Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV Spots Reveal First Look At Ramrod And Recreate Classic Comic Cover

Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV Spots Reveal First Look At Ramrod And Recreate Classic Comic Cover

Two new Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV spots have swung online, highlighting the web-slinger's battle with Ramrod and recreating the cover of 1981's The Amazing Spider-Man #221.

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By JoshWilding - Jun 20, 2026 01:06 PM EST

Two low-res TV spots for Spider-Man: Brand New Day have just hit social media, revealing some never-before-seen moments from the upcoming blockbuster.

For starters, we see Spidey battling Ramrod in another scene pulled from the montage exploring the many adventures Peter Parker has had since we last saw him. There's also a terrific shot of Spider-Man in the middle of his web tornado while fighting The Hand.

One particularly intriguing scene sees the wall-crawler getting a shot in front of some young kids. Community outreach like this explains why he's become a beloved figure, and could explain him receiving the Key to the City from Mayor Sheila Rivera.

However, with Marvel Studios finally embracing the comics by making Peter's life as miserable as possible, we wouldn't be surprised if the narrative changes and Spider-Man is eventually deemed a menace. 

Check out these new Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV spots in the players below.

In case you blinked and missed it in the TV spot above, you can see Ramrod—and the comic book cover this moment is recreating—in the X post below. This will probably be the extent of the villain's role, and, as of now, we don't know who is playing him in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/20/2026, 2:03 PM
Is this the MCU movie with the most shot for shot panel recreations? If so, I'll give it it's props.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/20/2026, 2:13 PM
@FireGunn - Dead After Endgame.......... Ha Ha Ha

User Comment Image
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/20/2026, 2:14 PM
@OneMoreTime - That wasn't an answer to my question
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/20/2026, 2:11 PM
YES YES YES RAMROD AT LAST! My grandfather died believing he will get reparations for the plantations and will get to see Ramrod in cinemas
Heres to you grandads! ..you dont deserve reparations thou
Gnostic
Gnostic - 6/20/2026, 2:12 PM
Kevin Feige did say that this movie does recreate covers.

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