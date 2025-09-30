SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Video Reveals An Explosive Potential Spoiler For The Next MCU Movie

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has resumed shooting today, and we're finally bidding farewell to the movie's apparent co-lead: the tank! First spotted on set in Glasgow, Scotland, the vehicle will clearly be part of a major set piece in the next MCU movie.

Of course, even a sequence that may only last a few minutes on film can take weeks to shoot, so we don't actually expect a tank to be a recurring threat to Spidey when he returns next year.

There are multiple rumours about who is driving this thing—ranging from The Punisher to The Scorpion—but we have good reason to believe the chase ends with a prison break. Now, thanks to a new look at today's filming, we see that when the tank flips over, it explodes!

So, that's how this action set piece concludes and is obviously what causes the huge hole in that wall. The Department of Damage Control is also involved, and fans have speculated that it's The Hulk who flips over the vehicle and inadvertently helps the street-level threats Spidey has faced since we last saw him gain their freedom.

Much of Spider-Man: Brand New Day remains a mystery to us, and we're hopeful that a teaser trailer could play in front of Avatar: Fire and Ash and Anaconda this December. Time will tell on that front, though.

"It really feels like we aren’t making the fourth movie. We’re making the first movie in the next chapter. This is a rebirth," Tom Holland teased in a recent interview. "This is something completely new."

"I’m really glad people are picking up on the homage to Tobey and Andrew’s suit," the actor said of the new suit he'll swing into action wearing next summer. "I think the third movie was very much about paying respects to those guys. I really like the idea that he’s trying to be like his big brothers, that he looks up to them, and he sees little details on their suits that he thinks are really cool, and now that he is making his own suit and isn’t part of this bigger team."

Check out this new look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the X posts below.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a divisive era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper.

Instead, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with (and at some point fighting) The Punisher to take on a Savage Hulk, with The Scorpion thrown in for good measure.

Several other villains are reportedly set to appear in the movie, including Tombstone, Tarantula, Boomerang, and Ramrod. There's been some chatter online about the Venom Symbiote factoring into the story, potentially setting the stage for Mac Gargan to eventually don the alien costume.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh has also joined the cast.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.