RUMOR: SUPERGIRL's Krem Of The Yellow Hills Will Be Far More Monstrous Than His Comic Book Counterpart

Last September, we learned that Belgian actor Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) will play the lead villain in Supergirl opposite Milly Alcock.

Schoenaerts is taking on the role of Krem of the Yellow Hills. The big bad in Tom King and Billquis Evely's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book, Krem kills the father of a young alien girl, who then enlists the Maiden of Might on her revenge mission. However, the DCU's version will look quite a bit different from his comic book counterpart.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, Krem has been reimagined for his big screen debut, and "looks more like a monster" who "[carries] dead alien rats with him to eat."

It's unclear what has led to the change, but seeing as the version on the page is a shirtless guy with a beard who wields a bow and arrow, you can probably see why the decision was made to make him a little more threatening. After all, Supergirl is every bit as powerful as her cousin, Superman, and needs a foe capable of pushing her to her limits.

We've had a teaser poster for Supergirl, and based on when the first trailer for Superman was released, chances are we'll get a proper first look at the Woman of Tomorrow before 2025 is over.

In June, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn was asked about casting Milly Alcock as the Maiden of Might (a decision made before Craig Gillespie was hired), and shared, "I wanted her to be this little pixie-ish, but very attitudinal character. [Milly] was the first person I brought up."

Gunn later credited Gillespie with "[amping] up" the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills, a character who debuted in the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book. "Dude, wait till you see how scary he is in the movie," he teased, reiterating that Matthias Schoenaerts is "scary," "creepy," and "cool" in the role.

Recently, Alcock reflected on the experience of landing the biggest role of her career. "During a screen test, you’re in a room with all the other women [vying for the same part] and you’re all dressed as the character. [The studio] will get you lined up in the makeup truck and put the same makeup on you all and then test you on a stage."

"For Supergirl, it was myself and another girl. It was really scary; I thought I was going to vomit!" the House of the Dragon star admitted. "But it’s just fear! That’s what happens! This job has been a journey of overcoming my own fear."

In Supergirl, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

The cast includes Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze. Craig Gillespie directs from a script by Ana Nogueira.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.