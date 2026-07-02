Supergirl Box Office Update - How The DCU Movie Is Faring Heading Into Its Second Weekend

After opening with $37 million, Supergirl is heading into its second frame in a tough spot. While projected numbers should be revealed early tomorrow, Minions & Monsters is set to open at #1, with Toy Story 5 moving down to second place during its third weekend in theaters.

Supergirl should hold on to #3 now that Obsession is on Digital, but all eyes will be on that second weekend drop to see whether the movie has found its audience. There's a risk that filmgoers are holding on to their money for a July crammed with big-budget blockbusters like The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

DC Studios will be hoping for some good news, especially after the movie struggled both domestically and internationally during its first weekend. Current projections suggest it will end its global run somewhere between $175 million and $200 million, meaning Supergirl could lose upwards of $125 million when all is said and done.

This past week has been a bit of a mixed bag. On Monday, Supergirl earned $3 million, but bounced back on Tuesday ("Discount Day") with a solid $4.4 million. Unfortunately, it took a hit on Wednesday, dipping to $2.1 million, taking its current domestic cume to $46.4 million.

After six days, it still hasn't hit its $55 million projected opening, and even when this coming weekend is over, it likely won't surpass the $70 million haul early tracking had it pegged as debuting with. One flop won't derail DC Studios, but we're sure James Gunn and Peter Safran are using this to ensure they approach Man of Tomorrow and other future movies slightly differently.

"Bad writing, gratuitous cameos, and uninspired visuals take us back to the bad old days of the DCEU in Supergirl, a showcase for the super-talented Milly Alcock, but Kryptonite to anyone who likes good superhero movies," we wrote in our review of the movie.

However, ComicBookMovie.com owner Nate Best had a different take, writing, "For me, it's a 7 out of 10. Call it a 6 if you want me to be stricter, and fair warning, I'm an easy grader. The only superhero movie I've ever genuinely wanted to walk out of was Thor: Love and Thunder, and Supergirl isn't remotely in that conversation. It's a fun comic-book movie, and some nights that's exactly enough."

In related Super-Family news, following a claim from @MyTimeToShineH that Martian Manhunter is definitely in Man of Tomorrow, we have the following update from Daniel Richtman...

Codenames for characters in Man of Tomorrow that likely haven’t been announced yet:



Rocket J Squirrel

Dick Dastardly

Mezcal

Max Headroom



Who do you they are? — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) July 2, 2026

Supergirl is now playing in theaters.