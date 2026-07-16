New Rumor Suggests We Could See Another Big Screen Debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

New Rumor Suggests We Could See Another Big Screen Debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

Is it too soon for this version of the character in the MCU? A new rumor is stating that Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Jon Bernthal will suit up for the films finale.

News
By JabbaTheSus - Jul 16, 2026 12:07 PM EST
Source: Hero Today

A new rumor has been posted by the Facebook page Hero Today. They claim that during the final act of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the Hulk will rampage through New York City, and Spider-Man and The Punisher will set out to stop him.

Obviously, this confrontation has been known for a long time now, but it wasn’t made totally clear that this would be the final fight of the movie. For example, we could have had maybe a showdown with Sadie Sink’s character, or even the other big set piece that has been shown: Spider-Man versus The Hand.

The biggest piece of info from their post, however, says that for Frank Castle to go toe-to-toe with the Jade Giant, he will suit up as the Punisher War Machine. The post states:

While this does seem possible and would make a lot of sense, I would still take this with a giant pinch of salt. Hero Today seems to be the only one reporting this and while they do boast nearly 150k followers on Facebook, I haven’t ever known of them breaking a scoop in the past.

First appearing in The Punisher #218 (Vol 11), Frank Castle obtains the War Machine armor from Nick Fury Jr.to stop General Petrov, a genocidal dictator in the defunct state of Chernaya. Intended to be a temporary, off-the-books assignment, Frank keeps the suit afterward to wage a brutal, unauthorized global war on crime.

The armored Punisher's destructive one-man army tactics catch the attention of Captain Marvel, Iron Man, and the Avengers, who attempt to stop him. Ultimately, a newly resurrected James Rhodes—the original War Machine—convinces Frank to surrender the suit.

Let us know your thoughts below. Does this seem a likely step up for Frank Castle in Spider-Man: Brand Nee Day? Or just a clickbait rumour?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day picks up four years after Doctor Strange’s spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Peter Parker, who voluntarily erased himself from the memories of everyone he loves, lives entirely alone as an anonymous, full-time vigilante. As the burden of protecting New York City intensifies, Peter's extreme isolation and stress trigger a dangerous and uncontrollable biological mutation in his DNA. This transformation forces him to embrace his primal spider instincts while he navigates a strange web of crimes and battles classic foes like Tombstone, Scorpion, and The Hand.

About The Author:
JabbaTheSus
Member Since 4/3/2018
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OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/15/2026, 2:54 PM
I'm here bro, I wish we had more than two main contributors around here...
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 7/16/2026, 11:55 AM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - Thanks for checking it brother! Trying to get my name up and out there :)
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/15/2026, 5:33 PM
Interesting if true.
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 7/16/2026, 11:56 AM
@TheFinestSmack - Big time. While I hope we get it eventually and it would make sense for taking on Hulk. I think it's too soon. Plus, I'm not sure how much I buy the fact he stole stark tech from Happy's apartment to be honest.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/16/2026, 12:26 PM
@JabbaTheSus - would he know how to alter Stark tech in the first place? Frank knows guns but he knows military weapons. Not Stark tech. Unless he has some help.
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 7/16/2026, 12:29 PM
@TheFinestSmack - Exactly this. I don't overly buy it, but I'm just reporting on a rumor/claim I found while scrolling that peaked my interest. I do try to write my articles in a way that I don't say things are "confirmed" or a "sure thing" from one post or rumor.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/16/2026, 12:38 PM
@JabbaTheSus - you do a great job with your articles. And this source probably knows as much as the next scooper so they should be written about at least until proven true or false in their claims.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 7/16/2026, 12:18 PM
Bet 5 this doesn’t happen
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 7/16/2026, 12:29 PM
@HammerLegFoot - Have to wait and see. I can see it, but the way in which they say it happens, I don't overly buy it.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/16/2026, 12:32 PM
If JabbaTheSuss can do it so can I. Seeing real articles takes me back! To a time time when click bait and rage bait was still low effort!
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/16/2026, 12:35 PM
No way they let The Punisher get his hands on that...But BOY WOULD THAT BE AWESOME!!!
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 7/16/2026, 12:37 PM
Glad to see a different contributor - good job!

I would say, ‘happening in the 3rd act’ doesn’t specifically mean ‘final fight’ necessarily

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