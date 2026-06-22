Spider-Man: Brand New Day Action Figure Reveals A Major New Tombstone Detail - Possible Spoilers

Spider-Man: Brand New Day remains shrouded in secrecy, with one of the biggest mysteries—beyond who Sadie Sink is playing—being what Marvin Jones III's Tombstone brings to the table.

Today, a new Blokees action figure has revealed that the villain will wield two massive, technologically advanced guns in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. We didn't pay them much attention when they appeared in a LEGO set, but this is a strong indication that they'll be featured on the big screen next month.

In terms of the comics that inspired these huge weapons, look no further than Miles Morales: Spider-Man #5, which was published back in 2019 (we've included it for you below).

Back to Tombstone's role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and current theories point to him either showing up for a blink-and-you'd-miss-it cameo in the montage that also includes Boomerang, Ramrod, and Tarantula or being the movie's secret big bad.

The fall of Mayor Wilson Fisk in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has opened the door to a new crimelord taking his place in New York City, and that may be where Tombstone comes into play. Remember, recent years have seen him become a major antagonist in Peter Parker's corner of the Marvel Universe in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man.

After being front and centre in the "Gang War" storyline, Tombstone has formed an odd bond with Spidey and actually expressed concern for the web-slinger when Norman Osborn temporarily took over as Spider-Man last year.

These new Spider-Man: Brand New Day action figures also spotlight Boomerang, Tarantula, and The Scorpion. You can take a closer look at them in the X posts below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29.