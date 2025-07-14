SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW Day Stars Spotted In Scotland; Tom Holland Teases "Massive Set Piece" On Glasgow Streets

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to begin filming in Glasgow early next month, and stars Tom Holland (Peter Parker) and Zendaya (MJ) have been spotted walking around Scotland.

By all accounts, Zendaya will have a greatly reduced role as MJ, and there's speculation that Peter will be given a new love-interest, possibly in the form of an alternate universe variant of Gwen Stacy (one of the characters Sadie Sink has been rumored to play).

Holland has built a bit of a reputation for revealing a little too much in interviews, although he does seem to have learned his lesson over the years. The actor didn't spill any Brand New Day plot details during a recent video interview, but he did promise that the latest MCU-era Spider-Man movie will "lean into old-school filmmaking," while also teasing a "massive set piece" that the crew is preparing to shoot in Glasgow.

Here's what Holland had to say during an interview with Flip Your Wig.

“We were really restricted with what we could do in the last movie because of Covid. Now, we’re really gonna lean into that old school filmmaking and shoot in real locations. We are gonna use the streets of Glasgow for this massive set piece that we are putting together."

"It's gonna feel like a breath of fresh air," he added. "Fans are gonna be over the moon with what we're putting together."

Tom Holland and Zendaya are currently in Scotland.



‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’ begins filming in Glasgow, Scotland, early next month. pic.twitter.com/TvbnjPhopH — Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) July 13, 2025

Sink will join Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk. Liza Colón-Zayas is also on board, and we have heard that Steven Yeun is in talks for an undisclosed role, with Michael Mando is expected to return as the Scorpion.

Unlike the previous films, Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home, Brand New Day is the name of a specific arc from the comics, and focuses on Peter Parker attempting to rebuild his life following the events of the status quo-altering One More Day and Civil War.

Brand New Day features a number of new characters such as Carlie Cooper and Lily Hollister, aka the supervillain Menace, which has led to speculation that Sink may have been cast in one of these roles.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

Holland did not appear in Las Vegas for the Sony presentation, but did send the following video message.

"I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie. I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say."

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.