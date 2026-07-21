Spider-Man: Brand New Day Director Teases That The Film Originally Had Even More Classic Villains

The Punisher, the Hand, Tombstone, the Hulk, the Department of Damage Control, Scorpion...heck, even Ramrod and Boomerang have made it into Spider-Man: Brand New Day. And that doesn't even touch the mystery surrounding Sadie Sink's character.

But in a film already jampacked with lore and comic book deep dives, was there anything that had to be left on the cutting room floor?

"Yeah, there were a lot," said Creston when specifically asked about what Spider-Man comic references or obscure villains that had to be cut from the film.

Reflecting on a cut scene, he continued, "There was a whole scene that ended up getting cut from the film, where we were going to throw a whole bunch of villains into this one giant fight scene. That ended up getting cut. We were looking at a lot of the old classics. It was really fun and we got to design a lot of them but maybe for another one, we'll bring it back."

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY director Destin Daniel Cretton told us that a massive fight featuring several classic villains was cut from the movie:



“We were going to throw a whole bunch of villains into this one giant fight scene that ended up getting cut. Maybe for another one,… pic.twitter.com/6MLqitNjxZ — Nerdtropolis (@Nerdtropolis) July 20, 2026

Based on Cretton's comments that the classic villains he's alluding to only made it to the design stage, it sounds like the film was going to originally contain way more than just the likes of Tombstone, Boomerang, Scorpion, Ramrod and Tarantula as Spidey adversaries.

Whoever is mind controlling these villains to go after Spider-Man was originally prepared to through a lot more at the wallcrawler than just the group of villains mentioned above. Perhaps the film had plans for the likes of Grizzly, The Looter, or Slyde?

Diving into Cretton's comments further, in officially footage, Spider-Man appears to be battling the Hulk with Shocker's gauntlet, so it seems Bokeem Woodbine might be reprising his role from Homecoming.

The logo for Mister Negative's Inner Demons crime syndicate has also appeared in official released footage, prompting speculation that he's another secret villain.

Destin previously teased that there are way bigger secrets in the film besides the identity of Sadie Sink's character, so the pic hiding a few more villains than what's been advertised isn't too surprising, actually.

It's a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see.

The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, from a script penned by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers.

The full cast for the film includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in theaters on July 31, 2026.