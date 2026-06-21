Will Spider-Man: Brand New Day Be Connected To Avengers: Doomsday? New Rumor Offers A Likely Answer

Will Spider-Man: Brand New Day Be Connected To Avengers: Doomsday? New Rumor Offers A Likely Answer

A new Spider-Man: Brand New Day rumour reveals whether the movie is connected to Avengers: Doomsday, but what does it all mean for Tom Holland's web-slinger moving forward?

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By JoshWilding - Jun 21, 2026 11:06 AM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is fast approaching, and seeing as it's the final MCU movie before December's Avengers: Doomsday, there's a lot of speculation among fans about whether it will set up what comes next.

Similar to how 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home had a teaser for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel Studios could add a brief teaser to hype up the Multiversal epic. Alternatively, the Russo Brothers may shoot another stinger, similar to Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Still, Spidey is a street-level hero now and isn't expected to join the fight against Doctor Doom (at least not until Avengers: Secret Wars). 

With that in mind, this new update shouldn't come as a huge surprise. According to insider Daniel Richtman, "I hear Spider-Man: Brand New Day feels very standalone with zero ties to Avengers: Doomsday."

While the movie will feature appearances from characters like The Hulk and The Punisher, it makes sense to keep it a largely separate adventure from what's happening elsewhere in the MCU.

The Multiverse Saga has felt extremely disjointed from the start, so shoehorning Spider-Man: Brand New Day into that narrative when Spidey has only been vaguely alluded to over the past five years likely wouldn't work.

Instead, Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker is expected to play a key role in Avengers: Doomsday, with the formation of Battleworld reuniting him and the other two Spider-Men next year. That reunion is long-awaited, and something fans are desperate to see at least one more time before heading into the next mutant-led era of storytelling. 

I don't know much about those movies," Tom Holland recently said of the next Avengers movies. "By nature, I have a reputation for spoiling certain things, and the studio is keeping the juicy details from me, but I'm very curious. What does that mean for Peter? How does that work? I think it's really cool. I'm very excited."

Avengers or no Avengers, it seems Spider-Man: Brand New Day is on course to break some major box office records next month...

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/21/2026, 11:18 AM
Both Spider-Man: Same Old Shit and Avengers: Doomflop will be major disappointments at the box office.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/21/2026, 11:24 AM
@FireGunn -

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UceOmega
UceOmega - 6/21/2026, 11:22 AM
Ok so the end credits scene will be Spiderman-focused instead of a scene setting up Doomsday.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/21/2026, 11:28 AM
This Awesome, Poster is taken from Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer.


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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/21/2026, 11:32 AM
@OneMoreTime -
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bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/21/2026, 11:33 AM
There are three types of rumors. There is a rage bait, nothing burger, or a simple rumor that nobody would even question and even begs why did you even say in the first place. This site is so desperate for clicks and revenue that they do this over and over. What happens if someone steps in and takes all of the articles? I got plenty of free time. This could be one way to stop the rumors. There is so much movie related news that come out day after day and it's ignored for lazy bullshit like this

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