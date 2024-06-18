YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Adds COBRA KAI Composers; Is The Show Set To Premiere In November?

It was during the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con when we first learned of Marvel Studios' plans for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (then known as Spider-Man: Freshman Year).

A great deal has changed since; for starters, we learned that the show won't take place in the MCU as originally expected. Marvel Studios has also launched its own "Marvel Animation" banner designed to exclusively oversee the likes of X-Men '97 and What If...?

Now, Screen Rant (via Toonado.com) brings word that Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has found its composers in Zach Robinson and Leo Birenberg. They're best known for collaborating on Cobra Kai, Twisted Metal, and Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny.

"We are beyond stoked to be a part of this standout entry in the MCU," the duo tells the site. "Jeff Trammell, Mel Zwyer, and the rest of the team at Marvel could not have been better collaborators, and we are beyond grateful to them for letting us go absolutely wild on this score."

"That's what we do best, I think: we can take elements that you don't normally hear in film music and then apply them [to scores.]"

Initially, the report mentioned that Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will premiere on November 2. Many social media accounts took that as a confirmed premiere date, only for it to be removed from the site's article.

We've done some digging and that possible premiere was plucked from an estimated date published in a copyright filing last October and is by no means "official." In fact, the misinformation appeared to prompt showrunner Jeff Trammell to share a few updates on how work is progressing with the series.

"Just hopping on to say don't believe everything you read about Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man!" he said. "The second I can share news about the show, I promise that I will personally post it so you know it's legit!"

"I'm just as excited as you guys are for you to see the show...Everything is going great, the show gets better with every stage and I'm hopeful that you all will love it as much as I do!"

Stay tuned for updates on Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man as we have them.