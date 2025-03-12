YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Star Hudson Thames Attempts To Clarify Recent "Woke" Comments

Earlier this year, Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man voice actor Hudson Thames found himself on the receiving end of a lot of backlash following comments he made about the show being woke...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 12, 2025 10:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man (Animated)

Hudson Thames, who voices Peter Parker in the animated Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man series, has addressed the backlash he received for comments he made during an interview around the time of the show's Disney+ premiere.

Here's what Thames said to Collider back in January when asked how he felt about the series introducing a Black take on Norman Osborn and spotlighting diverse characters such as Lonnie Lincoln, Nico Minoru, and Pearl Pangan.

"I thought it was awesome. I mean, my biggest fear was that it was gonna be annoying and woke, and it wasn't, and I was like, 'Yes, this is great, it's so well written,' like it feels real. I'm the oldest of five boys, so I feel like I kind of know what's happening in their lives and in high school, and it felt like it was doing that justice."

It's worth noting that Thames didn't actually call the show woke... he simply said he was glad it didn't come across as being woke (for many, the distinction didn't mean all that much).

As you might expect, this interview resulted in quite a bit of negative press for Thames, and the actor is now attempting to clarify his comments.

"So, obviously, something that I said was cherry-picked and used essentially with no context just to kind of stir up some drama," he tells Straw Hat Goofy. "We were talking about that little period of time before the show came out, and I was noticing a lot of comments online that I was getting, that was either people being nervous or expressing concern that the show was using topics of diversity and equality in an inauthentic or disingenuous way."

"It made me defensive, like I wanted to kind of defend our show a little bit," he went on. "It was such a poor choice of words. My point was that our show doesn’t have to do that, it doesn’t have to pull any tricks. Jeff [Trammell] did such a brilliant job, in my opinion, of writing what he knew. Equality and diversity was just already baked into the story he wrote, and nothing felt forced, I suppose, so I was really just trying to compliment the grace in which that all plays out in the show, and ironically, it’s what attracted me to the show so much in the first place."

However you may happen to feel about Thames' remarks, they didn't seem to have much impact on the show, which has been a big success for Disney+ and has already been renewed for at least another season.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/12/2025, 10:49 AM
As creepy as the Miles Morales voice guy ...why Spidermen aré like this ?
NGFB
NGFB - 3/12/2025, 10:49 AM
Go woke go broke!
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 3/12/2025, 11:06 AM
@NGFB - Except for this show, and countless others
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/12/2025, 11:20 AM
@UncleHarm1 -

How many people watched this show?

And there are exceptions to the rule.

The rule resulted in low turnout for:

Eternals
The Little Mermaid reimagining
Batgirl
Strange World
Lightyear
Willow show
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
The Marvels
The Acolyte
Agatha All Along
Craptain UnAmerican: New World Order
Some recent Academy Awards
OmegaBlack13
OmegaBlack13 - 3/12/2025, 11:41 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Can you think of an instance where you’d be cool with a non white, non male, or non straight person being a lead?
DTor91
DTor91 - 3/12/2025, 11:42 AM
@NGFB - The profile pic fits.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/12/2025, 10:52 AM
Well , I’m glad he acknowledges it was a poor choice of words on his part which I can understand since you won’t get the most elegant or thought out responses in off the cuff interviews so I get it.

He and the rest of the cast did a good job in the show and he’s right that diversity & equality was built into the show which made it better for it such as Lonnie’s story which allowed them to touch on gang life & systemic racism etc.

The show was solid and I can’t wait to see more of this take on Spidey & his world!!.

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 3/12/2025, 11:02 AM
@TheVisionary25 - nope. Anyone that uses the word "woke" in any way that's different than it's original definition, is part of the hive mind. He didn't fumble his words. He revealed which people and ideology he follows
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/12/2025, 11:04 AM
@Vigor - possibly , don’t know the guy personally so maybe is or maybe not.

I could just ignore as I did and watch the show since others worked hard on it aswell and it well done imo.
Vigor
Vigor - 3/12/2025, 11:10 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I could ignore it too as when it comes to celebrities and their mistakes, is becoming increasingly easy to do (i won't watch anything with Kevin spacey though or listen to any r Kelly or diddy). But somehow his comments just took my excitement away for this project. With everything going on right now in my country, it feels like I'd be putting my head in the sand
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/12/2025, 11:17 AM
@Vigor - that’s fair but I would just say is that there is a diverse team being led by a black man behind this show who are working hard on it so I think the more support they get , the better

