SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Photos Reveal A Big Moment Featuring The Punisher's Tank As Spidey Is Spotted

While Spider-Man: Brand New Day has halted production due to Tom Holland's recent injury, it seems some second unit work is currently underway in Basingstoke, England.

The town is doubling for New York, but what's going on here? Well, it looks a lot like the tank we've seen so much of on set is breaking out of either a prison or, more likely, some sort of NYPD facility (look closely and a destroyed wall can be seen in the background).

While we've been led to believe that The Punisher is inside the tank, that hasn't been confirmed. However, we've seen enough to know that it will be part of a huge action sequence that finds Spidey in hot pursuit through the streets of Manhattan.

It's still possible that this is what Mac Gargan uses to finally break out of captivity, though how he becomes The Scorpion on his quest to take revenge on Spider-Man remains to be seen.

With the web-slinger no longer serving with The Avengers and the hero looking to tackle street-level threats like the Multiversal Variants he met in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel Studios has found the ideal villain to pit against Peter in The Scorpion.

A stunt double suited up as Spider-Man has also been spotted on set today—as you'll see below—so it'll be interesting to see what role the hero plays in this part of the chase. Is it possible he helps The Punisher steal this thing?! Time will tell.

Despite refusing to confirm his involvement with Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo did recently express excitement to potentially work with Daredevil: Born Again star Jon Bernthal.

"If I’m doing that — which the rumors are that I am, once I get a script, I’ll know it’s real — but I love him and we have a common friend in Lena Dunham, believe it or not, [Laughs] who just adores him," Ruffalo said. "I can’t wait to work with him, he’s so funny and he’s such a great actor. He plays that character like nobody else. I’m really excited to meet him, I’ve never met him!"

Check out this new look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the X posts below.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a divisive era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper.

Instead, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with (and at some point fighting) The Punisher to take on a Savage Hulk, with The Scorpion thrown in for good measure.

Several other villains are reportedly set to appear in the movie, including Tombstone, Tarantula, Boomerang, and Ramrod. There's been some chatter online about the Venom Symbiote factoring into the story, potentially setting the stage for Mac Gargan to eventually don the alien costume.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh is also rumoured to have joined the cast.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.