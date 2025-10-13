Andrew Garfield Reveals Whether THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 3 Will Happen Following Fan Campaigns

Andrew Garfield Reveals Whether THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 3 Will Happen Following Fan Campaigns

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Andrew Garfield has weighed in on the chances of The Amazing Spider-Man 3 becoming a reality amid continued campaigning from fans to "#MakeTASM3." Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 13, 2025 04:10 PM EST

Andrew Garfield spent months claiming he wouldn't return as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home... and then he did. While the actor was trying to preserve the surprise for fans, many fans now frequently doubt what he says in interviews (he's the "werewolf," remember).

GQ recently spoke with the British actor about his new movie, After the Hunt. Garfield denied that he's set to return as his Peter Parker Variant in Avengers: Doomsday, and was then asked about rumours that The Amazing Spider-Man 3 is in the works. 

"It’s not happening and I don’t believe it ever will, but sweet of you to want it to happen," Garfield responded, putting an end to the speculation once and for all. 

Since 2021, fans have campaigned tirelessly for Sony to #MakeTASM3 since his return as "Peter #3." Unfortunately, they seem to be forgetting that the movie was set to revolve around a formula that could raise the dead, with a subplot seemingly devoted to Norman Osborn's decapitated head.

We were also getting a Sinister Six movie with Spidey as part of the team, and if this threequel were made on Sony Pictures' watch rather than Marvel Studios', it likely wouldn't live up to expectations. After all, Avi Arad is no better at storytelling now than he was back then. Taking that all into account, The Amazing Spider-Man 3 probably wouldn't be what fans are hoping for. 

In July 2023, Garfield said, "The story never ends. Whether we film it or not, there's a story happening in a universe somewhere, there's endless potential with this character and other iterations. So yeah, he's definitely out there doing something."

The Amazing Spider-Man 3 might be off the table, but Garfield and Tobey Maguire are both expected to suit up again before the Multiverse Saga ends. That could happen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but is more likely to play out in Avengers: Secret Wars.

More recently, Garfield was asked if there have been any talks about a potential Marvel return. "Yeah, of course, your assumption is not unfounded," he responded with a smile. "If I was in your position, I can imagine going, 'Yeah, he’s probably had some conversations,' too, yeah."

Pushed to elaborate, Garfield decided to skillfully dodge the question. "I also understand that question as well. I also understand in your position you’re going to be wondering, because it was such a success, that you’d go, 'Well they must be talking about it.' I could imagine how you imagine that to be true."

"This feels a little tantamount to illegal, kind of insider trading in some kind of way," he replied when the interviewed asked whether he should place a bet on Garfield suiting up as Spider-Man again. "No matter what I say, I could be held liable for that, and I’m going to decline to comment."

You can hear more from The Amazing Spider-Man star in the player below.

Andrew Garfield Says He Has The Best Live-Action SPIDER-MAN Suit
Related:

Andrew Garfield Says He Has The Best Live-Action SPIDER-MAN Suit
Andrew Garfield Comments On His Spider-Man Possibly Returning To The MCU After SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME
Recommended For You:

Andrew Garfield Comments On His Spider-Man Possibly Returning To The MCU After SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 10/13/2025, 4:22 PM
But does he hate Mondays and love lasagna?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/13/2025, 4:23 PM
Of course it's not happening; the likes of Morbius and Madam Web are taking up all their resources.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 10/13/2025, 4:32 PM
@TheJok3r - It baffles me how something like Madam Web takes priority over an Amazing Spider-Man 3 or Spider-Man 4... Unless they have an agreement with Disney to have only Tom Holland's version in solo movies it doesn't make sense. Imagine a movie showing Garfield's version "not pulling back punches"... It's depressing imagining what could it be.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 10/13/2025, 4:33 PM
He's probably right but at the same time I don't believe one thing Garfield says after No Way Home
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/13/2025, 4:34 PM
I'm still surprised Sony went with Morbius, Venom 3 and Kraven and not with TASM3 after No Way Home. Although it's Sony, so I shouldn't be that surprised
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/13/2025, 4:36 PM
@bkmeijer1 - I wonder if they legitimately can’t use Peter outside of the MCU…

Like maybe Marvel Studios has contractually obliged it?.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/13/2025, 4:36 PM
If there was even the tiniest chance it could be happening and Garfield suggested it so, Wilding would have written it in the headline...
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 10/13/2025, 4:39 PM
Only if we can have gunn write, direct and produce 🙏
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/13/2025, 4:45 PM
Garfield’s take on the character and his world had some highlights but the negatives outweighed the positives for me after the second film so I’m fine with us not getting a continuation tbh.

Ultimately I don’t see TASM 3 happening but if Spider-Noir is successful then I could see us getting projects about various other Spider Men or women which is a better idea imo then villains etc.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder