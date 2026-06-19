Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Zendaya Teases Emotional Moments: "Bring Some Tissues... We Go There"

Sony Pictures finally dropped the new Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer this week, and stars Tom Holland and Zendaya spoke to several outlets to promote the release at a press event.

During an interview with Q Music, Zendaya (MJ) was asked what fans should do to prepare for the movie.

“I would say watch all of our previous Spider-Man [movies] just to keep you caught up, and then bring some tissues... we go there.”

Possible spoilers follow

Though there are other possibilities (emotional scenes don't always revolve around death), Zendaya's comments would seem to indicate that we will lose at least one main character in Brand New Day.

There's a rumor (maybe more like speculation) going around that the movie will actually end with Peter Parker's demise, only for him to be resurrected along with several other heroes in Avengers: Secret Wars.

We still don't know for certain that Spider-Man will appear in Secret Wars or Doomsday (the latter seems unlikely), and Holland wasn't about to give anything away when asked about his potential return by CineMania.

"I don't know much about those movies. By nature, I have a reputation for spoiling certain things, and the studio is keeping the juicy details from me, but I'm very curious. What does that mean for Peter? How does that work? I think it's really cool. I'm very excited."

Holland also revealed that he was one of the first people to find out that Robert Downey Jr. would be returning to the MCU as Doctor Doom.

"I think I hung up and said to Zendaya, 'Downey's back.' Yes, he just called me. In fact, I caught up with him on the phone a couple of days ago. We usually catch up from time to time. He got in touch and just told me. And it's very exciting."

What do you make of Zendaya's comment? If not Spidey himself, do you think we could lose another character?

Tom Holland on potentially returning as Spider-Man in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ and ‘SECRET WARS’



“I have a reputation for spoiling certain things, and I think the studios are keeping me from the juicy details. I’m very excited about whatever it is that they do.”



(via @CINEMANIA_ES) pic.twitter.com/sgSr5xZ94q — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) June 18, 2026

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.