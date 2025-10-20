SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Teaser Trailer Release Date Rumored As More Set Photos Circulate Online

A recent rumor claimed that the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday could be set to debut in theaters ahead of Avatar: Fire and Ash, and it sounds like James Cameron's sci-fi threequel may be required viewing on the big screen for another reason.

Trailer Track has heard that the first teaser trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day may also screen with Fire and Ash, though the site clarifies that they are "only hearing rumblings of the release schedule with contacts and nothing more confirmed at this time."

Trailers for two massive upcoming releases debuting at the same time would seem like an unusual move, but Trailer Track feels it's a definite possibility.

When it comes to #AvengersDoomsday also getting a teaser in front of #AvatarFireAndAsh, it's still possible as reported earlier this month. — TrailerTrack (@trailertrack) October 20, 2025

In related news, @UnBoxPHD has shared some more photos and videos from the Brand New Day set.

There's nothing particularly exciting or revealing here, but one clip shows Spidey (Tom Holland's stunt double) being raised into the air as he prepares to film an action sequence, and we also have confirmation that it was actually Sadie Sink's stunt double in the second batch of photos. This explains why she was wearing jeans, and not combats and army boots.

Watch Spider-Man getting lifted into the air on a crane. https://t.co/8ubS5s24h1 — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) October 20, 2025

After Spider-Man has gone into this building - 'Irving House', Sadie Sink's character enters the building.



Sadie Sink (Green Coat) standing next to her Stunt Double (Blue Jeans). pic.twitter.com/135rMJqCZI — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) October 20, 2025

Tom Holland on Spider-Man Brand New Day Set!



Peter Parker! pic.twitter.com/5u4tptMUr9 — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) October 20, 2025

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also star Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, and Tramell Tillman in an undisclosed role. Returning alongside Holland as Peter Parker will be Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

"It's day one — my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man," Holland said in the recently-released BTS video. "You know, it's funny. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them. We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, Im just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

Spider-Man 4 was pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.