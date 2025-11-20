SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumor Points To Spidey Doing Battle With An Army Of [SPOILERS]

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumor Points To Spidey Doing Battle With An Army Of [SPOILERS]

According to a new rumor, Tom Holland's wall-crawler may have even more bad guys to contend with than we realized in Spider-Man: Brand New Day...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 20, 2025 07:11 PM EST

Between having to deal with a murderous vigilante, a rampaging rage monster, and - if rumors are to be believed - multiple new villains, you could say that Tom Holland's wall-crawler is going to have his webs full in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Now, we're hearing that the already beleaguered hero may have even more to contend with than we realized.

Possible spoilers follow.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, a big action sequence was shot "in a prison with Spider-Man fighting an army of ninjas!"

There are several Ninja or Ninja-like  teams/organizations in the Marvel Comics Universe, including The Chaste and The Inner Demons (though Mr. Negative and his crew are not expected to appear), and, of course, The Hand.

Though Spider-Man could find himself facing-off against a random group of Ninjas without any ties to the comics (we have heard that a "Samurai" villain will be involved), there is a chance Brand New Day will introduce this ancient, mystical clan who are most closely associated with Daredevil.

If it is The Hand, should we also expect The Man Without Fear to show up? A Charlie Cox cameo might be a long shot, but Spidey has also had dealings with The Hand in the comics, and their involvement could very well lay the groundwork for that long-awaited team-up down the line.

In related news (well, rumor), MTTSH is reporting that Sabrina Carpenter being eyed for a "huge Marvel role." This isn't the first time we've heard that the pop megastar was on Marvel's radar, but it sounds like she may now have taken a meeting or two.

Brand New Day's cast also includes Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, and Sadie Sink in an undisclosed role. Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova is also expected to appear for a cameo.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

"It's day one — my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man," Holland said in the recently-released BTS video. "You know, it's funny. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them. We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, Im just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

Spider-Man 4 was pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/20/2025, 7:10 PM
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/20/2025, 7:18 PM
Did Cox fart during an important meeting or something, why the hell would you not have Daredevil in this?
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 11/20/2025, 8:34 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Ninjas and no Daredevil and Electra is criminal.
RolandD
RolandD - 11/20/2025, 9:45 PM
@HashTagSwagg - You always bring such class to these discussions.🙄
Repian
Repian - 11/20/2025, 7:26 PM
Seriously? Isn't it obvious?
User Comment Image
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 11/20/2025, 8:00 PM
@Repian - Exactly, back around to one of the first villains rumored, then half forgotten till the tank with potentialy an inner demons nod, then forgotton again here...

...I mean ultimately I think the scoopers are trying to play safer due to leaks being thinner on the ground and less precise. Saying fighting Ninjas could be literal or vague cos at some point Spidey will likely fight a bunch of masked dudes of one sort or another in more a hand to hand combat kinda way that even if NOT actual Ninjas the scooper could point to and say that was what he meant :D

So, yeh even his original Snakeheads gang, the White Dragons gang or his Inner Demons would seem to be what this scooper is most likely implying but maybe less confident in specifying this is Mr Negative related. Just setting up a 'that bunch of Asian looking prison inmates were convicted Ninjas' amonst those trying to escape jail or some such as an out if his source/guess is wrong.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/20/2025, 7:39 PM
Yes please!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

We know that the tank seemed to have a “demon” symbol on it so perhaps this ninja group has something to do with that (that logo did also look similar to Mr Negative’s Inner Demons but I could be reaching there).

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/20/2025, 7:51 PM
Spidey and Punisher vs. The Hand would be awesome. Hopefully, the Samurai character is either Silver Samurai or Gorgon.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/20/2025, 7:55 PM
Can’t wait for this sequence to be cut from the movie for pacing issues
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 11/20/2025, 8:58 PM
@Matchesz - if you’re talking about marvel phase 4, 5, and 6, I assume you mean ADDING pacing issues. Yeesh.
hainesy
hainesy - 11/20/2025, 8:03 PM
Based on what I have read on reddit, Spider-Man will be fighting an army of mob, ninja, symbiote, multiverse versions of the Sinister Six led by the Hulk, Sadie Sink and the Punisher. Or we can just wait and enjoy this movie.
Repian
Repian - 11/20/2025, 8:13 PM
@hainesy - Perhaps prisoners, ninjas, and Tombstone.
User Comment Image
