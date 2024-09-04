THE SUICIDE SQUAD Star Jai Courtney Says Boomerang's Death Was "A Bummer"; Hasn't Heard From James Gunn

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad was part-reboot, part-sequel and featured at least a few familiar faces from the 2016 movie. In a chaotic opening, we saw Amanda Waller's new Task Force X die in hilariously brutal fashion, though many fans were disappointed that Jai Courtney's Captain Boomerang was among them.

ComicBook.com recently caught up with the actor and asked whether he's given any thought to playing the villain in DC Studios' new DCU.

"At this point, no. I mean, I've always kind of been candid about that," Courtney admitted. "Boomerang was so much fun to play. I would love to see him come back in some capacity. It's impossible to imagine, right now, that that's on the DC hit list. But who knows?"

"I mean, I've always had a dream of finding a way to do an origin story with him, I know he's not like the most beloved character from that canon, but he was so much fun to play and I just think doing something in that space with such irreverence, and just that jovial sort of sensibility would just be a hoot," he added. "I'm open to it if the opportunity ever came and the phone rang and they wanted me to resurrect that part."

In a separate conversation with Screen Rant, Courtney spoke a little more candidly about his DCU future and admitted, "I don't have talks with James [Gunn]. [Playing a new character is] a nice idea, but no, we're cool. We haven't caught up for some time. But, yeah, look, man, I would love to see that character get on screen again, and if I'm the guy to play it, then that'd be even better."

It's obvious he was disappointed to learn about The Flash villain's fate and it seems Gunn might have made what's proven to be an empty promise on The Suicide Squad's set about Captain Boomerang eventually getting a second chance on screen.

"I remember having a conversation with him before we shot that installment, and kind of feeling like it was such a bummer that he was killing him off, because I felt like it derailed any chance of any lateral movement within that world," Courtney recalls. "And he was the one that was like, 'You know that's not true. Anything could happen, these things jump time, they go back and forth, and things.'"

"It sort of, actually, helped me chill out a little, because there was obviously an emotional attachment to that part, and I still feel like there's unfinished business."

He concluded, "I don't see why there's any reason we can't continue to have that conversation. It's just about the right people wanting to do it at the right time, and yeah, I certainly wouldn't be closed off to it."

We can't imagine Captain Boomerang's return is a priority for Gunn or DC Studios but it is now possible with the DCEU being rebooted as the DCU. In Peacemaker season 2, for example, it appears Christopher Smith's father and brother will be resurrected despite their deaths being a huge part of season 1.

Would you like to see Courtney return as the DC Comics villain?