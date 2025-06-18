SPIDER-MAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES' Huge Cliffhanger Will Finally Be Resolved In SPIDER-MAN '94 Comic

Spider-Man: The Animated Series ended with a major cliffhanger in 1998 after the "Secret Wars" and "Spider Wars" storyline concluded with Madame Web taking Peter Parker to find Mary Jane after she was left stranded in another reality, lost to the man who loves her.

X-Men '97 revealed that they'd been reunited when it streamed on Disney+ last year, and now an official comic book sequel will reveal what happened after Spider-Man: The Animated Series ended.

The hope had been that Spider-Man '94 would be an animated series, but that was always unlikely with Marvel Animation moving on to Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. This four-issue comic will be written by legendary scribe J.M. DeMatteis (who worked on Spider-Man: The Animated Series) with art by Jim Towe (Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse) and covers by Nick Bradshaw, Ron Lim, and John Tyler Christopher.

Here's the official description for Spider-Man '94 (via IGN):

After searching to the ends of the Multiverse, PETER PARKER – the AMAZING, the SPECTACULAR, the RADIOACTIVE Web-Head himself – A.K.A. SPIDER-MAN, swings back into the streets of New York City with his beloved Mary Jane WATSON in tow! But what’s this? One of these villains is not like the others: Witness this universe’s debut of not one, but TWO of Spider-Man’s greatest villains from the comics! Legendary Spider-Scribe J.M. DeMATTEIS and rising star artist JIM TOWE bring you the return you’ve all been waiting thirty years for! And you’re never going to expect the twists and turns ahead for your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man! Break out your action figures, and post up in front of the TV as we bring you back to the greatest era of animated super hero television in history!

DeMatteis said, "The 1990s Spider-Man animated series has become a beloved part of Spidey lore—it was the introduction to Peter Parker and his universe for an entire generation—and I’m delighted to be diving back into that universe.

"We’re treating this as the next season of the show, which means introducing new villains, new challenges, new adventures for Peter," he continued, "while doing our best to remain true to the creative spirit that John Semper and Company established with the original show."

Spider-Man '94 #1 sounds like a must-buy for fans of Spider-Man: The Animated Series, and we'll hopefully have more to share soon.

SPIDER-MAN '94 #1

Written by J.M. DeMATTEIS

Artwork by JIM TOWE

Cover by RON LIM

Variant Covers by NICK BRADSHAW, JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER