SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Star Tom Holland Has Been Reading YOUR Comments And Took Those Ideas To Marvel

Tom Holland has talked more about scouring the internet for Spider-Man: Brand New Day inspiration, sharing his belief that it's ensured that "we are shooting absolute gold" on the No Way Home sequel's set.

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 09, 2025 11:09 AM EST
Source: Esquire

Tom Holland recently revealed that he'd been scouring the internet to see what fans want from Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Now, the actor has elaborated on his research, confirming that it's influenced what we'll see on screen next summer. 

Whether it's X, Reddit, perhaps a comments section on this very website, it sounds like Holland has used the time between Spider-Man: No Way Home and this next instalment to figure out what you, the fans, want from the MCU's web-slinger. 

"I did a lot of sneaky research online—looking at what people were saying in the interim between Spider-Man: No Way Home and now Spider-Man: Brand New Day," the actor shared. "I really just kind of put together a vibe of what people were looking for and went to Marvel and said, 'This is what I think we should be doing.'"

"And I think that's exactly what we are doing," Holland continued. "So, it's been a really fun process developing the movie. It's the first time I've ever been allowed in that part of the process, and it's definitely a stressful experience. But I think where we've got to, now that we're shooting, we are shooting absolute gold."

He's clearly confident in what he, Marvel Studios, and Sony Pictures have come up with for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The fact that this is a street-level adventure is a great start, as is the addition of the classic suit and plans for Peter Parker to share the screen with The Punisher and The Hulk. 

Asked if it feels validating to be included in the process of shaping the movie, Holland said, "I think so. I have such a good understanding of who Peter Parker is, and I have been so lucky that the fan base has been so vocal about what they love from the franchise. We've been able to really lean into those things and capitalize on those things."

"So, I love standing up for the character, being in the room, and making sure that the decisions we make are what's best for Peter Parker because he really does feel like one of my best friends. It's a really weird experience diving into the character again," he admitted. "It just feels like you're hanging out with an old pal."

There are many fan-pleasing elements from the comics that have been absent from Spidey's corner of the MCU since his debut in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. The moment may have passed for Peter to take photos for The Daily Bugle, but he can still romance Black Cat and team up with Miles Morales in this next trilogy.

Oh, and there's the small matter of his donning the Venom Symbiote from the comics, a moment many fans hope to see in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh is also rumoured to have joined the cast.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026. 

Tobey Maguire Spotted In London - Could It Be For SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Or AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY?
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/9/2025, 11:10 AM
That is a slippery slope sometimes
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/9/2025, 11:12 AM
Marvel doesn't care what anyone else thinks. That's why you don't see the greatest writers and directors (Coogler is the only one who stuck around)
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/9/2025, 11:14 AM
They hire people to fulfill THEIR vision from a commitee of nobodies. It should be the other way around. What studio does the exact opposite? WB of course! Letting Gunn go was the worst decision they ever made
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 9/9/2025, 11:13 AM
First James Gunn, now Tom Holland. Wonder who else is on this site
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 9/9/2025, 11:17 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I'm going to come clean, I've been hiding it for years, maybe some of you already unmasked me. So here I go, I am actually retarded.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 9/9/2025, 11:20 AM
@bkmeijer1 - Scorsese.

Although, he is here only to incite flame wars on both sides so that he can watch the downfall of CBM.
Doodoopaypa
Doodoopaypa - 9/9/2025, 11:14 AM
We don't deserve Tom Holland. Ultimately, not the best idea, but f*k at least he cares.
elgaz
elgaz - 9/9/2025, 11:15 AM
On the one hand it's cool to see him take fan suggestions and the like into consideration.

On the other hand, it's the old sales thing of people don't know what they want until you give it to them.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/9/2025, 11:22 AM
Cool , sounds good!!.

However , I’m personally a proponent of just doing what you find interesting & want to do rather then listening to us fans tbh because there are so many that have their own view about who Peter Parker is and the type of Spider Man they want to see alongside his supporting characters & villains that it can be hard to include everyone’s ideas but we’ll see how successful Holland is or not in regards to that for BND come next year.

Anyway , I have liked Holland’s version of the character so far and his world thus I hope BND does justice to the MCU’s take on the character then anything else!!.

