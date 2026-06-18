Spider-Man: Brand New Day - 5 Most Likely Possibilities For Peter Parker's Mysterious Blonde Neighbor

There have been rumours for months about Spider-Man: Brand New Day introducing a new love interest for Peter Parker in the form of a mysterious blonde neighbour in his building (one leak even suggested he inadvertently encounters her in the bath). Earlier today, it was reported that while this unnamed woman has a keen interest in Peter, he doesn't seem to realise that the potential for romance is there. Previously, we've heard that The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka could play the mystery character. With the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer getting fans talking, now seemed as good a time as any to explore the possibilities of who this blonde bombshell could be. In this feature, we present five of the most likely supporting characters from Peter Parker's life on the page and screen. You can check them out by clicking on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below...

5. Debra Whitman One of the more obscure possibilities is Debra Whitman, a fellow student and eventual secretary at Empire State University. Debra became one of Peter Parker's closest friends and was briefly his girlfriend, though their relationship was plagued by Peter's constant disappearances and inability to tell her the truth about his life as Spider-Man. While she never became one of Spidey's most iconic love interests, Debra played an important role during a memorable era of the comics and was portrayed more as Peter's intellectual equal in Spider-Man: The Animated Series. In that show, she worked alongside Peter at ESU and developed feelings for him. With Spider-Man: Brand New Day returning Peter to a more grounded status quo after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Debra could fit naturally into his life as an ordinary neighbour who gradually becomes a close friend. Marvel Studios also has a habit of reinventing lesser-known supporting characters (Ned Leeds, for example), and Debra fits into this era of his life.



4. Ursula Ditkovich Ursula Ditkovich isn't actually a comic book character at all. Instead, she was created for Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy and memorably played by Mageina Tovah. The daughter of Peter Parker's landlord, Ursula developed an obvious crush on Tobey Maguire's wall-crawler and frequently offered him kindness during some of his lowest moments. Although their relationship never became romantic (Peter was predictably oblivious, given how caught up he was in Mary Jane), Ursula's sweet personality made her a fan favourite, and she remains one of the most beloved original additions to the Raimi movies. Her father, Mr. Ditkovich, also became a source of endless memes thanks to his endless demands for rent. Introducing a new version of Ursula in Spider-Man: Brand New Day could be a fun way for Marvel Studios to pay tribute to Raimi's films while giving Peter another ordinary person to connect with. After all, he now has no friends, no family, and no support system, so a new Ursula could provide some much-needed warmth.



3. Gwen Stacy Perhaps the most obvious possibility is Gwen Stacy. Spider-Man's greatest love, she has occupied a central place in Marvel history ever since her tragic death at the hands of the Green Goblin in The Amazing Spider-Man #121. Since then, alternate versions of the character have put her back on the map, with the most notable being Spider-Gwen. That makes Gwen particularly intriguing in the MCU. Not only could she fill the void left in Peter Parker's life by MJ's absence, but Gwen could eventually become Spider-Gwen (if she isn't already). Interestingly, Marvel Animation seems to be heading down a similar path in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Introducing her as the mysterious blonde neighbour would allow Marvel Studios to slowly build their relationship before deciding whether to adapt her tragic fate, transform her into a superhero, or potentially combine elements of both. Whatever the case may be, Gwen is a character worthy of a live-action role in the MCU, and this would be welcomed by fans.



2. Felicia Hardy Comic book fans know Felicia Hardy as Black Cat, Spider-Man's longtime ally, occasional enemy, and one of Peter Parker's most complicated romances. Unlike Mary Jane Watson or Gwen Stacy, Felicia initially fell in love with Spider-Man rather than the man beneath the mask, making their relationship particularly challenging. However, Spider-Man: The Animated Series approached the character a little differently. There, Felicia was one of Peter's college classmates and friends before eventually gaining powers and embracing her Black Cat identity. That version proved enormously popular and would be a good starting point for a reimagined Felicia in the MCU. In this movie, Peter is starting over from scratch, and a chance encounter with a charming blonde neighbour could evolve into friendship, romance, and eventually a crime-fighting partnership. It would also finally bring one of Spider-Man's most important supporting characters into the MCU after years of demands from fans.

