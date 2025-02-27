YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Producer Reveals When Season 2 Releases And Promises Yearly Drops

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Producer Reveals When Season 2 Releases And Promises Yearly Drops

Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum has shared an update on Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's future, revealing that the plan moving forward is for new seasons to drop on a yearly basis...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 27, 2025 09:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man (Animated)
Source: Collider

Marvel Studios has come to terms with the fact its current approach to television isn't working and now plans to release multi-season shows yearly. So, hopefully no more one-off series meant to tee up movies or waits of upwards of 18 months - 2 years before a new season drops. 

That plan seemingly extends to animation as Brad Winderbaum, Head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios, has shared a big update on Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's future. 

Talking to Collider, he revealed that "Season 2 [will be released] in '26, I think," before explaining, "We will have a Spider-Man season every year if I have anything to say about it. What usually happens, as you know, in animation, is that there's a bigger gap between Season 1 and Season 2 than in subsequent seasons, and that'll be similar in Friendly."

"We will have to wait a little bit more than a year for Season 2," Winderbaum continued, "but then after that, it should come out on an annual cadence, hopefully."

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has already been greenlit for a second and third season so these remarks bode well for the show's future. Unfortunately, it still looks like X-Men '97 season 2 won't drop until next year, meaning we'll have waited around 2 years for the revival's return.

In a separate conversation with Screen Rant, Winderbaum said, "To me, it's very important that we develop many things at once. I don't want to just rush into making shows."

"I want to make sure that we have a reason to make them, and that it's something that can sustain for a long period of time, season over season, and be something that people feel like is an event when a new season comes out, and they can rely on, year over year," he concluded.

Stay tuned for updates as we have them. 

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

The talented voice cast includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox.

The head writer is Jeff Trammell and Mel Zwyer is the supervising director. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt and Trammell serve as executive producers.

In our review of the series, we concluded by saying, "Amazing, spectacular, and downright astonishing - Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man exceeds every expectation and is a true love letter to the world's greatest superhero...the end result is the ultimate Spider-Man TV series."

All episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are now streaming on Disney+.

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Showrunner Was Stopped From Using The Fantastic Four...And Big Wheel?!
Related:

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Showrunner Was Stopped From Using The Fantastic Four...And Big Wheel?!
YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Season 2 First Look Officially Reveals Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen
Recommended For You:

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Season 2 First Look Officially Reveals Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Order66
Order66 - 2/27/2025, 9:18 AM
One of the best marvel cartoons ever. It was so good.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 2/27/2025, 9:20 AM
Easily my favorite Spidey cartoon, apart from the OG.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 2/27/2025, 9:20 AM
Was very pleasantly surprised with season 1. Hopefully season 2 onwards can keep up with the same level of quality or better.
Repian
Repian - 2/27/2025, 9:24 AM
I could see Doctor Octopus imprisoned in a constantly moving submarine/prison. When Doctor Octopus organizes a mutiny, he captains the submarine and heads to New York with a crew of supervillains.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/27/2025, 9:33 AM
Sounds good!!.

I wonder why it takes a bit longer to get a Season 2 for an animated show then subsequent seasons after that , I feel the same thing happened with Invincible & such…

Is it because they try to improve the animation or character models from feedback hence it makes it easier for them to work on like a S3 since that stuff is already been made?.

I don’t think I am explaining it right but I genuinely am curious.

Anyway , YFNSM S1 was solid so can’t wait for more!!.

User Comment Image
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 2/27/2025, 9:45 AM
@TheVisionary25 - It's still less than the time it takes for Season 1. Basically, it takes more time and effort to get the initial foundation right. Once the start is good, subsequent projects becomes easier to build around it. But the reason 2nd season takes more time than 3rd is because they usually still wait for 1st Season to hit and see the reception and move forward accordingly, by 3rd they don't have to wait to see how 2nd is doing.

This is also why Cinematic Universe like Snyderverse and Sonyverse failed. Their foundation was weak (mostly because they didn't pay enough time developing the basics) and subsequent projects didn't even wait for the reception but when the reception hit, they pivoted haphazardly. Making mistakes after mistakes.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/27/2025, 9:48 AM
@SpiderParker - ahhh ok , makes sense

Thanks.
Huskers
Huskers - 2/27/2025, 9:44 AM
I will never understand why it takes so long to produce a measly 10 episodes of a cartoon. Almost a quarter century ago in 2001 we got 26 episodes of Justice League. I would think computer technology today would make the process faster and easier than it was 25 years ago.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/27/2025, 9:49 AM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder