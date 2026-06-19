Spider-Man: Brand New Day - The Punisher & Spidey Clash In New Footage As Movie Gets Official MPA Rating

On the heels of the new trailer, Sony Pictures has released a Spidey/Punisher-focused featurette for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and it spotlights some new behind-the-scenes footage from the movie.

"There's no secret that I absolutely love Jon Bernthal," Tom Holland says in the clip. "When we got to set, Jon and I started riffing, and it kind of became this really funny big brother little brother type relationship. Destin just let us run with it."

Holland and Bernthal met back in 2015, when they were both cast in the medieval action film, Pilgrimage.

"Tom made my first Punisher tape, and I made his first Spider-Man audition tape," said Bernthal. Holland added, "There's always been a drive for me to share the screen with him as these characters; the fact that we get to do it now, in this movie, is so exciting."

Though Spidey and Frank Castle will join forces in Brand New Day, it's clear that they are not going to get along very well at first. The BTS footage shows the ruthless anti-hero getting into a pretty heated argument with the wall-crawler.

We don't know what's being said, but we're sure Frank is telling Peter somethin'.

We also have an official MPA rating, and, not too surprisingly, Brand New Day has been rated PG-13 for "action, violence, and some language."

Unmatched chemistry between these two.#SpiderManBrandNewDay is in theatres July 31. Get tickets now. https://t.co/Gm9mNYn2jJ pic.twitter.com/0vd0lwazMW — Spider-Man Movie (@SpiderManMovie) June 19, 2026

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.