Ultimately it’s your choice and I understand either way
NightEagle3
NightEagle3 - 3/12/2025, 11:29 AM
@Vigor - I was absolutely about to say this. The word woke isn't in anyone's vocabulary that I hang around because I don't hang around people part of the hive mind. It's that simple. I've never nor the people I associate with have never fumbled words and "accidentally" said woke. He revealed with people and ideology he follows and is now trying to back track. It's that's simple.
DTor91
DTor91 - 3/12/2025, 11:44 AM
@Vigor - I felt the same. I finally did get through it all the the other day, and it is really solid. But it took a bit of convincing after writing it off for these comments. Too much has happened and is happening all because of the misinformation, and ruining the intent of things that are meant for inherent justice and equality.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 3/12/2025, 10:54 AM
They made a good show. Animation isn’t always my thing but I was actually impressed
krayzeman
krayzeman - 3/12/2025, 11:00 AM
@MyCoolYoung - usually its the other way around where the animation is great but the story is crap on some of these things so the animation is the primary thing that makes up for it. This show well succeeded my expectations and was so down to earth making me care about characters outside of Peter. it was so good!
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 3/12/2025, 11:07 AM
@krayzeman - I think you hit the best part on the head. The supporting cast being given enough time and development, while not taking away from Peter was great. They also didn’t rush any origins just to have someone suit up in the finale hero or villain
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/12/2025, 11:11 AM
@MyCoolYoung - yep

It was truly an ensemble show while still maintaining focus on Peter.

Lonnie was probably my favorite character in the show honestly
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 3/12/2025, 11:30 AM
@TheVisionary25 — I feel so bad for Lonnie. It mirrors a childhood friend's story. 100% my favorite.
Vigor
Vigor - 3/12/2025, 11:01 AM
Privileged know it all white boy, With loose lips who doesn't use critical thinking before he speaks
We all know the type

"diversity and equality in an inauthentic or disingenuous way"
Please define for me how to show diversity and equity and inclusion in an "authentic" way. Youre white with blue eyes. The fukk do you know about what's authentic to women, POC, and disabled?
Does the amount of colored people in a show have to be commensurate to their demographic percentages in the USA exactly, for it to be authentic?

His comments turned me off and I have no desire to finish episode 1. And I am a MCU completionist
mountainman
mountainman - 3/12/2025, 11:28 AM
@Vigor - I haven’t watched most of the D+ slop but I watched this so my viewer number canceled out your not watching.

Best Spider-man show in years. Race swapping the Osborns was dumb, race and gender swapping Conners was really dumb, as well as taking away Tombstone’s albino skin (although that may come in future seasons), but this show should have been up your alley. Almost no white people in it. Very diverse cast.

It’s also not really the MCU. It’s a separate reality. Some things are similar and some different. But this is actually a genuinely good Spider-man show.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/12/2025, 11:04 AM
"Equality and diversity was just already baked into the story he wrote, and nothing felt forced"

That's kind of a good explanation for when something is called woke. People only get their panties in a twist when it's a writing issue, and less so a diversity issue.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/12/2025, 11:06 AM
@bkmeijer1 - idk about that

Idk what constitutes diversity or inclusion being forced , is it just a feeling or what?

I know some of those kinds of people have an issue with just on the basis of their being POCS in the cast at all
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/12/2025, 11:12 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I think it's mostly a feeling. There's a lot of movies and shows that are very diverse, but of great quality. And then nobody pays attention.

To me, the term "woke" is thrown around when something isn't of great quality and people are looking for somewhere to put the rootcause.
Vigor
Vigor - 3/12/2025, 11:13 AM
@bkmeijer1 - the thing that gets me is people sensing a writing issue and jumping straight to "because he's black"
Before our political and social climate, there were plenty of bad writing shows and movies with all white characters. Were they woke too? What excuse or word is given there ?

It's all veiled racism in my opinion
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/12/2025, 11:17 AM
@Vigor - kinda how I see it too. It's just an easy word to throw around that doesn't really have one concrete meaning anymore, and so can be used quickly when something isn't to your taste.
skidz
skidz - 3/12/2025, 11:05 AM
I guess being socially 'enlightened' is a bad thing.
narrow290
narrow290 - 3/12/2025, 11:05 AM
Great show! He has no reason to apologize or clarify anything. [frick] the haters! let them eat shit
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/12/2025, 11:22 AM
@narrow290 -

Who are the haters?

The communist Marxist comrades who turn on each other?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/12/2025, 11:26 AM

Don't care about woke or not work. It's just boring junk.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/12/2025, 11:30 AM
@DocSpock -

Doesn't everyone care, even if just a smidge?

Or would it be okay if all your favorite characters were race, gender, and or sexuality swapped from now on?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/12/2025, 11:28 AM
He didn't toe the communist party line.

Now the Mark Ruffalos, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezs, Robert Downey, Jr.s, Don Cheadles, Rashida Tlaibs, Scarlett Johanssons, Gavin Newsoms, Whoopi Goldbergs, Uncle Harms, Greta Thunbergs, Stephen Kings, Ron Perlmans, and Lisa 89s are putting him through a struggle session.
mountainman
mountainman - 3/12/2025, 11:30 AM
I put the first episode on to give my daughter something different to watch and ended up enjoying it. Some of the swaps were dumb, especially Conners, but it was an overall enjoyable show.
OmegaBlack13
OmegaBlack13 - 3/12/2025, 11:40 AM
I don’t get how he could possibly NOT find the show woke? Black Osborns, black (?) female Connors, female Unicorn, Peter’s best friend is a queer Asian girl. I have no problem with these things whatsoever, and I like the show, but it is, by the definition these idiots who cry over it use, “woke”.

