Tom Holland Addresses His MCU Future After SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY And Why New Suit Might Be A Spoiler

By the time Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters, it will have been nearly half a decade since we last saw Tom Holland's Peter Parker on our screens.

While not confirmed, Holland is expected to star in another trilogy and will likely appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Talking to LADbible, the 29-year-old addressed his MCU future and claimed to be in the dark about what's next for him as the wall-crawler.

Is he playing coy or trying to avoid spoiling anything? We'd bet on the latter, as Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are sure to have signed Holland up for more than just a single follow-up to Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"I think with anything, it's all about what's in front of you, and right now what's in front of us is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and focusing on making that movie worthy of the last film," Holland shared. "I have been actively sifting through the internet and trying to best understand what it is that the fans want from a Spider-Man movie, and that's been my driving force in these pitch meetings."

"I think the producers, at times were like, absolutely sick of me, but I think it's really important, because we make these movies for [the fans]," he said of his hopes for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. "In terms of my future in the character beyond this film, I don't know the answer to that."

The movie does look very comic book-inspired, including the suit we've seen Spidey swinging into action in on the Glasgow set doubling for Midtown Manhattan.

According to the site, Holland told them that "it might be a spoiler to reference which [comics] inspired the new suit," adding, "What's been really fun about this most recent movie is designing the suit and being a part of that process and understanding what we wanted to try and achieve."

Based on what we've pieced together from various rumours, Spider-Man will find himself at odds with The Punisher when The Scorpion enters the fray. However, The Hulk will also be part of the story, and while we'd bet on him being one of Peter's college professors, he's rumoured to go "savage" again.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh is also rumoured to have joined the cast.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.