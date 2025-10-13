Andrew Garfield Reveals Whether THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 3 Will Happen Following Fan Campaigns

Andrew Garfield spent months claiming he wouldn't return as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home... and then he did. While the actor was trying to preserve the surprise for fans, many fans now frequently doubt what he says in interviews (he's the "werewolf," remember).

GQ recently spoke with the British actor about his new movie, After the Hunt. Garfield denied that he's set to return as his Peter Parker Variant in Avengers: Doomsday, and was then asked about rumours that The Amazing Spider-Man 3 is in the works.

"It’s not happening and I don’t believe it ever will, but sweet of you to want it to happen," Garfield responded, putting an end to the speculation once and for all.

Since 2021, fans have campaigned tirelessly for Sony to #MakeTASM3 since his return as "Peter #3." Unfortunately, they seem to be forgetting that the movie was set to revolve around a formula that could raise the dead, with a subplot seemingly devoted to Norman Osborn's decapitated head.

We were also getting a Sinister Six movie with Spidey as part of the team, and if this threequel were made on Sony Pictures' watch rather than Marvel Studios', it likely wouldn't live up to expectations. After all, Avi Arad is no better at storytelling now than he was back then. Taking that all into account, The Amazing Spider-Man 3 probably wouldn't be what fans are hoping for.

In July 2023, Garfield said, "The story never ends. Whether we film it or not, there's a story happening in a universe somewhere, there's endless potential with this character and other iterations. So yeah, he's definitely out there doing something."

The Amazing Spider-Man 3 might be off the table, but Garfield and Tobey Maguire are both expected to suit up again before the Multiverse Saga ends. That could happen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but is more likely to play out in Avengers: Secret Wars.

More recently, Garfield was asked if there have been any talks about a potential Marvel return. "Yeah, of course, your assumption is not unfounded," he responded with a smile. "If I was in your position, I can imagine going, 'Yeah, he’s probably had some conversations,' too, yeah."

Pushed to elaborate, Garfield decided to skillfully dodge the question. "I also understand that question as well. I also understand in your position you’re going to be wondering, because it was such a success, that you’d go, 'Well they must be talking about it.' I could imagine how you imagine that to be true."

"This feels a little tantamount to illegal, kind of insider trading in some kind of way," he replied when the interviewed asked whether he should place a bet on Garfield suiting up as Spider-Man again. "No matter what I say, I could be held liable for that, and I’m going to decline to comment."

You can hear more from The Amazing Spider-Man star in the player below.