YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Producer Reveals When Season 2 Releases And Promises Yearly Drops

Marvel Studios has come to terms with the fact its current approach to television isn't working and now plans to release multi-season shows yearly. So, hopefully no more one-off series meant to tee up movies or waits of upwards of 18 months - 2 years before a new season drops.

That plan seemingly extends to animation as Brad Winderbaum, Head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios, has shared a big update on Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's future.

Talking to Collider, he revealed that "Season 2 [will be released] in '26, I think," before explaining, "We will have a Spider-Man season every year if I have anything to say about it. What usually happens, as you know, in animation, is that there's a bigger gap between Season 1 and Season 2 than in subsequent seasons, and that'll be similar in Friendly."

"We will have to wait a little bit more than a year for Season 2," Winderbaum continued, "but then after that, it should come out on an annual cadence, hopefully."

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has already been greenlit for a second and third season so these remarks bode well for the show's future. Unfortunately, it still looks like X-Men '97 season 2 won't drop until next year, meaning we'll have waited around 2 years for the revival's return.

In a separate conversation with Screen Rant, Winderbaum said, "To me, it's very important that we develop many things at once. I don't want to just rush into making shows."

"I want to make sure that we have a reason to make them, and that it's something that can sustain for a long period of time, season over season, and be something that people feel like is an event when a new season comes out, and they can rely on, year over year," he concluded.

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

The talented voice cast includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox.

The head writer is Jeff Trammell and Mel Zwyer is the supervising director. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt and Trammell serve as executive producers.

In our review of the series, we concluded by saying, "Amazing, spectacular, and downright astonishing - Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man exceeds every expectation and is a true love letter to the world's greatest superhero...the end result is the ultimate Spider-Man TV series."

All episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are now streaming on Disney+.