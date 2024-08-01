SPIDER-NOIR Adds MORBIUS And ANDOR Actor Abraham Popoola - Is He Playing Sandman?

Prime Video's live-action Spider-Noir series, which will star Nicolas Cage as the Depression-era wall-crawler of the title, has added another cast member, with Andor and Morbius actor Abraham Popoola set to play a key supporting role.

Popoola's character is not named, but Deadline reveals that he is "a World War I veteran who is looking for an opportunity to get ahead." Insider Daniel Richtman has since weighed in, and he believes he'll be playing Flint Marko, aka the Sandman.

A recent character breakdown described this take on the Spider-Man villains as: "A hired goon working for Yuri, but he has an unknown condition that causes him to turn into the Sandman. When he switches between identities, he has no memories of what the alter ego did while in control. It seems a decent amount of the story will revolve around him, and there is a lot of potential for this character to be a fan-favorite."

Popoola joins Cage as Ben Reilly, Li Jun Li as Yuriko Watanabe, Lamorne Morris as Robbie Robertson, and Brendan Gleeson in an undisclosed role (there's a good chance he'll play Silvermane).

The show's synopsis reads:

"We follow Ben Reilly, a PI, as he stumbles down a rabbit hole of corruption in 1933 New York City, while also establishing his past as a superhero. Reilly investigates the death of Edward Addison, which leads him to discover that the Mayor is up to something nefarious that involves crime boss Silvermane and femme fatale Yuri Watanabe."

Oren Uziel will serve as writer and executive producer on the show, with Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and former Sony boss Amy Pascal also on board as executive producers.

Uziel is known for penning romantic actioner The Lost City, along with the likes of 22 Jump Street, Mortal Kombat, and The Cloverfield Paradox. He also has writing credits on John Wick: Chapter 4 and the upcoming Borderlands video game adaptation.

Cage didn't reprise the role of Noir for the recent Across the Spider-Verse animated sequel, but is expected to return for the final film in the animated trilogy, Beyond the Spider-Verse.

"Spider-Man Noir, often simply referred to as Noir, is a superhero appearing in American comic books published by Marvel Comics. Part of the Marvel Noir universe (Earth-90214), this alternate version of Spider-Man is a noir-themed take on the character and emerges in a version of New York during the Great Depression. While investigating a smuggling ring, Peter Parker is bitten by what seems to be a highly-venomous spider housed inside a spider-god idol. Falling unconscious, Parker has a vision of the spider-god promising him power. He then awakes inside a cocoon and emerges from it, now possessing super-human abilities similar to a spider."