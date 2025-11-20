SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumor Points To Spidey Doing Battle With An Army Of [SPOILERS]

Between having to deal with a murderous vigilante, a rampaging rage monster, and - if rumors are to be believed - multiple new villains, you could say that Tom Holland's wall-crawler is going to have his webs full in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Now, we're hearing that the already beleaguered hero may have even more to contend with than we realized.

Possible spoilers follow.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, a big action sequence was shot "in a prison with Spider-Man fighting an army of ninjas!"

There are several Ninja or Ninja-like teams/organizations in the Marvel Comics Universe, including The Chaste and The Inner Demons (though Mr. Negative and his crew are not expected to appear), and, of course, The Hand.

Though Spider-Man could find himself facing-off against a random group of Ninjas without any ties to the comics (we have heard that a "Samurai" villain will be involved), there is a chance Brand New Day will introduce this ancient, mystical clan who are most closely associated with Daredevil.

If it is The Hand, should we also expect The Man Without Fear to show up? A Charlie Cox cameo might be a long shot, but Spidey has also had dealings with The Hand in the comics, and their involvement could very well lay the groundwork for that long-awaited team-up down the line.

In related news (well, rumor), MTTSH is reporting that Sabrina Carpenter being eyed for a "huge Marvel role." This isn't the first time we've heard that the pop megastar was on Marvel's radar, but it sounds like she may now have taken a meeting or two.

Brand New Day's cast also includes Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, and Sadie Sink in an undisclosed role. Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova is also expected to appear for a cameo.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

"It's day one — my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man," Holland said in the recently-released BTS video. "You know, it's funny. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them. We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, Im just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

Spider-Man 4 was pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.