Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Teases "Bright" MCU Future And Plans For "Exciting New Characters"

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Teases &quot;Bright&quot; MCU Future And Plans For &quot;Exciting New Characters&quot;

Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Tom Holland has teased the franchise's future, and it sounds like there are big plans for the wall-crawler and his supporting cast in the coming years.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 20, 2026 05:06 AM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks a turning point for the MCU's Peter Parker, with a street-level adventure that takes the wall-crawler's powers down an intriguing new route (perhaps making him more spider than man). 

If the rumours are true, Jean Grey could be the movie's primary antagonist. That's an odd decision in a Spider-Man movie, and at the moment, it seems classic villains like The Scorpion, Boomerang, Tarantula, and Tombstone are being sidelined in preference for an X-Man.

What's really interesting is what Spidey's status quo will be after Spider-Man: Brand New Day and the upcoming Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars.

During a recent interview, Tom Holland was asked about what's next for Peter, and replied, "All I can say is that the future of Spider-Man is really bright, and we have plans to introduce really exciting new characters. How will they do that? We don’t know yet, but that’s how it will be, and it will be awesome."

The mention of "exciting new characters" is intriguing, particularly if theories that we're going to see the likes of Gwen Stacy, Miles Morales, and Venom in this next trilogy are correct.

This comes after Holland danced around a question about Peter Parker's potential role in Doomsday and Secret Wars. "I don't know much about those movies," he started. "By nature, I have a reputation for spoiling certain things, and the studio is keeping the juicy details from me, but I'm very curious. What does that mean for Peter? How does that work? I think it's really cool. I'm very excited."

If Marvel Studios does have plans for the Symbiote, then Avengers: Secret Wars seems the perfect place to introduce it, given that the alien suit debuted in the original Secret Wars comic. It would also make sense for Venom to potentially be a remnant from another reality on Batteworld. 

Sony Pictures hasn't announced plans for Spider-Man 5, but the studio likely won't want another five-year wait between movies. With Spider-Man: Brand New Day set to get a panel at next month's San Diego Comic-Con, a sequel announcement may be made then. 

You can hear more from Holland and Zendaya in the player below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day - Sony May Have Revealed A Major Spoiler Relating To The Hulk
Related:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day - Sony May Have Revealed A Major Spoiler Relating To The Hulk
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Zendaya Teases Emotional Moments: Bring Some Tissues... We Go There
Recommended For You:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Zendaya Teases Emotional Moments: "Bring Some Tissues... We Go There"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Repian
Repian - 6/20/2026, 6:01 AM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/20/2026, 6:03 AM
@Repian - i kinda want to see The Clone Saga but only to be able to have Holland flesh out his range as the various clones such as “Ben Reilly” , Kaine etc.

User Comment Image
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/20/2026, 6:09 AM
Mister Negative, a character from Marvel Comics, possesses Several Notable Powers.

Mind Control: He can control and corrupt the minds of those he touches, using a form of energy known as "dark force"

Healing: He has the ability to heal himself and others.

Energy Manipulation: Mister Negative can Charge Weapons with his Energy, Enhancing their Power


User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/20/2026, 6:26 AM
Cool , i do hope we get Holland as Peter for a long while in the MCU because even though BND will be his seventh appearance in the role , it feels like we still have barely scratched the surface with the character tbh.

However i do think we won’t be seeing characters like Norman Osborn , Doc Ock , Lizard , Sandman & Electro in the MCU after NWH or atleast not anytime soon so i do hope they delve into his other villains like Hobgoblin , Kraven , Chameleon , Smythe & the Spider Slayers…

Hell if Holland does change his mind & decides in the near future to move on , do a version of the Clone Saga with The Jackal as the main villain which then ends in Peter’s death!!.

Anyway , there’s definitely still routes you can go for atleast a few more films so I hope they capitalize on it.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder