SPIDER-MAN: BND Set Photos Reveal New Look At Tom Holland Suited-Up; First Glimpse Of Liza Colón-Zayas

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now filming in Basingstoke, England, and these latest photos and video from the set show the aftermath of what we assume was a massively destructive action sequence, while also giving us a first glimpse of another supporting cast member.

Earlier this week, we got a first look at Michael Mando as Mac Gargan, aka the Scorpion, stepping from a military-style helicopter in a similar white outfit to the one he wore the last time we saw him in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Rumor has it that Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) and his mysterious female partner will target Gargan while he's being transferred to a different prison, so there's a chance the ensuing battle is responsible for the carnage we see in the video below.

Though the footage isn't the clearest, it's easy enough to make out a female police officer - that looks a lot like Liza Colón-Zayas - approaching Spidey. It's been speculated that this officer might be NYPD Detective Jean DeWolff, a close ally of the wall-crawler's who was first introduced in 1976’s Marvel Team-Up #48.

The photos also feature more high-quality shots of Tom Holland, who recently returned to set after taking some time off to recover from a concussion, in his new Spidey suit.

"The movie's going really well. The director is fantastic," Holland told USA TODAY in a new interview. "We have some really exciting new cast members who are bringing new characters to life, which is really cool."

Spider-man helping people on the set of Spider-man Brand New Day



Via @batuhansafakk

New look at Spider-Man on the set of 'SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY'

Closer HD look at Spidey on set for Spider-Man Brand New Day



(Via @batuhansafakk)

The logo that is on the tanks on the set of 'SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY' has been spotted at #NYCC.



(📸: @realManuJmnz)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also star Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, and Tramell Tillman in an undisclosed role. Sadie Sink's role is still a mystery, but we have heard that there will be some kind of twist relating to her character.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

"It's day one — my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man," Holland said in the recently-released BTS video. "You know, it's funny. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them. We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, Im just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

Spider-Man 4 was pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.