YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Showrunner Talks More About Decision Not To Set Series In The MCU

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man showrunner Jeff Trammell has talked more about the decision to shift the action from Earth-616 to a new reality and the divisive animation style. Check it out...

Jan 10, 2025
Source: Animation Magazine

There's a version of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man set in the MCU that could have finally explored Peter Parker's origin story and his time in the homemade red and blue costume featured in Homecoming and Far From Home.

Unfortunately, it seems that idea was scrapped relatively soon into what was then Spider-Man: Freshman Year's development. Instead, we're getting a story in another reality where the hero never went to Midtown High and, in place of Tony Stark, Norman Osborn became his mentor. 

Talking to Animation MagazineYour Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man showrunner Jeff Trammell further explained why the events of this series don't play out on the Sacred Timeline.

"I’m a huge fan of the MCU Spider-Man films, but if our show existed in the main MCU timeline, we would be severely limited in the types of stories we could tell and would have a pretty short shelf life," he explained. "Taking place in a sister timeline one universe over allows us quite a bit more freedom and helps us tell stories that don’t necessarily have to go down a familiar route."

"One of the big things we wanted from the series was to not only show Spidey at his peak but also his valleys, he has his fair share of victories but experiences some big losses as well, which will hopefully make him a more adept hero in the long run," Trammell added.

Addressing some of the differences that results in, he said. "Peter Parker has many friends over the years but Peter and Nico Minoru as best friends? That’s new, that’s unique and that immediately changes your perception of his world, because it changes Peter’s perception as well. The same goes for Harry and Norman Osborn, Lonnie Lincoln, and so on."

"These are characters you may know but not necessarily the ones you’re familiar with, which again, allows us to go down a familiar avenue but in an entirely unexpected way."

Beyond the changes to how Spidey's story goes, Trammell discussed what's proven to be a somewhat divisive animation style. Admitting that the Spider-Verse movies were a tough act to follow, it was all about taking inspiration from the comic books for the showrunner.

"Looking at John Romita and Steve Ditko as inspiration then being able to modernize that style thanks to artists like our lead character designer, Leo Romero, allowed us to really plant our flag in a style that feels like a moving comic book."

"Especially when it came to developing looks for our super villains and a few of the suits Peter wears over the course of the season, the comics were huge inspirations," he continued. "In addition to leaning on the classic Spidey comics, we were also lucky enough to work with many artists working in comics today, including Chris Samnee, Paolo Rivera and Ethan Young, just to name a few."

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premieres on Disney+ on January 29, 2025.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/10/2025, 8:42 AM
because the mcu has standards
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 1/10/2025, 8:59 AM
@harryba11zack - Tell that to Ant-Man 3.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/10/2025, 9:06 AM
@harryba11zack -

If it were current

They'd

Either way...

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/10/2025, 9:11 AM
@TheJok3r - never said they were high standards
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/10/2025, 8:52 AM

Another pointless cartoon?
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 1/10/2025, 8:57 AM
Having parallel shows and movies to the MCU is one of the better uses of the multiverse they can make. Just wish the show itself looked better. Imagine having an elseworld type of movie based on Spider-Man: The Last Stand for example, but of course they'd never do something like that.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/10/2025, 9:10 AM
@Urubrodi - isn't this generally what you are saying... just not exactly- what you're saying?

I'd like a 2099. A continuation of "The Other", cosmic Spider-Man, or even The Last Stand continuation... but wouldn't a Peter mentored by Norman fit seamlessly in with an elseworld type of show? 🤔
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/10/2025, 9:08 AM
Sounds good to me!!.

There have been so many different versions of Peter’s story in comics , animation , video games & live action that I think it’s fine at this point for them to do something familiar yet new with it as Trammell said.

Also I love the art style but not necessarily the animation though I admire their ambition , hopefully it gets better or grows on me throughout the course of the season or series.

Anyway , I think this seems like it could be fun so looking forward to it!!.

dragon316
dragon316 - 1/10/2025, 9:26 AM
Smart movie not to is they decide have vulture in series it will contradict movie itself what cartoon series has been part of mcu at all any time can’t think of one not even X-men was part of it , what if it’s multi verse crap separate from movies no connection what so ever

