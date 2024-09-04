THE SUICIDE SQUAD Star Jai Courtney Says Boomerang's Death Was "A Bummer"; Hasn't Heard From James Gunn

THE SUICIDE SQUAD Star Jai Courtney Says Boomerang's Death Was &quot;A Bummer&quot;; Hasn't Heard From James Gunn

The Suicide Squad star Jai Courtney has admitted that he was disappointed to learn of Captain Boomerang's fate in the 2021 movie and says conversations with James Gunn ultimately never led anywhere...

By JoshWilding - Sep 04, 2024 04:09 AM EST
James Gunn's The Suicide Squad was part-reboot, part-sequel and featured at least a few familiar faces from the 2016 movie. In a chaotic opening, we saw Amanda Waller's new Task Force X die in hilariously brutal fashion, though many fans were disappointed that Jai Courtney's Captain Boomerang was among them. 

ComicBook.com recently caught up with the actor and asked whether he's given any thought to playing the villain in DC Studios' new DCU.

"At this point, no. I mean, I've always kind of been candid about that," Courtney admitted. "Boomerang was so much fun to play. I would love to see him come back in some capacity. It's impossible to imagine, right now, that that's on the DC hit list. But who knows?"

"I mean, I've always had a dream of finding a way to do an origin story with him, I know he's not like the most beloved character from that canon, but he was so much fun to play and I just think doing something in that space with such irreverence, and just that jovial sort of sensibility would just be a hoot," he added. "I'm open to it if the opportunity ever came and the phone rang and they wanted me to resurrect that part."

In a separate conversation with Screen Rant, Courtney spoke a little more candidly about his DCU future and admitted, "I don't have talks with James [Gunn]. [Playing a new character is] a nice idea, but no, we're cool. We haven't caught up for some time. But, yeah, look, man, I would love to see that character get on screen again, and if I'm the guy to play it, then that'd be even better."

It's obvious he was disappointed to learn about The Flash villain's fate and it seems Gunn might have made what's proven to be an empty promise on The Suicide Squad's set about Captain Boomerang eventually getting a second chance on screen. 

"I remember having a conversation with him before we shot that installment, and kind of feeling like it was such a bummer that he was killing him off, because I felt like it derailed any chance of any lateral movement within that world," Courtney recalls. "And he was the one that was like, 'You know that's not true. Anything could happen, these things jump time, they go back and forth, and things.'"

"It sort of, actually, helped me chill out a little, because there was obviously an emotional attachment to that part, and I still feel like there's unfinished business."

He concluded, "I don't see why there's any reason we can't continue to have that conversation. It's just about the right people wanting to do it at the right time, and yeah, I certainly wouldn't be closed off to it."

We can't imagine Captain Boomerang's return is a priority for Gunn or DC Studios but it is now possible with the DCEU being rebooted as the DCU. In Peacemaker season 2, for example, it appears Christopher Smith's father and brother will be resurrected despite their deaths being a huge part of season 1. 

Would you like to see Courtney return as the DC Comics villain?

FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/4/2024, 5:00 AM
Best part about the first movie and Gunn did him dirty
Sicario
Sicario - 9/4/2024, 5:01 AM
Even though it was shocking how they killed off boomer in a good way. The movie did suffer for it, I mean harley is alright but boomer's Australian humor was really fun to watch and there were a lot of people to bounce off his humor from. Missed opportunity really.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 9/4/2024, 5:04 AM
I am sure Gunn will give him a role as someone else. Maybe boomerang again. Especially since this universe is a new one or new “52’d”. He is keeping some actors as their same characters and giving older actors other roles (supposedly Momoa is Lobo now).
HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 9/4/2024, 5:05 AM
Am I the only one who didn't really care for Jai Courtney as Boomerang? I just personally don't find the dude to be a great actor. Maybe in small doses he's fine like in TSS. I did like his death because I legit didn't see it coming.

But yeah I'm hoping they recast him.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 9/4/2024, 5:06 AM
I mean it is called Suicide Squad.
roboticJohnson
roboticJohnson - 9/4/2024, 5:19 AM
Captain bummerang

It would have been nice to get more of him, but at the same time his death helped establish the stakes of the movie in a way the deaths of the new characters couldn't. It was either him, flagg or harley, and still 2 out of them didn't make it.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/4/2024, 5:26 AM
Sadly a Flash movie clashing Jai Boomerang and Ezras Flash was a cool idea ...but lets make Batman 12

