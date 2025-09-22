RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Has Shot Scenes With Peter Parker Meeting [SPOILER] And [SPOILER]

Tom Holland is taking a few days off from shooting Spider-Man: Brand New Day after suffering a concussion while shooting an action sequence. However, we now have news on the scenes that were recently shot in Battersea, London.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, "They [were] filming a scene with Peter meeting MJ and Ned." That leaves us with a lot of questions, especially as Spider-Man: No Way Home ended with Michelle "MJ" Jones-Watson and Ned Leeds forgetting Peter Parker exists.

There were hints at the end of the movie that MJ might have had a flicker of recognition after Peter visited her at work. Whether this is a chance meeting or an indication that Doctor Strange's spell will somehow be undone in Spider-Man: Brand New Day isn't clear.

In the "Brand New Day" era of storytelling, Spider-Man was able to restore the memories of those who had forgotten him by removing his mask in front of them. The same thing may happen in the MCU, as a loophole, of sorts, in Strange's spell.

"I did a lot of sneaky research online—looking at what people were saying in the interim between Spider-Man: No Way Home and now Spider-Man: Brand New Day," Holland recently said of his Spider-Man: Brand New Day preparation. "I really just kind of put together a vibe of what people were looking for and went to Marvel and said, 'This is what I think we should be doing.'"

"And I think that's exactly what we are doing," the actor continued. "So, it's been a really fun process developing the movie. It's the first time I've ever been allowed in that part of the process, and it's definitely a stressful experience. But I think where we've got to, now that we're shooting, we are shooting absolute gold."

Stay tuned for updates on Spider-Man: Brand New Day as we have them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a divisive era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper.

Instead, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with (and at some point fighting) The Punisher to take on a Savage Hulk, with The Scorpion thrown in for good measure.

Several other villains are reportedly set to appear in the movie, including Tombstone, Tarantula, Boomerang, and Ramrod. There's been some chatter online about the Venom Symbiote factoring into the story, potentially setting the stage for Mac Gargan to eventually don the alien costume.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh is also rumoured to have joined the cast.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.