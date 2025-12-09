SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY - Rumors Persist That Sadie Sink IS Playing [SPOILER] After All

We're sure many of you are sick of hearing about Sadie Sink's mysterious Spider-Man: Brand New Day role at this stage, but the fact remains, the secrecy surrounding the Stranger Things star's casting continues to ignite a lot of speculation and intrigue - in no small part because of the sheer amount of different characters she's been rumoured to be playing.

Possible spoilers ahead.

Rumors have pointed to Sink playing everyone from Mayday Parker, to Gwen Stacy, to Shathra, but prior to her Brand New Day casting being announced, we had heard that she was actually being eyed to play Jean Grey in Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot.

When the Brand New Day news broke, it was generally assumed that wires had been crossed somewhere, but Deadline did mention that she might still be playing Jean in their report.

Introducing an X-Men character in Brand New Day may seem like an odd move, but it would allow Marvel to lay the groundwork for a new team to debut in the upcoming reboot (the mutant heroes that will appear in Avengers: Doomsday are all from the 20th Century Fox era). If Sink is playing such a major character, it would also explain why the studio is so determined to keep it under wraps.

For what it's worth, Josh from Den of Nerds is convinced that the original rumor was on the money, and Sink will make her MCU debut as Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day: "Marvel has gone through great trouble to hide this Jean thing... I can't say more, but they are locked down on this."

Sadie Sink is playing Jean Grey and the scoopers that say she ISN'T are WRONG pic.twitter.com/14Jq9xcorf — Josh (@JoshDenofNerds) December 8, 2025

He also posted the following (take from it what you will).

Jeff Sneider first reported that Harris Dickinson was being looked at to play Cyclops for the MCU Reset X-Men, and within a few weeks DanielRPK mentioned Marvel was looking for a Harris Dickinson "type" for Spider-Man Brand New Day... Do I have to spell this out for you? pic.twitter.com/O9zCVQ4Q0c — Josh (@JoshDenofNerds) December 9, 2025

We have heard that there will be some sort of twist relating to this individual, so there's a chance she will be introduced as one character before being unveiled as someone else entirely later in the movie.

Whoever she's playing, we recently learned that Sink will reprise her role for Avengers: Secret Wars.

In addition to Tom Holland as Spidey, Brand New Day's cast includes Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Michael Mando as Scorpion, and Marvin Jones III as Tombstone. Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova is also expected to appear for a cameo.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

"It's day one — my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man," Holland said in the recently-released BTS video. "You know, it's funny. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them. We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, Im just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

Spider-Man 4 was pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.