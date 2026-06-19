Spider-Man: Brand New Day - The Punisher & Spidey Clash In New Footage As Movie Gets Official MPA Rating

Spider-Man: Brand New Day - The Punisher & Spidey Clash In New Footage As Movie Gets Official MPA Rating

In this new Spider-Man: Brand New Day featurette, we see the wall-crawler and Frank Castle getting into a heated argument. The movie has also been given an official MPA rating...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 19, 2026 07:06 AM EST

On the heels of the new trailer, Sony Pictures has released a Spidey/Punisher-focused featurette for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and it spotlights some new behind-the-scenes footage from the movie.

"There's no secret that I absolutely love Jon Bernthal," Tom Holland says in the clip. "When we got to set, Jon and I started riffing, and it kind of became this really funny big brother little brother type relationship. Destin just let us run with it."

Holland and Bernthal met back in 2015, when they were both cast in the medieval action film, Pilgrimage.

"Tom made my first Punisher tape, and I made his first Spider-Man audition tape," said Bernthal. Holland added, "There's always been a drive for me to share the screen with him as these characters; the fact that we get to do it now, in this movie, is so exciting."

Though Spidey and Frank Castle will join forces in Brand New Day, it's clear that they are not going to get along very well at first. The BTS footage shows the ruthless anti-hero getting into a pretty heated argument with the wall-crawler.

We don't know what's being said, but we're sure Frank is telling Peter somethin'.

We also have an official MPA rating, and, not too surprisingly, Brand New Day has been rated PG-13 for "action, violence, and some language."

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Alternate Trailer Reveals Battle With The Hand And Intriguing Villain Reveal
Related:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Alternate Trailer Reveals Battle With The Hand And Intriguing Villain Reveal
Spider-Man: Brand New Day - 5 Most Likely Possibilities For Peter Parker's Mysterious Blonde Neighbor
Recommended For You:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day - 5 Most Likely Possibilities For Peter Parker's Mysterious Blonde Neighbor

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/19/2026, 7:35 AM
User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/19/2026, 7:36 AM
Obviously it be pg13 what Spider-Man movie has been r rated , pg

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder