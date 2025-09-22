RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Has Shot Scenes With Peter Parker Meeting [SPOILER] And [SPOILER]

RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Has Shot Scenes With Peter Parker Meeting [SPOILER] And [SPOILER]

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to resume shooting in public locations this week, and a new rumour claims to reveal two key characters with whom Tom Holland has shot scenes as the MCU's Peter Parker.

By JoshWilding - Sep 22, 2025 07:09 AM EST

Tom Holland is taking a few days off from shooting Spider-Man: Brand New Day after suffering a concussion while shooting an action sequence. However, we now have news on the scenes that were recently shot in Battersea, London.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, "They [were] filming a scene with Peter meeting MJ and Ned." That leaves us with a lot of questions, especially as Spider-Man: No Way Home ended with Michelle "MJ" Jones-Watson and Ned Leeds forgetting Peter Parker exists. 

There were hints at the end of the movie that MJ might have had a flicker of recognition after Peter visited her at work. Whether this is a chance meeting or an indication that Doctor Strange's spell will somehow be undone in Spider-Man: Brand New Day isn't clear.

In the "Brand New Day" era of storytelling, Spider-Man was able to restore the memories of those who had forgotten him by removing his mask in front of them. The same thing may happen in the MCU, as a loophole, of sorts, in Strange's spell. 

"I did a lot of sneaky research online—looking at what people were saying in the interim between Spider-Man: No Way Home and now Spider-Man: Brand New Day," Holland recently said of his Spider-Man: Brand New Day preparation. "I really just kind of put together a vibe of what people were looking for and went to Marvel and said, 'This is what I think we should be doing.'"

"And I think that's exactly what we are doing," the actor continued. "So, it's been a really fun process developing the movie. It's the first time I've ever been allowed in that part of the process, and it's definitely a stressful experience. But I think where we've got to, now that we're shooting, we are shooting absolute gold."

Stay tuned for updates on Spider-Man: Brand New Day as we have them. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a divisive era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper.

Instead, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with (and at some point fighting) The Punisher to take on a Savage Hulk, with The Scorpion thrown in for good measure. 

Several other villains are reportedly set to appear in the movie, including Tombstone, Tarantula, Boomerang, and Ramrod. There's been some chatter online about the Venom Symbiote factoring into the story, potentially setting the stage for Mac Gargan to eventually don the alien costume.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh is also rumoured to have joined the cast.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

AllsGood
AllsGood - 9/22/2025, 7:49 AM
I can't wait for this movie.

User Comment Image
deamon
deamon - 9/22/2025, 7:59 AM
Not interested in fake MJ anymore.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/22/2025, 8:02 AM
@deamon - What makes her “fake”, exactly? 😒
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 9/22/2025, 8:05 AM
@Lisa89 - her name is Michelle Jones-Watson, rather than Mary Jane Watson.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 9/22/2025, 8:06 AM
@Lisa89 - MJ is a very white ginger. Always has been.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/22/2025, 8:08 AM
@JobinJ - So is Samuel L. Jackson a “fake” Nick Fury?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/22/2025, 8:09 AM
@LenSpiderman - So was Bill Bixby a “fake” Banner/Hulk?
JobinJ
JobinJ - 9/22/2025, 8:13 AM
@JobinJ - no there was a black version in the comics.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 9/22/2025, 8:14 AM
@Lisa89 - your comment doesn’t make sense. They renamed the character. It’s not the actors name.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/22/2025, 8:24 AM
@JobinJ - Yeah, For Bixby's Hulk he was renamed "David Banner", but was still the same character. Minor adjustments don't make a version "fake".
Matchesz
Matchesz - 9/22/2025, 8:28 AM
@deamon - “Michelle Jones” is such a weird decision, and we really know nothing about her character outside that she’s quirky. At least in spiderman 1 we heard MJ getting yelled at by her abusive father and saw her cry. We know nothing about Ned and Michelle 4 movies later
Matador
Matador - 9/22/2025, 8:30 AM
User Comment Image

@Lisa89 - No his the son of the real Nick Fury senior who was white.

@JobinJ - And it has been added into the main universe after classic Nick Fury disappeared.

User Comment Image
Nick Fury and Marcus Johnson, aka Nick Fury, Jr.

https://marvel.fandom.com/wiki/Nicholas_Fury,_Jr._(Earth-616)

Classic Nick Fury still needs doses of Infinity Formula while Fury Jr. was born with it.
Matador
Matador - 9/22/2025, 8:34 AM
@Lisa89 - Kinda as far as a Hulk goes he was more like fake Zilla from the 1998's but still a fun show for it's time.

User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/22/2025, 8:46 AM
@LenSpiderman - it’s stupid lazy acronym for her name
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/22/2025, 8:46 AM
@JobinJ - ultimate universe not regular universe
JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/22/2025, 8:48 AM
@deamon - Not interested in performative racism anymore.
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 9/22/2025, 9:00 AM
@Lisa89 - yeah, pretty much. But that’s not what’s being argued. Siting other instances of this happening doesn’t change anything, it just points out that things like this have been done before. It happened in fant4stic as well with the name change to dr doom. The original poster here called Michelle Jones-Watson a fake MJ. MJ in this case being Mary Jane Watson. In a literal sense she is not a fake MJ because she has the initials M and J in that order in her name, but the people who created Michelle Jones have said that she is not Mary Jane and they just thought it was a fun homage to give her the same nickname and the same role in Peter’s life. So, while David Banner and Victor Domashev are similar instances, both were intended to be the actual source character, while Michelle Jones was only intended to serve the same purpose as the character and use her fan preferred nickname to make her more palatable and marketable, so it’s not an apples to apples comparison. It’s a matter of not properly adapting a character vs intentionally creating a knockoff character (or “homage” as the creators call her).
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/22/2025, 8:08 AM
Cool!!.

While I still would have preferred if they had saved MJ & Ned for another film or 2 , I also understand you have to truncate things with these films so I get bringing them back quickly after NWH aswell (even if they don’t have a big role in the film apparently).

Anyway , I am looking forward to seeing both Zendaya and Jacob Batalon again since I have enjoyed their performances and versions of those characters!!.

User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 9/22/2025, 8:17 AM
Tom Holland Suffers Concussion On 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Set https://share.google/gyW2RnQ7WXJdatuKb
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 9/22/2025, 8:19 AM
This rumor is about as shocking as they made Shocker in Homecoming.
Spike101
Spike101 - 9/22/2025, 8:33 AM
Oh why to they have to persist with these two awful characters. Please just kill them off, let Peter meet Gwen Stacy and move on.
Linux1172
Linux1172 - 9/22/2025, 8:41 AM
Just give us Hobgoblin, already!
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/22/2025, 8:49 AM
Let knows flow out we maybe able read about half movie by time official movie gets in theaters except how it ends

