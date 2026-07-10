Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV Spot: The Hulk Thrashes Spidey In Action-Packed Preview

Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV Spot: The Hulk Thrashes Spidey In Action-Packed Preview

Another TV spot for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has just been released, and this one reveals more of the action-packed clash between the web-slinger and The Hulk...on the side of a building!

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By JoshWilding - Jul 10, 2026 03:07 PM EST

It seems Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are ready to pull back the curtain on Spider-Man's battle with The Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

In this latest TV spot for the MCU movie, Spidey's clash with the Jade Giant moves to the side of a building, with The Hulk flinging the web-slinger into the distance. There are also some never-before-seen shots of the hero battling The Scorpion and The Hand.

The latter clash continues teasing Spider-Man's transformation, though whether Man-Spider will emerge to fight this "Savage" Green Goliath remains to be seen. We wouldn't necessarily bank on that, but there has to be a bigger endgame in mind than just organic webbing, right?

Hopefully, Marvel and Sony will resist the urge to show too much of Spider-Man's confrontation with The Hulk in future sneak peeks, especially as Sadie Sink's antagonist is being kept under wraps.

"This is the first time in my tenure as Spider-Man that I was kind of welcomed into the writers’ room," Tom Holland previously said, revealing that he and producers would "meet once every two weeks to pitch ideas and discuss our ambitions and what we wanted to try and do."

"My pitch when I came to the table with it was called 'Spider-Puberty,'" the actor continued. "What happens if Peter Parker is losing control and things are changing? 'Spider-Puberty' was my tagline pitch to the studio — which was immediately shot down. But they liked the kernel of the idea, and it grew into what we have in the movie now."

Check out this new Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV spot in the player below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/10/2026, 3:39 PM
Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV Spot: The Hulk Thrashes Spidey in Action-Packed Preview

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spr0cks
spr0cks - 7/10/2026, 3:58 PM
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MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 7/10/2026, 4:23 PM
Om seriously so [frick]ing hyped for this movie.

Not watching the spots though
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/10/2026, 5:01 PM
I have a feeling we may not see how Scorpion gets his tail & suit in this and might just have it in the film tbh…

I hope that’s not the case since it would better imo to see him get that then already randomly have it but we’ll see.

Anyway , I’m just happy they brought him back since Michael Mando could really be great in that role tbh even if he may be mind controlled in this!!.

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Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 7/10/2026, 5:11 PM
Spidey slinging rope like a champ 🥵

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