Spider-Man: Brand New Day Director Teases That The Film Originally Had Even More Classic Villains

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Director Teases That The Film Originally Had Even More Classic Villains

Which classic Marvel villains almost made it into Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Destin Daniel Cretton reveals the huge fight scene that got left on the cutting room floor.

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By MarkJulian - Jul 21, 2026 11:07 AM EST

The Punisher, the Hand, Tombstone, the Hulk,  the Department of Damage Control, Scorpion...heck, even Ramrod and Boomerang have made it into Spider-Man: Brand New Day.  And that doesn't even touch the mystery surrounding Sadie Sink's character.

But in a film already jampacked with lore and comic book deep dives, was there anything that had to be left on the cutting room floor?

"Yeah, there were a lot," said Creston when specifically asked about what Spider-Man comic references or obscure villains that had to be cut from the film. 

Reflecting on a cut scene, he continued, "There was a whole scene that ended up getting cut from the film, where we were going to throw a whole bunch of villains into this one giant fight scene. That ended up getting cut. We were looking at a lot of the old classics. It was really fun and we got to design a lot of them but maybe for another one, we'll bring it back."

Based on Cretton's comments that the classic villains he's alluding to only made it to the design stage, it sounds like the film was going to originally contain way more than just the likes of Tombstone, Boomerang, Scorpion, Ramrod and Tarantula as Spidey adversaries. 

Whoever is mind controlling these villains to go after Spider-Man was originally prepared to through a lot more at the wallcrawler than just the group of villains mentioned above.  Perhaps the film had plans for the likes of Grizzly, The Looter, or Slyde?

Diving into Cretton's comments further, in officially footage, Spider-Man appears to be battling the Hulk with Shocker's gauntlet, so it seems Bokeem Woodbine might be reprising his role from Homecoming. 

The logo for Mister Negative's Inner Demons crime syndicate has also appeared in official released footage, prompting speculation that he's another secret villain.

Destin previously teased that there are way bigger secrets in the film besides the identity of Sadie Sink's character, so the pic hiding a few more villains than what's been advertised isn't too surprising, actually.

It's a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see.

 The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, from a script penned by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers.

The full cast for the film includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkJulian
Member Since 6/8/2011
CBM writer for a decade+.
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jlabatman
jlabatman - 7/21/2026, 11:24 AM
Sounds better the way it is now, too many villains may have overcrowded this. If we're going to do a lot of villains, make it the sinister six!
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/21/2026, 11:24 AM
I would have loved to see him fighting Shocker in his classic “quilt” suit.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 7/21/2026, 11:30 AM
@Bucky74 - Save Shocker for when Peter gets the black suit, so we can get that iconic chase scene
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/21/2026, 11:47 AM
@Urubrodi - Although he does use his gauntlet. So unless he gets that from the DOD then he’s got to be in there
alleverybody
alleverybody - 7/21/2026, 11:40 AM
I don't mind having a lot of vignettes of minor villains.

However, the trailers have no major threat to hang the movie on.

- Is it Jean Grey?
- Is it turning into a man-spider?
- Is it the ninjas?
- Is it Scorpion?

It feels like a jumbled mess.

Or a season of a TV show condensed to a movie.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 7/21/2026, 11:49 AM
@alleverybody - A bit harsh saying it's a jumbled mess when they are clearly keeping a lot under wraps on purpose, and to be fair I appreciate not knowing everything before watching the a movie for once.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/21/2026, 11:41 AM
Spider-Man: Brand New Day

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TheLobster
TheLobster - 7/21/2026, 12:04 PM
@OneMoreTime - User Comment Image
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/21/2026, 12:13 PM
@TheLobster -

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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/21/2026, 11:47 AM
That would have been cool to see but oh well , the movie seems packed as it is so probably for the best the scene was cut…

Also , I think most of these villains will end up being in a montage that shows what Peter has been up to since NWH so it’s not a big loss imo.

Anyway in terms of villains , I hope we get Mr Negative and Roderick Kingsley Hobgoblin for the future as the main baddies!!.

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BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 7/21/2026, 12:10 PM
As long as we finally get a glimpse or introduction to Hobgoblin finally, I'm good.

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