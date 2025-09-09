RUMOR: SUPERGIRL's Krem Of The Yellow Hills Will Be Far More Monstrous Than His Comic Book Counterpart

RUMOR: SUPERGIRL's Krem Of The Yellow Hills Will Be Far More Monstrous Than His Comic Book Counterpart

A Supergirl rumour sheds new light on plans for Krem Of The Yellow Hills, and it sounds like that version of the character will be far more monstrous, as he "[carries] dead alien rats with him to eat."

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 09, 2025 11:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

Last September, we learned that Belgian actor Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) will play the lead villain in Supergirl opposite Milly Alcock. 

Schoenaerts is taking on the role of Krem of the Yellow Hills. The big bad in Tom King and Billquis Evely's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book, Krem kills the father of a young alien girl, who then enlists the Maiden of Might on her revenge mission. However, the DCU's version will look quite a bit different from his comic book counterpart. 

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, Krem has been reimagined for his big screen debut, and "looks more like a monster" who "[carries] dead alien rats with him to eat."

It's unclear what has led to the change, but seeing as the version on the page is a shirtless guy with a beard who wields a bow and arrow, you can probably see why the decision was made to make him a little more threatening. After all, Supergirl is every bit as powerful as her cousin, Superman, and needs a foe capable of pushing her to her limits.

We've had a teaser poster for Supergirl, and based on when the first trailer for Superman was released, chances are we'll get a proper first look at the Woman of Tomorrow before 2025 is over.

In June, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn was asked about casting Milly Alcock as the Maiden of Might (a decision made before Craig Gillespie was hired), and shared, "I wanted her to be this little pixie-ish, but very attitudinal character. [Milly] was the first person I brought up."

Gunn later credited Gillespie with "[amping] up" the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills, a character who debuted in the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book. "Dude, wait till you see how scary he is in the movie," he teased, reiterating that Matthias Schoenaerts is "scary," "creepy," and "cool" in the role. 

Recently, Alcock reflected on the experience of landing the biggest role of her career. "During a screen test, you’re in a room with all the other women [vying for the same part] and you’re all dressed as the character. [The studio] will get you lined up in the makeup truck and put the same makeup on you all and then test you on a stage."

"For Supergirl, it was myself and another girl. It was really scary; I thought I was going to vomit!" the House of the Dragon star admitted. "But it’s just fear! That’s what happens! This job has been a journey of overcoming my own fear."

In Supergirl, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

The cast includes Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze. Craig Gillespie directs from a script by Ana Nogueira.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

SUPERGIRL Star Milly Alcock Shares Meme Making Fun Of Kara's Drunken DCU Debut
Related:

SUPERGIRL Star Milly Alcock Shares Meme Making Fun Of Kara's Drunken DCU Debut
Look Up? Nah, Look Out - It's The First Poster For SUPERGIRL Starring Milly Alcock
Recommended For You:

Look Up? Nah, Look Out - It's The First Poster For SUPERGIRL Starring Milly Alcock

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/9/2025, 11:34 AM
Dead rats to eat?

Look out people! We may be getting TWO R-rated DC films next year!!!
spr0cks
spr0cks - 9/9/2025, 11:36 AM
He better not shoot anyone in the head in cold blood.

Otherwise he'll get a very very stern talking to, and a strong lecture from Kal-El....
....
....
...

....and then a team-up follow-up movie.

Some finger-wagging and rag-dolling by that adorable Krypto might even come into play.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/9/2025, 11:42 AM
@spr0cks - Gunn would probably make her give him a blowjob considering how sick in the head he is. A horrible writer and an even worse person.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 9/9/2025, 11:54 AM
@spr0cks - Don't really care for Supergirl, but at least it won't be Gunn directing or writing this one.

He excels when he's dealing with obscure characters, but he should stay far away from established ones.
BatCiggy
BatCiggy - 9/9/2025, 12:05 PM
@WalletsClosed - what does it say about you, that in your fan fiction about James Gunn, those “sick” words are the words that you dreamt up and put to paper?

Get help.
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 9/9/2025, 12:06 PM
@spr0cks - James Gunn is not directing this
radamo3
radamo3 - 9/9/2025, 12:20 PM
@spr0cks - I'll ask you the same thing I asked wallets closed — when there’s no more DCU or MCU left to hate on, what exactly are you gonna do with yourself? Serious question
spr0cks
spr0cks - 9/9/2025, 12:22 PM
@radamo3 -
Probably find something else that triggers people like you to entertain myself with.

