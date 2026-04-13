CinemaCon 2026 Schedule: When Marvel, Sony, And More Bring Their Biggest Releases To Las Vegas

CienamCon takes place in Las Vegas this week, and we now have a full schedule for all the biggest panels. Sony Pictures opens the event tonight, with the expectation being that the Spider-Man franchise will be front and centre.

As a reminder, CinemaCon is the annual event held in Las Vegas that brings together exhibitors and studio partners for one massive trade show focusing on the motion picture industry and the theatrical experience.

This is where cinema chains come to learn about the latest innovations in technology and the hottest new trends in theater concessions. It's also become a place for movie studios to put on a little show-and-tell to drum up excitement for their upcoming titles. It's not quite Comic-Con or D23, but the excitement online is something studios often capitalise on.

An unfinished cut of The Flash was even screened at CinemaCon for the first time in 2023, and the reaction from those in attendance was mostly positive (that changed when the movie arrived in theaters). Premieres like that are typically a surprise, though there has been chatter about The Mandalorian and Grogu potentially being shown this week.

For context—and to keep expectations in check—last year's CinemaCon saw Sony Pictures announce Spider-Man: Brand New Day's title and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse's release date. Attendees got to see some footage from the latter, which was never released online.

On the Marvel Studios side, the Thunderbolts* cast revealed 5 minutes of footage from the movie, while a special look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps also debuted in Sin City. Neither sneak peek was shared online, and it was roughly two weeks later that the latter's teaser trailer was released online.

So, even if Avengers: Doomsday does come to CinemaCon a few days from now, that doesn't necessarily mean a trailer will immediately be shared across Marvel Studios' usual social media platforms. A poster, though? That's not outside the realm of possibility.

Whatever happens, we'll be bringing you the biggest updates from CinemaCon as and when they happen. Whatever happens, we'll be bringing you the biggest updates from CinemaCon as and when they happen.

Monday, April 13

Sony Pictures - 6.30pm - 8.30pm

Tuesday, April 14

Godzilla Minus Zero - 9am - 11am

Neon - 9am - 11am

Warner Bros. Discovery - 4.30pm - 6.30pm

Wednesday, April 15

Forgotten Island - 9.30am - 11.30am

Universal Pictures - 4pm - 6pm

Amazon MGM Studios - 8.30pm - 10.15pm

Thursday, April 16

Paramount Pictures - 9.45am - 11.30am

Disney - 2.30pm - 4.30pm