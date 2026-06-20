Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Teases "Bright" MCU Future And Plans For "Exciting New Characters"

Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks a turning point for the MCU's Peter Parker, with a street-level adventure that takes the wall-crawler's powers down an intriguing new route (perhaps making him more spider than man).

If the rumours are true, Jean Grey could be the movie's primary antagonist. That's an odd decision in a Spider-Man movie, and at the moment, it seems classic villains like The Scorpion, Boomerang, Tarantula, and Tombstone are being sidelined in preference for an X-Man.

What's really interesting is what Spidey's status quo will be after Spider-Man: Brand New Day and the upcoming Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars.

During a recent interview, Tom Holland was asked about what's next for Peter, and replied, "All I can say is that the future of Spider-Man is really bright, and we have plans to introduce really exciting new characters. How will they do that? We don’t know yet, but that’s how it will be, and it will be awesome."

The mention of "exciting new characters" is intriguing, particularly if theories that we're going to see the likes of Gwen Stacy, Miles Morales, and Venom in this next trilogy are correct.

This comes after Holland danced around a question about Peter Parker's potential role in Doomsday and Secret Wars. "I don't know much about those movies," he started. "By nature, I have a reputation for spoiling certain things, and the studio is keeping the juicy details from me, but I'm very curious. What does that mean for Peter? How does that work? I think it's really cool. I'm very excited."

If Marvel Studios does have plans for the Symbiote, then Avengers: Secret Wars seems the perfect place to introduce it, given that the alien suit debuted in the original Secret Wars comic. It would also make sense for Venom to potentially be a remnant from another reality on Batteworld.

Sony Pictures hasn't announced plans for Spider-Man 5, but the studio likely won't want another five-year wait between movies. With Spider-Man: Brand New Day set to get a panel at next month's San Diego Comic-Con, a sequel announcement may be made then.

You can hear more from Holland and Zendaya in the player below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29.