I found out on Instagram. Marvel had posted a picture of Spider-Man, and it said something like, 'Go to our website to find out who the next Spider-Man is,'" he recalled. "Now, at this point, I've been waiting maybe six weeks to find out whether I've go it. And obviously at that point, you go, 'I didn't get it' because they would've called me. They'd have a little bit of respect."

"And I went on their website and it said, 'We're proud to announce that our next Spider-Man is Tom Holland' and I remember slamming my computer down and sort of sitting there,'" Holland continued. "I called my agents. They had heard the news. They didn't even know. And then the President of the studio called me up and gave me the news as if I didn't know."

Asked if Kevin Feige was aware that he already knew he'd be the next Spider-Man, the actor joked, "You didn't think an eighteen-year-old kid scouring the internet isn't gonna find out?"

As noted, we expect to see a lot more of Holland's Spider-Man in the MCU over the coming years and it's pretty amazing - no pun intended - to see how far he's come since that Marvel.com story was posted way back in 2015 (we're sure those of you who have been visiting the site since then will remember).

In 2021, we spoke to Holland for Spider-Man: No Way Home and asked what he thought about filmmaker Joe Russo's comments that his Peter had become the face and soul of the MCU:

"I mean, I wouldn’t necessarily say that I’m the face of the universe. I know that fans are really supportive and have responded massively to this franchise. I’m honoured that Joe thinks that, but the beautiful thing about the MCU is whoever is the leader, if there ever is a leader again, you’re never alone. You have so many people that you can rely on and lean on and people I’ve now worked with for years and years. I don’t necessarily feel those pressures, but should I feel those pressures, then yes, I’ll call Downey and ask him. I called him the other day for a piece of advice and he was very kind."

You can check out the full interview clip in the TikTok post below.

@dishpodcast How Tom Holland found out he was Spider-Man! @nickgrimshaw @waitrose #DishPodcast #AngelaHartnett #TomHolland #Christmas #SpiderMan ♬ original sound - Dish
Two More Spidey Variants Could Swing Into Multiverse Saga As SPIDER-MAN 4 Is Compared To DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE
Related:

Two More Spidey Variants Could Swing Into Multiverse Saga As SPIDER-MAN 4 Is Compared To DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE
RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN 4 Undergoing Major Overhaul As Kevin Feige Unhappy With Current Script
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN 4 Undergoing Major Overhaul As Kevin Feige Unhappy With Current Script

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/24/2024, 7:22 AM
This is not really new since he has talked about this before but it’s still a fun story regardless…

Also damn it’s been almost 10 years since he was cast , Jesus time flies.

Anyway while his iteration of the character is not my favorite one , I do like him and am looking forward to seeing how his journey continues…

Intentional or not , I have liked his trilogy (aswell as CW ,IW & EG) being an origin/coming of age story for the character in a way.

User Comment Image
AnEye
AnEye - 12/24/2024, 8:20 AM
Now that's a surprise lol.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder