New Rumor Suggests We Could See Another Big Screen Debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

A new rumor has been posted by the Facebook page Hero Today. They claim that during the final act of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the Hulk will rampage through New York City, and Spider-Man and The Punisher will set out to stop him.

Obviously, this confrontation has been known for a long time now, but it wasn’t made totally clear that this would be the final fight of the movie. For example, we could have had maybe a showdown with Sadie Sink’s character, or even the other big set piece that has been shown: Spider-Man versus The Hand.

The biggest piece of info from their post, however, says that for Frank Castle to go toe-to-toe with the Jade Giant, he will suit up as the Punisher War Machine. The post states:

While this does seem possible and would make a lot of sense, I would still take this with a giant pinch of salt. Hero Today seems to be the only one reporting this and while they do boast nearly 150k followers on Facebook, I haven’t ever known of them breaking a scoop in the past.

First appearing in The Punisher #218 (Vol 11), Frank Castle obtains the War Machine armor from Nick Fury Jr.to stop General Petrov, a genocidal dictator in the defunct state of Chernaya. Intended to be a temporary, off-the-books assignment, Frank keeps the suit afterward to wage a brutal, unauthorized global war on crime.

The armored Punisher's destructive one-man army tactics catch the attention of Captain Marvel, Iron Man, and the Avengers, who attempt to stop him. Ultimately, a newly resurrected James Rhodes—the original War Machine—convinces Frank to surrender the suit.

Let us know your thoughts below. Does this seem a likely step up for Frank Castle in Spider-Man: Brand Nee Day? Or just a clickbait rumour?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day picks up four years after Doctor Strange’s spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Peter Parker, who voluntarily erased himself from the memories of everyone he loves, lives entirely alone as an anonymous, full-time vigilante. As the burden of protecting New York City intensifies, Peter's extreme isolation and stress trigger a dangerous and uncontrollable biological mutation in his DNA. This transformation forces him to embrace his primal spider instincts while he navigates a strange web of crimes and battles classic foes like Tombstone, Scorpion, and The Hand.