Don't sell yourself short by a lack of imagination.
radamo3
radamo3 - 9/9/2025, 12:25 PM
@spr0cks - So basically… you admit your whole personality is just being annoying online? Bold strategy, Cotton. Let me know how that works out for you
TheNameIsWayne
TheNameIsWayne - 9/9/2025, 12:25 PM
@WalletsClosed - Ummm that seems more like a you thing my friend. Nobody has even thought of that....you okay man?
spr0cks
spr0cks - 9/9/2025, 12:28 PM
@radamo3 -
Hey, you asked.
Don't blame me if you don't like the answer.

Nobody puts a gun to your head and forces you to read "annoying" comments like mine, much less respond to them......
....
....that we know of.
TheNameIsWayne
TheNameIsWayne - 9/9/2025, 12:31 PM
@spr0cks - It's hilarious how you guys reach to get some weird point across.

Heroes teaming up with their arch enemy at some point has been a long standing trope for decades. Man, Loki killed hundreds and he is still Thor's buddy brother in all their movies.

Also you do know that Lex went to prison right? Did you want Superman to execute him instead?
radamo3
radamo3 - 9/9/2025, 12:36 PM
@spr0cks - Don’t worry, I’m not upset — it’s just wild watching someone confuse trolling with having a personality.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/9/2025, 11:41 AM
More slop for the masses. The budget on this will be massive if this is a true adaptation and they're even adding stuff? DOA incoming.

There's no hope for this movie. A girlboss Mary Sue bratty drunken Supergirl. Who asked for this???

Reboot the MCU and DCU
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 9/9/2025, 11:57 AM
@WalletsClosed -

Girl boss ✔️
Mary Sue ✔️
"Who asked for this?" ✔️

Not sure how drunken and bratty align with these, seems more like a collection of buzzwords, but we'd expect nothing more from you.

$.02
radamo3
radamo3 - 9/9/2025, 12:17 PM
@WalletsClosed - Serious question... how does it feel to let movies live rent free in your head? What would you have to bitch about if the DCU/MCU just faded from existence?
TheNameIsWayne
TheNameIsWayne - 9/9/2025, 12:23 PM
@radamo3 - Im more curious what daily life is like for these people. How do they tackle real life problems if just movies can cause them breakdowns on the daily?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/9/2025, 12:41 PM
@TheNameIsWayne - either they have no life and are completely miserable, or they're a bored rage bait troll account, or they're alts to boost engagement on here. Or its all of the above lol. I really miss the discussions we used to have here back in the day lol
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/9/2025, 12:53 PM
@WalletsClosed - "The budget on this will be massive if this is a true adaptation" wtf are you on about? Do you expect them to film in space? Holy shnikes. It'll be 200-225 just like Superman, and it'll easily turn a profit. Snyder is never coming back muahaha
Laridian
Laridian - 9/9/2025, 11:45 AM
Dead rats, you say? Hmmmm ... User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 9/9/2025, 11:52 AM
Sounds like a film from Troma Entertainment...who is producing this film?...Oh...Never mind!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/9/2025, 11:53 AM
Sounds cool if true!!.

Krem in the comic is pretty much just a psychopath who is used to propel the journey of Kara & Ruthye in the story which is the real meat of it so amping him up more is fine by me.

The comic itself is inspired by True Grit and he’s the Tom Chaney of the story…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Anyway , Matthias is a good actor from the little of his work I’ve seen so looking forward to his apparently “scary” & “creepy” version of the character!!.
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 9/9/2025, 12:06 PM
THIS FILM LOOKS AMAZING, IT HAS MADE WB 2 BILLION IN PROFIT ALREADY!

LONG LIVE THE DCU

User Comment Image

GUNN HATERS CAN SUCK IT!

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/9/2025, 12:50 PM
@ClungeOfSteel - idk if this is satire, but counting merch I'm sure it's over a Billie. Cue the Luthor monkeys lol
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/9/2025, 12:46 PM
I've noticed a bunch of those new troll accounts magically disappear. I'm not complaining, they were annoying as [frick] with their delusional takes on everything and refusing to acknowledge any sort of intellect that was brought to the discussion. I couldn't imagine a life like that. Oh well, [frick] em.



See you losers in a year!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder