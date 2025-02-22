YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Showrunner Was Stopped From Using The Fantastic Four...And Big Wheel?!

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Showrunner Was Stopped From Using The Fantastic Four...And Big Wheel?!

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man showrunner Jeff Trammell has revealed that Marvel Studios turned down his requests to use the Fantastic Four and Big Wheel in the animated series. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 22, 2025 11:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man (Animated)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man went from being a series no one seemed particularly excited about to a show it seems everyone is now raving about. 

During a recent interview with The Breakroom, showrunner Jeff Trammell looked back at season 1 and revealed some of the characters he wasn't able to use. Among them was the relatively obscure Spider-Man villain, Big Wheel. 

To bring you up to speed, the comic book version of the character was Jackson Weele, a New York businessman who had embezzled from his company. Fearing that he might be caught, he hired Rocket Racer to steal the incriminating evidence, only for the criminal to blackmail him. 

In response, Weele turned to the Tinkerer to create a large metal single-wheeled vehicle - outfitted with all manner of weapons - and became the supervillain known as Big Wheel. 

"We thought Big Wheel would be a fun addition, but it just wasn’t in the cards for us," Trammell confirmed. So, this must surely mean Big Wheel is Spider-Man 4's big bad, right? Not quite...

Later in the interview, Trammell admitted that he also pushed for the Fantastic Four to play a role in the series.

"I couldn’t use the Fantastic Four. That was a bummer for sure. I had ideas for them, but I had to pivot," he explained. "Sometimes, when you can’t use a character, it pushes you to explore new options. You can’t just play it safe, you have to get creative and bring in fresh ideas."

Chances are Marvel Studios kept its First Family off-limits because it would run the risk of distracting from what we'll see in this summer's The Fantastic Four: First Steps. We'd also bet on Spidey's first on-screen meeting with the team taking place in Avengers: Doomsday

You can check out the full interview with Trammell in the player below.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

The talented voice cast includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox.

The head writer is Jeff Trammell and Mel Zwyer is the supervising director. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt and Trammell serve as executive producers.

In our review of the series, we concluded by saying, "Amazing, spectacular, and downright astonishing - Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man exceeds every expectation and is a true love letter to the world's greatest superhero...the end result is the ultimate Spider-Man TV series."

All episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are now streaming on Disney+.

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Season 2 First Look Officially Reveals Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen
Related:

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Season 2 First Look Officially Reveals Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen
YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN's Final Swing Might Be Better Than Anything We've Seen In The MCU
Recommended For You:

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN's Final Swing Might Be Better Than Anything We've Seen In The MCU

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/22/2025, 11:42 AM
It would have been cool to see Trammell & co’s take on the FF and Big Wheel but oh well.

I can understand them not doing FF since they had plans for the movie back then and it’s coming out now but Big Wheel is weird…

Maybe Sony had plans for him at the time but if not then I think it could be fun if he’s like the opening scene villain Peter is trying to stop in Spidey 4.

User Comment Image

Anyway , S1 was solid so can’t wait for 2 & 3!!.
RolandD
RolandD - 2/22/2025, 11:55 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Sony resend their promise to not make any more Spider-Man villain movies. Here it comes. Big Wheel!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/22/2025, 11:58 AM
@RolandD - he likely be an anti hero so here’s the tagline:

The Wheel of Justice turns for everyone!!.
RolandD
RolandD - 2/22/2025, 12:12 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Lololol
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/22/2025, 11:48 AM
Just use Pablo LYLE instead
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 2/22/2025, 11:51 AM
Big Wheel keep on toy-nin! Prooooooud Mary keep on Boy-nin’!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/22/2025, 12:29 PM
@FrankenDad -

Big Wheel keep on toy-nin! Prooooooud Mary Parker keep on Boy-nin’!
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/22/2025, 11:51 AM
I started this show yesterday....I'm already on episode 10 😭 josh is absolutely right! This show is very good 😅
RolandD
RolandD - 2/22/2025, 11:56 AM
@BraveNewClunge - I don’t watch a lot of animated fair but I listen to a number of users here and started watching it a few nights ago. It’s actually really good. IMHO.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/22/2025, 12:12 PM
@RolandD - yeah I was a bit surprised at how good it is 😩 somehow they made a story told countless times before feel fresh. All the voice actors have been cast extremely well too.

Marvel need more quality animated shows like this sir! 👌🏿
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/22/2025, 12:29 PM
@BraveNewClunge -

No it sucks.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/22/2025, 11:56 AM
Would love to see both.
Especially Human Torch. Spidey and Human Torch for Season 2! It'd be pretty cool to see the FF and X-Men in this universe where the original Avengers still exist.
tb86
tb86 - 2/22/2025, 11:57 AM
In the past, there were only ever two really good Spider-Man shows IMO. The 90s Series and Spectacular Spider-Man, but now I think we have a third.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/22/2025, 12:30 PM
@tb86 -

And the '70s Nicholas Hammond show.

My introduction to Spider-Man.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/22/2025, 12:24 PM
Would be cool to see FF down the road on this show, it's been great so far.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/22/2025, 12:27 PM
@ModHaterSLADE -

No way.

And next to no one believes you.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/22/2025, 12:26 PM
And White Osborns?!

And White Flash Thompson?!

And Mary Jane Watson?!

And a good theme song?!

And good taste?!
da2213viking
da2213viking - 2/22/2025, 12:31 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Joe... Is that really what you are excited about? Really??? Hope you are having good day my friend.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder