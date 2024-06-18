YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Adds COBRA KAI Composers; Is The Show Set To Premiere In November?

Marvel Animation and Disney+'s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has enlisted Cobra Kai's composters to "go absolutely wild" on the series, but is it now heading our way as soon as this November?

By JoshWilding - Jun 18, 2024
It was during the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con when we first learned of Marvel Studios' plans for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (then known as Spider-Man: Freshman Year). 

A great deal has changed since; for starters, we learned that the show won't take place in the MCU as originally expected. Marvel Studios has also launched its own "Marvel Animation" banner designed to exclusively oversee the likes of X-Men '97 and What If...? 

Now, Screen Rant (via Toonado.com) brings word that Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has found its composers in Zach Robinson and Leo Birenberg. They're best known for collaborating on Cobra Kai, Twisted Metal, and Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny

"We are beyond stoked to be a part of this standout entry in the MCU," the duo tells the site. "Jeff Trammell, Mel Zwyer, and the rest of the team at Marvel could not have been better collaborators, and we are beyond grateful to them for letting us go absolutely wild on this score."

"That's what we do best, I think: we can take elements that you don't normally hear in film music and then apply them [to scores.]"

Initially, the report mentioned that Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will premiere on November 2. Many social media accounts took that as a confirmed premiere date, only for it to be removed from the site's article. 

We've done some digging and that possible premiere was plucked from an estimated date published in a copyright filing last October and is by no means "official." In fact, the misinformation appeared to prompt showrunner Jeff Trammell to share a few updates on how work is progressing with the series. 

"Just hopping on to say don't believe everything you read about Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man!" he said. "The second I can share news about the show, I promise that I will personally post it so you know it's legit!"

"I'm just as excited as you guys are for you to see the show...Everything is going great, the show gets better with every stage and I'm hopeful that you all will love it as much as I do!"

Stay tuned for updates on Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man as we have them.

Huskers
Huskers - 6/18/2024, 11:13 AM
Has there been any stills from this?
mountainman
mountainman - 6/18/2024, 11:15 AM
Cobra Kai has some great music. Great get. Stupid Netflix splitting the final season in 2. Netflix doesn’t have enough good content to keep all the time. I’ll reactivate in November when all the episodes are out so I can binge and cancel in a month. Tried watching that Last Airbender live action and that was atrocious.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/18/2024, 11:28 AM
@mountainman - think Cobra Kai is even splitting it in three parts, so I'm postponing activating it even longer. Got some Apple TV+ catching up to do anyway.
mountainman
mountainman - 6/18/2024, 11:32 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I have Netflix active now because the wife wanted to watch Birdgerton. In the one month we had it, I watched everything I wanted to, and checked out multiple things that I don’t need to watch any further. I’m good until all the new Cobra Kai’s are out. Netflix stuff just all feels so cheap to me.

Now Apple, they know how to make a production. Selection is still a bit thin, but they do quality. What are you watching there?
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/18/2024, 11:53 AM
@mountainman - Netflix has so much thirteen in a dozen shows and movies, I just gave up on it. Only thing I watched this year that was worth it was 3 Body Problem.

As for Apple, I'm currently working my way through Foundation. Really like the scale of it. Monarch, Silo and Ted Lasso are next.
mountainman
mountainman - 6/18/2024, 12:01 PM
@bkmeijer1 - All four of these shows are top notch! Monarch has some issues with the 2015 storyline, but the 1950’s storyline is the best human story that has been told in a monster movie lately.
Evansly
Evansly - 6/18/2024, 12:04 PM
@mountainman - I love Cobra Kai. The school fight was just fantastic.

I hope the next Karate Kid movie still connects to it homehow
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/18/2024, 12:13 PM
@mountainman - good to know. I still trust Apple with dual storylines though, since they already won me over with Severeance
mountainman
mountainman - 6/18/2024, 12:18 PM
@Evansly - I’ve liked it all. Sometimes the teen melodrama is annoying, but there is enough good stuff to make up for it.

I thought I had heard Macchio would be in the next Karate Kid. I sure hope it is somewhat tied to this. Even if it’s minor.
mountainman
mountainman - 6/18/2024, 12:19 PM
@bkmeijer1 - I think it was just a writing decision. And maybe it’s my personal preference. One of the three main actors for that segment is Anna Sawai, who was spectacular in Shogun, so I assume it’s just how it was written.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/18/2024, 11:16 AM
Looks like they’re introducing yet more spidey’s in this here spidey origin cartoon which is cool cuz i like my 3 yr old nephew asking for new toys
Origame
Origame - 6/18/2024, 11:23 AM
@Matchesz - ...you mean spidey suits? Because it's just peter. All those suits are his.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/18/2024, 11:26 AM
I kinda expect Zombies to premiere first, given how much earlier that was announced. Not sure about the date though, since it's only a week after Agatha and on a Saturday.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/18/2024, 11:28 AM
@bkmeijer1 - yeah , probably not true

I see this being early next year tbh
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/18/2024, 11:29 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I honestly don't see it premiere before Daredevil. I'm thinking Q3 next year
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/18/2024, 11:36 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I think it’ll be before that tbh.

They have been working on it awhile
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/18/2024, 12:11 PM
@TheVisionary25 - true, but so have they on Zombies, Ironheart and Daredevil. And I don't see those more than 4 shows happen in a year after Iger's comments
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/18/2024, 11:27 AM
Cool , honestly looking forward to the show!!.

While it would have been nice to see MCU Peter’s early beginnings as Spider Man (specifically Uncle Ben) , I’m glad they decided to make it it’s own stand alone thing in the Multiverse…

It gives them more freedom to do their own take & spin on the world & characters , especially since the original version would have been limiting since Peter didn’t really fight supervillains till Vulture in HC.

I like the art style aswell!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/18/2024, 11:42 AM
Also if we are doing alternate Spidey Suits , I hope we get the Ricochet one in the series…

That was my favorite one of these four.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

